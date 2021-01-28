Microsoft surpasses $5 bn in gaming revenue for the first time in Q2

CEO Satya Nadella said that the launch of the Xbox series X & S was the most successful in Microsoft history with most devices ever sold in a launch month

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that the company has for the first time surpassed $5 billion in gaming revenue for the quarter ended 31st December.

"We surpassed 5 billion in revenue for the first time in this quarter as we expand our opportunity to reach the world's three billion gamers wherever they play. The launch of Xbox series X and series S was the most successful in our history with the most devices ever sold in a launch month," Nadella in Q2 2021 earnings conference call.



He further stated that game developers are benefiting too as they turn to Microsoft to reach more players and scale the games using the power of its cloud. 'We exceeded $2 billion in revenue from third-party titles this quarter for the first time."



He also said that Microsoft is gaining console share as gamers recognise the value of its broader ecosystem. Xbox Live, he said, has more than 100 million monthly active users while Game Pass now has 18 million subscribers. "We are transforming how games are distributed played and viewed bringing cloud gaming and game pass to iOS devices and Windows PCs over the next few months."



Nadella is also pleased with the overall growth in its consumer subscriptions with Game Pass and more than 47 million Microsoft 365 personal family subscribers. "We have a large and growing consumer subscription business and we see significant opportunity in both of these segments as they move to services and on-demand models."



Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said that the advertising market continues to show improvement benefiting the company's search and LinkedIn businesses. In gaming, she said that the company saw record engagement and monetisation across its platform as well as console demand that has significantly exceeded supply following the Xbox series X and S launches.

