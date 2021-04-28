Gozoop bags digital customer support mandate of EuroSchool, Billabong High Int. School

As a part of the mandate, Gozoop will be in charge of delivering innovative customer support and a creative listening strategy for all digital platforms and touchpoints

Gozoop, a digital-first integrated marketing company, has successfully bagged the Listening and Digital Customer Support mandate for EuroSchool & Billabong High International School.

Key responsibilities will include handling digital customer support, monitoring online brand chatter, amplifying positive stories, measuring sentiments, providing timely resolution, and deriving actionable business insights for the brand by understanding and tracking valuable web conversations to take the consumer experience to the next level.

Commenting on the partnership Siddharth Banerjee, Lead Sales & Business Marketing, EuroSchool, said, “In today’s world, customers have multiple touchpoints to get in contact with us. We want to be at each of these touchpoints to answer their queries and provide timely resolution to their doubts. That is where Gozoop and its digital listening experience come into the picture. Together, we aim to elevate the customer experience to be real, responsive, and reliable.”

Commenting on the win Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop, said, “We, at GOZOOP, listen not just to respond, but to understand. When you club this philosophy with the best in-class team, techniques and tools, you get an unbeatable solution. We look forward to creating value for our new partners, helping them win in this new world."

Premkumar Iyer, VP, Operations, Gozoop, said, “We are excited to announce our recent association with EuroSchool and BHIS. Today, for new-age parents, education has become a very sensitive subject. Their expectations from schools have changed completely. Hence, traditional ways of customer support don’t work anymore. With this engagement, we look forward to helping EuroSchool and BHIS leverage digital to its fullest potential.”

Sachin Rao, Associate Director, Brand Reputation Management, Gozoop, said, “We are thrilled to add esteemed brands like EuroSchool and BHIS into our Customer Experience portfolio. The education sector has grown tremendously over the past few years, and we look forward to helping EuroSchool and BHIS on their digitalization journey. With our expertise in this segment, coupled with the immense brand value and reputation that EuroSchool and BHIS bring, we aim to deliver the best-in-class customer experience to parents & students alike.”

