Mirum to implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions for Zomato & Pine Labs

Mirum India Joint CEO Hareesh Tibrewala commented that they are confident of delivering seamless marketing cloud solution for the two companies

Mirum India, a leading digital solutions agency, will be responsible for implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions for Zomato & Pine Labs.

Mirum India is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over 8 years of association with Salesforce and 100+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama & DMP.

Zomato is one of India’s leading Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery startup founded in 2008. Currently, the service is available in 24 countries and in more than 10,000 cities.

Pine Labs is a Noida-based FinTech company, offering payment acceptance technology, stored value products, in-store consumer credit and other merchant solutions in India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Presently, it processes payments of $30 billion per year across about 450,000 network points.

Feeling proud about the two wins, Mirum India Joint CEO Hareesh Tibrewala, says “Zomato with presence in 24 countries and Pine Labs with 150,000+ merchant relationships, are the leading new age companies of India, and we are very proud of working with them. Mirum has been one of the early entrants in the Marketing Automation space in India and is now Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner with over 8 years of experience. With our domain expertise and talented team, we are confident of delivering a seamless marketing cloud solution for Zomato & Pine Labs”.