Instagram launches TikTok Duet like feature ‘Remix’ on Reels

Instagram today announced a new feature, Remix, to provide a new way to create, share your reaction, and add your own perspective and fun on Reels. The feature is similar to TikTok Duet which allows users to build on another user's video on TikTok by recording their own video alongside the original as it plays.



In a statement, Instagram said that Remix lets users create their own Reel, along-side an existing reel. Interactive tools like Live Rooms, polls, and questions in Stories, and AR effects have always been a huge part of how people connect on Instagram. Now we’re excited to bring that collaborative magic to Reels and give people more ways to create and engage with the trends, songs, and creators that are making culture on Instagram with Remix.



The first few remixes were posted by creators @mr_faisu_07, @jannatzubair29, @hisukriti, @rjabhinavv, and @mr.mnv.



Since the launch of Reels last year, several features have been added to it. This includes extending the recording time limit up to 30 seconds, extending the countdown timer to 10 seconds while recording, and adding options to trim and delete clips from the timeline. There have also been updates to the audio features, where users can now save audio clips, share audio pages, and browse for trending songs.

