Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps: Reports

The ban is due to the apps posing a threat to national security, say media reports

The Indian government is planning to ban 54 Chinese applications that pose a threat to national security, news agency ANI has said.

As per media reports, the apps that are likely to face the ban include Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock and Dual Space Lite.

The Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology issued a directive to block several Chinesee apps in November 2020 on the basis of reports from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the home ministry.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)