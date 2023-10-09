Gozoop Group wins social media mandate for Ashwin Sheth Group
The group’s Mumbai office will be managing the mandate
Gozoop Group has won the social media mandate for Ashwin Sheth Group, a real estate developer in India and UAE. The global integrated marketing group will take charge of establishing a robust online presence for Ashwin Sheth Group by leveraging the brand's social media platforms, the agency said in a release.
As part of the mandate, Gozoop Group will focus on conceptualizing and executing compelling social media strategies for the real estate giant. Their responsibilities include enhancing brand visibility and engagement, crafting creative communication, and building a community across the brand's social media platforms, namely Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Commenting on the partnership, Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO), Ashwin Sheth Group shared, “We believe that social media plays a crucial role in today's digital landscape, and we are excited to leverage GOZOOP's expertise in this field. We are confident that their creative strategies and in-depth understanding will help us strengthen our brand recognition and connect with our customers on a deeper level.”
Upon achieving another milestone, Amyn Ghadiali, President - Business & Integration, GOZOOP Group shared, “Ashwin Sheth Group, is a renowned legacy brand in the real estate industry. We are excited to join forces as this presents us the opportunity to leverage our extraordinary digital capabilities and create campaigns that lead to newer conversations. Our collaborative teams are fueled by an insatiable drive to push boundaries and innovate, and together, we are lethal, because our motto is to #BreakTheBox”.
ICC World Cup Eng vs New Zealand match on Disney+ Hotstar posts 6.45M peak concurrency
This is the first time Disney Star has made the ICC Men’s World Cup free for mobile users who access Disney+ Hotstar
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
The opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand posted 6.45M peak concurrency on Disney + Hotstar, the tournament's official digital platform.
This is the first time Disney Star -- the official broadcaster for both TV and digital -- has made the ICC Men’s World Cup free for mobile users who access Disney+ Hotstar.
As earlier reported by e4m, Disney Star announced its 26 sponsors for the ICC World Cup 2023 including PhonePe, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Dream11, Hindustan Unilever, Coca-Cola, Havells, IndusInd Bank, Pernod India, Booking.com, Peter England, Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, Mondelez, Emirates, Diageo, Jindal Panther, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, BPCL, Herbalife, Haier Appliances, AMFI, Google Pay, Polycab, Amul, VIDA by Hero Motorcorp and Amazon.
Advertisers like Booking.com, Surf Excel (HUL), Peter England (ABFRL), Thums Up, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking, Diageo India, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, Haier Appliances, Herbalife and BPCL are associate sponsors for the digital streaming platform.
The ICC World Cup 2023 is being played at 10 venues across India. The matches are being telecasted exclusively on the Star Sports network and also available for streaming free of charge to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament kicked off on October 5 with a match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
Meta starts rolling out generative AI tools for all advertisers
The global rollout will be complete by next year
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Meta has announced that they have begun rolling out our first generative AI-powered features for ad creatives in Meta’s Ads Manager, with global rollout complete by next year.
“These unlock a new era of creativity that maximizes the productivity, personalization and performance for all advertisers. The new features – Background Generation, Image Expansion, and Text Variations – will add to the AI-powered experiences and tools we continue to build for businesses,” the company said in a statement.
The features of the tool are as follows:
Background Generation: Creates multiple backgrounds to complement the advertiser’s product images, allowing advertisers to tailor their creative assets for different audiences.
Image Expansion: Seamlessly adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple surfaces, like Feed or Reels, allowing advertisers to spend less time and resources on repurposing creative assets.
Text Variations: Generates multiple versions of ad texts based on advertiser’s original copy, highlighting the selling points of their products/services and giving them multiple text options to better reach their audience.
“Earlier this year, we announced the AI Sandbox where we’ve been testing these generative AI features with a small and diverse set of advertisers. These advertisers have been providing us with valuable feedback, including helping us ensure these products are built responsibly,” the company said.
Mahadev online betting app case: Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED
Ranbir Kapoor has been promoting the online betting app on the social media
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 4:16 PM | 1 min read
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case.
He has been told to be present in front of the probe agency on October 10.
Kapoor has been promoting the online betting app on the social media.
The Mahadev online betting app, which is headquartered in the UAE,
has been under scanner in connection with alleged money laundering. ED recently conducted searches in Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai in connection with the case.
Forrester Research report highlights enduring relevance of DSPs in digital ad world
The report underscores the factors that advertisers should consider when choosing a DSP
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 11:42 AM | 3 min read
Advertisers are grappling with challenges in the digital advertising realm, largely stemming from shifts in data privacy regulations and the rise of walled garden platforms. Despite these hurdles, they continue to rely on multiple demand-side platforms (DSPs) as a means to centralize their advertising efforts.
Forrester Research recently published a report titled "The Forrester Wave: Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms, Q3 2023," shedding light on the enduring relevance of DSPs in the world of digital advertising. The report underscores the factors that advertisers should consider when choosing a DSP and highlights the leading platforms in this landscape.
According to data from Forrester's Q1 2023 B2C Marketing CMO Pulse Survey, a significant 78% of US B2C marketing leaders indicated that their teams use two or more DSPs to access both open and closed advertising ecosystems. In response, DSP vendors are proactively investing in solutions designed to address signal loss, harness the power of AI for more autonomous advertising, and tap into the potential of connected TV (CTV) and retail data for comprehensive funnel impact and closed-loop measurement.
To thrive in the environment, DSP customers should consider the following when choosing a provider. They should look for DSPs that offer unique consumer intent signals through proprietary data sources and partnerships. Given data deprecation issues, advertisers should seek DSP vendors with flexible identity solutions that can resolve consumer identities across devices and channels effectively. Advertisers should choose DSPs that cater to both basic and advanced users. Effective vendors automate tasks, provide user-friendly interfaces, and leverage AI to enhance decision-making while maintaining transparency and control.
The report maps out different platforms and the categories they come under when it comes to their performance as DSPs. It has named 12 providers who matter the most in the environment and analyzed them. The three leading demand-side platform (DSP) providers according to the assessment are Trade Desk, Amazon Ads and Google.
The Trade Desk’s platform is known for usability and investments in connected TV (CTV) and identity solutions. It offers a user-friendly platform but with steep and inflexible pricing. Amazon Ads has evolved to offer a full-funnel advertising solution with high-yielding inventory and AI-driven decision-making. It offers unique insights into retail and viewership behaviours. Google also offers an AI-powered, user-friendly DSP with strong proprietary signals and focuses on media planning, buying, and optimization.
“We’re delighted to be acknowledged in this report from Forrester,” said Girish Prabhu, Director, Amazon Ads India. “We are committed to continually improving our advertising solutions based on the feedback we receive from our customers. We remain focused on helping brands achieve their goals by reaching audiences wherever they spend time.”
Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk - "Being recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave for Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms, with the highest score in Strategy, we believe underscores our unwavering dedication to help our clients achieve their business objectives. We will continue to pioneer innovation that promotes trust and transparency in service of advertisers and for all stakeholders across the digital advertising ecosystem."
In addition to these top performers, other notable mentions in the report include Microsoft Advertising and Yahoo in the "Strong Performer" category, while "Contenders" include Criteo and Adobe.
In the ever-evolving landscape of advertising and digital marketing, demand-side platforms present a growing opportunity. By carefully selecting DSP providers that address challenges and offer recommended solutions, advertisers can optimize their advertising efforts in a complex digital advertising ecosystem.
Netflix to move Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Rs 196-crore tax evasion case
Netflix’s decision to approach the tribunal came after the Dispute Resolution Panel earlier this year ruled in favour of the tax department
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 8:53 AM | 1 min read
Netflix may move the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal over the Rs 196-crore tax evasion case, according to a media report. The Income Tax department’s international tax wing has accused the streaming giant of evading income tax amounting to RS 196 crore.
Netflix’s decision to approach the tribunal came after the Dispute Resolution Panel earlier this year ruled in favour of the tax department.
According to the IT department, Netflix generated Rs 503 crore from its India operations between April 2020 and December 2020. While Netflix has offered to pay Rs 13.36 crore, the department has calculated the amount to be Rs 490 crore, saying the operation carried out of India through PE arrangement in India is taxable, and so the tax amount should be Rs 196 crore.
A Netflix spokesperson is quoted as saying “We fully adhere to tax laws and their requirements globally.”
Apple to launch own search engine?
The tech giant is reportedly working on 'Pegasus,' which may bring Apple a new revenue stream
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 8:40 AM | 2 min read
Apple is creating its own search engine for its devices which may end its reliance on Google, according to the latest US media reports.
The internal name of the search engine is reportedly “Pegasus” which will be powered by generative AI tools to enhance it further. The company has not made any statement on this development so far.
Although Apple executive Eddy Cue has recently clarified that the firm doesn’t need to make its own search engine, the company had reportedly turned down an offer to buy Microsoft’s Bing in 2020.
Yet, the tech world is abuzz with speculations that Apple Inc. may bring its own search engine that could replace Google which dominates the market with nearly 90% share.
Apple has recently launched upgrades to its Spotlight search feature in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, which allows users to search for web results as well, going beyond documents, and app search. This has added fuel to the ongoing speculations.
Last year Apple launched Business Connect, a tool that helped strengthen its information database with details about businesses’ hours and locations in a way that could help it compete with Google.
Google has been the iPhone's default search engine for more than a decade. But the deal has come under the scanner of the US government as the latter dragged Google to the court alleging that the web giant reportedly pays Apple and other phone makers between $10 billion each year to maintain Google’s monopoly in search and online ads.
An Indian firm has recently launched "Veera" , a search engine for android mobile phones.
How 2.5 million SMBs are fuelling Amazon India’s ad business
Thanks to the growth of SMBs over the past few years, advertising spends on e-comm platforms surpassed $1 billion in 2022 and is likely to expand faster than the whole digital advertising ecosystem
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 3, 2023 8:30 AM | 7 min read
It was June 2013, when Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce and cloud computing company, went live with its India marketplace. By 2016, the company had spent $5 billion to grow its e-commerce business in India. In January 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos held ‘Amazon SMBhav’, a mega summit for SMBs (small and medium businesses) in India. At the summit, he said “I predict the 21st century will be the Indian century. This country has dynamism and energy and everywhere I go here, we see there is an improvement in growth. This country has something special.”
At the event, Bezos, who stepped down as CEO and became executive chairman in 2021, announced that he would invest $1 billion in digitizing SMBs in India. Bezos’ move turned out to be a boon as the pandemic struck soon after, prompting millions of SMBs and startups to join various ecommerce platforms in order to survive and grow amid lockdowns.
“Today, more than 2.5 million micro, small, and medium enterprises work with Amazon India, including sellers, artisans and weavers, delivery and logistics service people, and more,” Kapil Sharma, Director Advertiser Success at Amazon Ads India tells e4m with pride.
“Almost 30 years ago, Amazon was a small business founded on an entrepreneur’s vision and passion. While the company has grown over the years, Amazon has retained that same entrepreneurial spirit and has never lost sight of the importance of supporting SMBs,” Sharma further said, highlighting the significance of SMBs in the company’s growth in the world’s second largest consumer market after China.
The online retail giant has committed investments worth $6.5 billion in the country to date. Over the years, the company has also expanded its offerings in sectors like digital payments, music streaming, grocery delivery, video streaming, and education among others.
Sharma noted, “Amazon invests in the success of entrepreneurs, artisans, and small businesses selling in the Amazon Store. When they thrive, our customers benefit from the products and services they offer. That’s part of the reason Amazon has invested more than $30 billion globally in logistics, tools, services, programs and people to foster the growth of our sellers.”
In 2021, Amazon announced the $250 MM Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in tech startups. Over the last 24 months, Smbhav Venture Fund has made several investments, including companies like FreshtoHome, XYXX, Hopscotch, Fitterfly, Cashify, MyGlamm, M1xchange, and smallcase.
Amazon as an ad platform
There are about 700 million active internet users in the country. Of that, more than 200 million are shopping online, industry estimates say.
Thanks to the growth of SMBs over the past few years, the advertising spends on ecommerce platforms has also gone up significantly. It surpassed $1 billion in 2022 and is likely to expand faster than the whole digital advertising ecosystem in the coming years as more customers purchase online, industry leaders say.
Amazon India's advertisement revenue rose 63% to ₹4,170 crore in FY22. While the company doesn’t share the contribution of SMBs separately in its financial statements, it is believed that small and medium enterprises are driving the giant’s ad revenue.
Amazon India commands more than 8% of the overall online ad market, trailing Google India (Rs 24,000 Cr), and Facebook India (Rs 16,000 Cr).
Even the Walmart-backed Flipkart posted 50% year-on-year growth in ad revenue at ₹2,080 crore in FY22. The growth of Amazon and Flipkart Ads in India signals how ecommerce platforms are challenging the duopoly of Google and Meta who dominated India’s digital advertising ecosystem till a few years ago.
Both the e-tailers are yet to post their FY23 financial reports, but the duo is believed to have clocked higher ad revenues in FY23 compared to the previous year despite global economic headwinds.
“With Flipkart and Amazon operating their own data management programs, advertisers have a better-quality audience as it involves actual shopping behaviours and transactional data and hence a shift in spends is being observed towards ecommerce players,” digital head of a global agency said.
India’s ecommerce sector, which is currently valued over USD 100 billion, is expected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030, consultancy firm RedSeer said in its 2021 report. The government’s own estimate pegs it at US$ 350 billion by 2030. Clearly, etailers are set to gain further.
When asked about their ad growth in the Indian market in 2023, the Amazon Ad official merely said, “While we don’t provide country specific breakdowns of our advertising revenue, we continue to work hard all over the world, including in India, to help advertisers achieve their business goals.”
Making ad dollars stretch further
In the face of economic headwinds and stagnant consumption, advertisers, including SMBs, increasingly tighten their ad budgets and rather seek to stretch their ad dollars further. Amazon’s advertising wing-Amazon Ads-has worked hard on the measurement front to help brands understand the impact of their total investment, officials said.
“At Amazon Ads, we work to understand the biggest challenges SMBs are facing, using this insight to develop ad products and solutions to help them reach and engage millions of Amazon customers at every stage of their shopping journey,” Sharma explains.
From awareness and consideration to purchase, we offer self-service tools like Sponsored Brands and Sponsored Products as well as Sponsored Display, which flex with customer intent to create useful shopping and discovery experiences, and help brands meet their goals, he noted.
The company runs a variety of webinars and workshops for SMBs to help educate them around their portfolio of ad solutions and give them guidance on how to get the best from their advertising investments. It also offers SMBs a range of advertising tools that are self-service and largely free.
On measurement
Measurement is one of the advertising industry’s biggest challenges. Brands, especially SMBs, often struggle to understand how their multi-channel touchpoints impact their marketing investments. How is Amazon Ads working to help solve those issues?
“Amazon Ads is continually working to innovate with solutions that help advertisers to find more efficiencies and better insights. With Amazon’s Brand Lift studies, for example, we can help Amazon DSP advertisers quantify how their Amazon Ads campaigns are driving marketing objectives such as awareness, purchase intent and ad recall,” the spokesperson said.
Sharma underscored that the relevance of ads cannot be underestimated. “One way that advertisers are reaching their audiences in a meaningful way is by combining their first-party brand insights with first-party insights provided by marketplaces. Combining those two sets of insights is key in trying to make sure that audiences are seeing ads that are relevant and feel authentic to their shopping experiences”, he noted.
On average, brands that reach audiences based on Amazon’s first-party behavioral and demographic signals resulted in a 38% increase in consideration compared to demographics alone, the spokesperson claimed.
New ad formats
Apart from its DSP and its partnerships with third-party publishers, Fire TV and Alexa that enable advertisers to amplify their message, the e-tailer has also rolled out an innovative ad solution “on-box” in the Indian market.
The on-box advertising campaign involves converting delivery boxes into branded packaging with an experiential component to engage customers.
According to Sharma, the company has received positive response from its advertisers to these offerings.
Indian exporters on the Amazon Global Selling program are on track to cross $8 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports by the end of 2023. Notwithstanding, the company has pledged to digitize 10 million SMBs, enable $20 billion in e-commerce exports, and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025.
