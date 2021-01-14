Google to pause political ads on Jan 14

In an email to advertisers, Google said that the policy will be in effect at least till January 21, the day after the upcoming presidential inauguration

Google will be pausing all political ads on January 14 after the events that transpired last week in US Capitol. The search engine giant notified advertisers through an email.

Google said that the action was taken after the "unprecedented events of the past week and ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration."

All political ads, in addition to ones referencing impeachment, inauguration and protests at Capitol, will be temporarily paused, according to its statement.

The email said that the policy will be in effect at least till January 21, the day after the inauguration.

Google had placed a temporary ban on political ads, which came into effect after US election polls ended. The move was aimed at curbing misinformation on its platforms.

