Battlegrounds Mobile India shared data with Chinese servers days after launch: IGN India

There is trouble in paradise for revamped PUBG game Battlegrounds Mobile India after it was found sharing data with Chinese servers. A report by IGN India found that Krafton Inc's India version, which claimed to have no ties to China, started sharing data with Chinese and other non-local servers a few days after its beta launch.

After facing a ban in September by the Indian government over data-sharing norms, PUBG was rebranded by Krafton and launched in India under a new name. Select Android users were also given early access to the game.

The app extended compliance to the new IT rules and had categorically mentioned that it has no ties with PUBG developer Tenecent, which manages the game globally.

As per IGN's report, Battleground Mobile India was linked with many IP addresses, one belonging to China Mobile Communications in Bejing. The app was relaying data to servers in Honk Kong, Moscow, the US and Mumbai. These included Tencent-owned Proxima Beta server located in Hong Kong.

Krafton has said in a statement that it plans to look into the findings and will be taking "immediate, concrete actions to address the issue."

