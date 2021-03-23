Games24x7 ropes in Ajinkya Rahane as brand ambassador of My11Circle

The cricketer's appointment comes ahead of the Indian T20 League beginning on April 9, 2021, as the company is all set to launch a new campaign as a tribute to cricket-lovers

Games24x7 has appointed international cricketer and Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane as a brand ambassador of My11Circle, its popular fantasy sports platform.

Rahane joins former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, and one of cricket’s greatest batsmen VVS Laxman to engage and entertain more fantasy sports enthusiasts across the country.

My11Circle, the fantasy sports platform in India, is known for launching an innovative offering every cricket season. Rahane's appointment comes ahead of the Indian T20 League beginning on April 9, 2021, as the company is all set to launch a brand-new campaign as a tribute to cricket-lovers.

Ajinkya Rahane, brand ambassador, My11Circle, said, “Ajinkya Rahane, brand ambassador, My11Circle, said, “I am really excited to partner with My11Circle that offers a truly personalised game experience to fantasy sports enthusiasts. Fantasy cricket has gained immense popularity amongst cricket fans, especially those who have a deep understanding of the game. The passion and love of cricket fans for the sport is the biggest strength of the game, and in that sense, I am delighted to collaborate with a brand, which is committed to making cricket fans feel special.”

Saroj Panigrahi, Vice President, My11Circle, said: "As we prepare for yet another exciting cricket season, we are delighted to welcome Ajinkya Rahane, one of the coolest and most courageous batsmen in international cricket, to the My11Circle family. With support and love from a community of 17 million+ skill gamers, My11Circle has become one of the top three fantasy sports platforms in less than two years since its launch. With Rahane's appointment, we will continue to provide awesome game playing experiences to fantasy sports enthusiasts and delight more players with brand new offerings on www.my11circle.com."

With a community of 70 million+ skill gamers, Games24x7 today is India’s most diverse online gaming business, with a portfolio that spans skill games and casual games. The company has also ventured into the $70 billion global gaming market with a specific focus on the United States, and will continue to grow internationally and domestically through its innovative games.

