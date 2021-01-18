Gozoop wins integrated Media and SEO mandate for EuroSchool group

As a part of the mandate Gozoop will be developing effective brand building and customer engagement strategies for EuroSchool and Billabong

Gozoop has won the Integrated Branding + Performance Media, and SEO mandate for EuroSchool group and Billabong High International School following a multi-agency pitch.

As a part of the mandate Gozoop will be developing effective brand building and customer engagement strategies for EuroSchool and Billabong. Their key responsibilities will be to focus on identifying the right media mix that would help increase brand visibility and key outcomes impacting business, create an Omni-channel media output strategy for communications, development of creative assets and content planning, along with search engine optimisation.

They will also drive the overall SEO strategy for the brand: be involved in improving keyword results, search results, link building strategy, and optimising the website for organic SEO. The long term association will ensure 360-degree communication management, maintenance and up scaling of the media strategy and up the game of creative management.

Aftab Ahmed Naqvi, Co-founder and CEO, Gozoop, said, “We have rich expertise working in the education space and digital first media solutions. We look forward to leveraging them in our partnership with EuroSchool to help them grow faster, better.”

Amyn Ghadiali, Vice President - Business & Strategy , Gozoop, said, ‘’Our approach is deeply rooted in data-led planning that will help our partners like the Euro School Group further capitalise on their growth. We believe tailor-made communication, merging the best of data & creativity, constantly monitored & rectified is the only way that growth marketing can be implemented effectively & efficiently. We are sure that faith & this relationship will only move from strength to strength.”

Nishant Mehta, SEO Head- Strategy, Gozoop, said, “It is important to capture the attention of the right target audience with everyone constantly being present on the virtual mode and the online world getting cluttered day by day. Through our strategy and planning along with the EuroSchool team we aim to improve the brand's engagement and drive more traffic.”

