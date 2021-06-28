'Covid has been the toughest teacher for all marketers to learn and unlearn'

At the second day of the e4m-eTechManch conference, top brands across categories spoke at large about the growing importance of digital marketing and the change in strategies implemented during this time.

With Vanita Uppal Rathore - Director Sales- West, Truecaller, as session chair; Anagha Bhojane - Head - Media & Digital Marketing (India and Global Centre of Excellence), Marico; Kinjal J Shah, Head - Digital Business & Marketing, Kotak Mutual Fund; Sameer Nanjangud - Chief Manager - Digital & CRM, ŠKODA AUTO India and Vishal Chinchankar – CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Ultra, elaborated on nuances of changing marketing strategies.

Rathore said, “Every marketer has been challenged in the last one year. We can safely say that Covid has been the toughest teacher for all the marketers to learn and unlearn. In the past one year, as a consumer as well as a marketer, we have seen a huge paradigm shift in the way consumers are thinking and how their attitude and behaviours are changing- which has left the marketers grappling with the questions like what is the best marketing strategy, what are the latest trends, how do we actually reach the consumer and engage with that consumer when the dynamics are changing and evolving every minute. We’ve all tried to understand things like what are the measurement techniques and how are we are actually measuring the efficacies of our campaigns now that the benchmarks have totally changed.”

Talking about the two things that changed for Marico Bhojane, said, “From a digital playbook standpoint, there are a few changes that we made and this is at the back of the last one year. The time spent on digital has grown exponentially and by virtue of that digital has become very important. Two things that have definitely changed for us are - we are not looking at digital as a campaign to campaign-specific ideal approach but it’s pretty much always on. As of now, the exponential growth we have seen on OTT platforms has pushed us towards building a screen planning versus TV separate and digital separate styles. So we are looking at more inclusion of OTT because that’s where a lot of content is getting consumed. The second thing is that the world has become so virtual today that we are looking at programmatic very seriously. “

Echoing Bhojane’s thoughts, Nanjangud said, “What has changed for us is how we have put artificial intelligence and augmented reality to use. We used it for taking the showroom to the consumers’ home rather than inviting the customer outside the comfort and safety of their homes or offices. We have used digital to engage with our customers without being physically present around them.”

According to Shah though, nothing much changed during the pandemic other than the marketing budget. “The kind of panic we have seen in the market, it was very important for us to concentrate on helping and handholding the customers because this is the time when they were seeing their portfolio crash to almost 50%. So we had to shift our focus from performance to investing a lot in educating customers. Also, we had to be focused on channels that matter the most because we had to invest where existing customers are present rather than trying to hunt for new customers,” he said.

Defining the most popular categories as EFGH Chinchankar said,” E stands for e-commerce and edutech, F is food and fintech, G for gaming and groceries and H for healthtech and healthcare. For these categories when it came to new customer acquisition their performance marketing really went up So in our overall playbook performance became hugely important. Secondly, we saw how all larger brands looked at integrated medium for communications”.

He also added that communication these days is all about mobile. For Bhojane too, mobile is part of digital strategies. While for Kotak, it is more about social than mobile marketing.

