Govt bans 43 more mobile apps

The Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology on Tuesday blocked 43 mobile apps, including Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, according to media reports.

The media reports state that the ministry has acted against these apps for “engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order”.

Ministry of electronics and information technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, ministry of home affairs,” it reportedly said in a statement.