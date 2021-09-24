Kantar Marketplace platform expands to Creative & Media effectiveness solutions

Launches Link Now, Link Express for Digital and Context Lab solutions, as part of the creative and media effectiveness solutions, respectively,

Data-driven analytics and brand consulting company Kantar has invested in solutions covering creative and digital testing, concept and innovation testing through the Kantar Marketplace platform.

Launched in 2020 in India, Kantar Marketplace is a market research platform that empowers insights professionals, marketers and agencies to build meaningfully different brands with speed and agility.

Kantar has launched Link Now, Link Express for Digital and Context Lab solutions, as part of the creative and media effectiveness solutions, respectively, to help clients maximize returns on digital campaign investment. Advertising Spend on digital marketing is at an all-time high. As per a report by Dentsu, India’s digital ad spend reached Rs.18000 crores in 2021.

“For Kantar, the biggest driving force behind Kantar Marketplace has been the belief that agility is more than just speed and cost. It is the ability to test and learn in a robust, scientific manner. Kantar Marketplace provides agility without compromising on quality so that clients get all of the research rigour and validation that Kantar is known for, at speed. Clients can immensely benefit from the platform, with Kantar experts providing incisive actionable insights,” the company said in a statement.

Soumya Mohanty, MD - Client & Quantitative, India, Insights Division at Kantar, said, “Marketing spends are shifting online and so is the need to get a better assessment of ROI and creative impact, beyond the standard engagement metrics. In this always on digital world where content is getting generated continuously, we need a holistic understanding of the interplay of story, context, placement, format and channel. Kantar offers a synergistic suite of Creative and Media solutions, now available on Kantar Marketplace, which gives you insights at speed but also with the precision that the Kantar frameworks offer.”

