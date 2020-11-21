Instagram introduces new features to amplify branded content

As part of the new updates, Instagram will be launched Branded Content tag in Reels, and will begin testing in Live in the coming weeks

Instagram has announced new updates that will help users create, share and amplify branded content across the platform. These features are in addition to tools like badges in Live and IGTV Ads, which serve the same purpose.

To increase transparency and to help creators disclose their sponsors, Instagram will be launching Branded Content tag in Reels and will begin testing in Live in the coming weeks.

"In June 2019, we launched the ability for brands to run branded content posts as ads as a new way to amplify their brand story through the voice of creators. Branded Content ads drive value for creators, too, allowing them to gain additional visibility and discovery.

"Until today, Branded Content ads could only be created by promoting the existing posts from creators. Instagram is now launching a new workflow where advertisers can create Branded Content ads without the need for creators to post organically on Instagram first. Now brands have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run Branded Content ads. This new process has been designed with creator control in mind - creators can approve and pause any ads published from their handle," the official statement by Instagram reads.

Branded Content ads in stories will now have tappable elements like @mention, locations and hashtags. Instagram will also introduce features for businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags. With this, brands can get more value out of the content, enabling people to shop directly from creators.