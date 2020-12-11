FoxyMoron wins social media mandate for Faces Canada

Global premium cosmetics brand Faces Canada has awarded its social media mandate to the award winning digital agency, FoxyMoron. This mandate will be handled by the agency's Gurgaon office, set up since 2012.



With the pandemic accelerating the demand for online shopping like never before, FoxyMoron will be collaborating with Faces Canada to amplify the brand’s digital presence via strategic content and design across all social media platforms.



Prachi Bali, National Head Client Partnerships and Business Head, North FoxyMoron, said, “The beauty category has been a major part of the FoxyMoron portfolio and one of my personal favourites. We have a proven track record of executing result-oriented campaigns which have generated positive business impact. Backed by our strong learnings and experience in this category, we are excited about working with Faces Canada across their entire gamut of products ranging from lipwear, eyewear, skincare, nail products and make up tools and support them in their endeavour of standing out in this cluttered segment.”



Amritansu Nanda, Head of Digital Marketing, Faces Canada, said “With people spending more time on social media and with the upsurge of online shopping, standing out in the digital landscape became imperative. We needed an agency that had the necessary expertise to support us in expanding our digital consumer base and becoming the preferred cosmetic brand of choice. We are excited to have found this support in FoxyMoron.”