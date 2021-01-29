Interactive Avenues wins creative & digital mandate for PlayerzPot

The mandate will include brand and communication development across social and digital media channels as well as other key touchpoints

Mumbai-based Interactive Avenues- A Reprise Network Company has won the mandate for leading fantasy sports platform, PlayerzPot, and will be tasked with expanding and building its digital presence and communications. This will include brand and communication development across social media and digital media channels and other key touchpoints. Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company won the account after a multi-agency pitch process.

PlayerzPot is rapidly moving from strength to strength, with recent milestones that include securing ~USD $3 million in Series A funding, and being labelled as the prestigious Brand of the Year by Silicon India.

Sunil Yadav, Marketing Director at PlayerzPot said, “We’re excited to be setting out on this journey, and starting 2021 with Interactive Avenues as our creative and digital partners. As an organisation, PlayerzPot is on a mission to radically change the world of fantasy sports and online skill gaming as a whole through disruptive innovation. Interactive Avenues is going to play a crucial role in helping us realize this goal with their creative and digital expertise.”

“We are delighted to add Playerzpot, one of the most exciting fantasy gaming apps, to our marquee client portfolio. The brand wanted to onboard an agency, which would bring together creativity, analytics and marketing insights without losing the business goal. Interactive Avenues' rich and diverse experience and understanding of the category and its business challenges, leveraged our partnership with Playerzpot. We will be using most cutting-edge, specialised tools and media solutions, to build the brand in the mind of its TG in the dynamic, ever-growing and competitive gaming space”, said, Shantanu Mulay, Business Head – Creative, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company.

