MediaMonks collaborates with Epic Games to launch new studio in New Delhi

The studio will have features such as a full sensor camera, live tracking devices, and LED Panels for filmmaking with Unreal Engine

Deeply engaged with Epic Games, the creator of Unreal Engine, both globally and in India, MediaMonks’ New Delhi is investing in a new office in New Delhi attracting diverse talent.

Keeping pace with R&D and fast expansion, MediaMonks will launch a new 8000 square feet studio in New Delhi with three smaller studios featuring state of the art equipment and facilities to get the ball rolling with COVID-safe shoots. The studio will have features with a full sensor camera, live tracking devices, and LED Panels for filmmaking with Unreal Engine.

With MediaMonks already working on various large scale projects using this technology, this is the time for passionate creatives to be a part of the next decade of film making.

“We are planning to be at the forefront of the APAC region for high-end shoots as well as shoots using Unreal Engine,” said Robert Godinho, Managing Partner, MediaMonks.

“We’re seeing an increased demand from our clients and partners to explore innovative solutions that enable real-time interactive 3D production using technology like Unreal Engine,” said Tim Dillon, SVP Growth, MediaMonks. “As our pipeline expands globally, we’re upskilling and scaling our teams around the world to meet client demand in this rapidly expanding category, from product virtualization to virtual production. ”

MediaMonks is a global pioneer in creating new avenues of content creation using Epic Games Unreal Engine, which is licensed to 11 million game developers. In line with MediaMonks’ promise of harnessing the power of data and technology to fuel and inform creative content, the global team is reinventing the use of this gaming software to bring real-time filmmaking, visual effects, previsualisation, virtual production and CG animation together.

A powerful real-time software, Unreal Engine allows MediaMonks’ artists to digitally swap out assets, change backgrounds, color schemes instantaneously creating multiple versions of the same product in a revolutionary turnaround time, without needing to shoot the physical assets.

MediaMonks’ team of Unreal Engine artists from Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam and New Delhi weighed in on a piece educating the next generation on how to apply their skills in the Unreal Engine to a career in advertising.

See how MediaMonks is inspiring new creative talent to create their first 3D film in Unreal Engine.

The implications of this have a far-reaching impact on brand marketers' agility to launch products, dynamic e-commerce assets - changing the way people consume products and hence their buying pattern.

“MediaMonks and Unreal Engine come together seamlessly to merge art and tech. Using our MegaGrant from Epic Games, our teams developed a production process and toolkit for implementing the Unreal Engine for the CPG industry. The aim is to take these learnings and apply them to an end-to-end product shoot for a real product with a side-by-side comparison of a virtual production versus a live production. The side-by-side comparison will determine best use cases, ease-of-use/integration on set, visual equality & flexibility; the financial efficiencies; and, most importantly, the final image outputs,” added Godinho.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)