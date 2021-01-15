Indian consumers spent $500 mn on apps across iOS, Play Store in 2020: App Annie

Indian consumers spent $500 million on mobile apps across iOS and Google Play Store, according to App Annie State of Mobile 2021 report. The mobile data and analytics platform said that the spend is gross and is inclusive of any percentage taken by the app stores.



The report further stated that $143 billion was spent on the app stores globally which is a 20% YoY growth over 2019. The report noted that 218 billion new apps were downloaded globally in 2020 registering a 7% YoY growth on iOS, Google Play, and Third-Party Android in China.



The Daily Time Spent Per User witnessed a 20% jump at 4.2 hours globally. The global mobile ad spends were up by 26% at $240 billion. Further, venture capital investments grew 27% in mobile tech to touch $73 billion.



China and India were the top markets by App Store Downloads and Hours Spent in 2020 while China and the US topped the list in consumer spends.

In India, the app store downloads stood at 24.270 billion while time spent on apps was 650.660 billion hours.

India stood at the third position in terms of average hours spent on mobile per day per user after Indonesia and Brazil. The time spent on mobile in the country increased considerably to 4.6 hours 2020 from 3.3 hours in 2019.

Top 10 apps consumer spends



Online dating app Tinder and video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar were the top apps of 2020 in India in terms of consumer spending. Apart from Tinder and Disney+ Hotstar, the top 10 apps also included Google One, Truecaller, Netflix, Udemy, Who – Call & Chat, ParaU, LivU, and Chamet.



The top 10 games by consumer spend were Free Fire, PUBG MOBILE, Coin Master, Teen Patti, Clash of Clans, Call of Duty: Mobile, Teen Patti Gold, Lords Mobile, Candy Crush Saga, and Gardenscapes - New Acres.



Most downloaded apps and games



The top apps in terms of downloads were Facebook, WhatsApp Messenger, Snack Video, Instagram, TikTok, Tez, ZOOM Cloud Meetings, MX Player, Google Meet, and Snapchat.



The top 10 downloaded games were Ludo King, Carrom Pool, Hunter Assassin, Free Fire, Bubble Shooter, PUBG MOBILE, Subway Surfers, Subway Princess, Temple Run 2, and Hill Climb Racing.



Top-ranked apps in MAUs



WhatsApp Messenger topped the list of apps in terms of highest Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in India followed by Facebook, Truecaller, Facebook Messenger, Amazon, Instagram, MX Player, Tez, Hindi Keyboard, and Paytm.



The top gaming apps in MAUs were Ludo King, PUBG MOBILE, Free Fire, Candy Crush Saga, Carrom Pool, Subway Surfers, Bubble Shooter by Ilyon, Hunter Assassin, Callbreak Multiplayer, and Temple Run 2.



Video streaming consumption



According to the report, there has been a steady growth in the quarterly hours spent on video streaming apps in India in 2020. From 38.66 billion hours in Q1 CY2020, the consumption leapfrogged to 47.21 billion hours in Q4.



YouTube was the top-ranking video streaming app by time spent among all markets analysed, except China. YouTube also commands the market on average time spent per user per month among markets analysed.



In India, the top five video streaming apps in terms of time spent were YouTube, MX Player, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.



Time spent on YouTube in India increased to 26.4 hours average hours per month in 2020 vs 21.4 hours in 2019. In the case of MX Player, the monthly time spent has grown from 6.6 hours to 7.8 hours. Disney+ Hotstar saw a decline in monthly time spent from 5.1 hours in 2019 to 4.5 hours in 2020.



Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s monthly time spent jumped to 7.4 hours and 4.4 hours respectively. The same stood at 6.4 hours and 3.9 hours respectively.



The Breakout Apps in India in terms of time spent were MX Player, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream TV, and WeTV.



Globally, the user base of the top streaming apps are increasingly using TikTok which could represent a competitive threat, the report said.



In the US, 2.3x the usage penetration of Netflix's iPhone user base used TikTok in Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019. The ban in India resulted in TikTok registering a dramatic 23% decline in cross-app usage YoY.



Top social networking apps



In India, the top social networking apps by hours spent were WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Truecaller, and TikTok. WhatsApp saw a huge spike in Average Monthly Time Spent Per User from 17.2 average hours to 21.3 hours in 2020.



In the case of Facebook, the monthly time spent jumped to 17.1 hours from 15 hours. Instagram time spent jumped to 9.8 hours from 8.8 hours. Truecaller’s time spent was up at 4.6 hours from 3.1 hours. The time spent on TikTok jumped to 10.6 hours from 8.2 hours.



The Breakout Apps in terms of MAUs were Telegram, WhatsApp, Instagram, MX TakaTak, and Moj.



Mobile ads by format



As per the report, mobile bolstered the ad industry in 2020 with mobile ad spends growing to $240 billion and set to top $290 billion in 2021. Across the board, interstitial ads saw the largest YoY growth as COVID-19 induced cuts to marketing budgets likely prompted advertisers to seek cheaper inventory.



Video ads saw YoY growth yet were dethroned for placements by interstitial in all markets analysed except Australia and Canada — where video remained the most prominent.



In India, interstitial ad placements jumped to 226,500 in 2020 from 32,900 in the previous year. Video ads rose to 99,100 from 68,500. Banner ads also witnessed significant traction reaching 33,100 from 6,700.



Top breakout games



Events, leader boards, and customisation were the top gameplay features for app store monetisation in 2020 in western markets, the App Annie report noted. In APAC, however, competitive multiplayer, chat (China and South Korea), daily & logins (Japan), and guilds and clans (China) were some of the top-performing features by Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).



The Breakout Games in India in terms of downloads were Hunter Assassin, Talking Tom Friends, Real Commando Secret Mission, Ludo Games, and FPS Commando Secret



In consumer spends, the Breakout Games were Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile, Clash of Clans, Teen Patti, and Gardenscapes: New Acres. In terms of time spent, the Breakout Games were Free Fire, Pubg Mobile, Ludo King, Call of duty: Mobile, and Carrom Pool.

