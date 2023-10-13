Team Pumpkin secures social media mandate of APL Apollo
The agency has already been handling the SEO and website maintenance of APL Apollo
Team Pumpkin has won the social media mandate for APL Apollo, a steel tube and pipe manufacturing brand. Team Pumpkin’s SEO vertical ROIsted has been managing APL Apollo’s SEO while the agency’s tech vertical Tech Pepo has been managing their website maintenance since 2020.
“Team Pumpkin will help APL Apollo enhance its social media presence and engagement by strategizing its digital campaigns, putting APL Apollo at the forefront of digital marketing trends, and leveraging social media platforms to connect with its audience. The account will be serviced by the agency's Gurugram branch,” read a release.
APL Apollo’s Chief Brand Officer and Group Head of Marketing, Charu Malhotra, said, “We are eager to start this partnership, as we believe Team Pumpkin’s innovative and digital expertise aligns perfectly with our brand’s vision. Their commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach mirrors brand values, and we anticipate that their strategies will play a key role in enhancing APL APOLLO’s digital presence. We have full confidence in their capabilities, and we look forward to working together to drive our brand’s digital transformation. Welcome aboard, Team Pumpkin, and let’s embark on this transformative journey together.”
Ranjeet Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Team Pumpkin said, “For more than 35 years, APL Apollo has continued to lead the industry with sustainable solutions and customer-focused services. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to adding more value to their brand's digital experience. At Team Pumpkin, we're committed to delivering results and creating meaningful digital campaigns. Our expertise lies in understanding the brand’s needs and providing them with tailor-made marketing solutions. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry and contribute to their continued success!”
Ad fraud pinch: Advertisers to lose one-third of spends on mobile: Report
India’s share in the global ad waste will be three per cent by 2028, says a recent report by Juniper Research
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 8:23 AM | 3 min read
Nearly a third of mobile marketing dollars will go to ad fraud this year, according to a recent report from Juniper Research.
The total digital ad fraud is projected to cost global marketers $84 billion in 2023, or about 22% of the $380 billion spent on online advertising. For mobile, it’s a whopping 30% of spend, claims the study which analysed datasets from across 45 countries.
Marketers are likely to spend nearly $750 billion annually on digital advertising in 2028, with ad fraud accounting for 23% pie even as ad fraud detection tools are increasingly being used in most countries.
While North America and China along with the Far East regions are expected to bear the brunt the most, Indian marketers have a reason to worry as the subcontinent will account for three per cent of the global ad losses by 2028, the study points out.
This report has come at a time when India is projected to spend $21 billion in digital advertising by 2028 due to the surge in mobile and Internet usage, as per a report from Redseer Strategy Consultants released early this year.
Last month, several trade groups in the US and Europe came together to come up with a common definition for “made-for-advertising” sites to check ad frauds.
Such practices impact advertisers as it diminishes their Return on Investment (ROI). They are either spoofed by fraudsters or interacted with by invalid users and automated bots making advertising and marketing campaigns become less effective.
Due to the complexity of the digital advertising system, all stakeholders, including ad networks, attribution platforms and publishers are susceptible to fraudulent attacks.
AI Impact
Fraudsters usually operate through Bots, which are programmed to imitate real internet users, with the aim of repetitively clicking on advertisement links to generate massive artificial impressions.
To avoid detection, these bots are often distributed across a network of connected devices that are used by fraudsters to generate fake traffic to an advert or website. Each device has a different IP address making it harder for advertisers to detect them.
The report suspects that Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT are being misused by fraudsters to program advanced algorithms to create bots and malware that can mimic human behaviour and steal ad spending from advertisers. What is more concerning is that AI-generated bots are far more difficult to track.
“SIVT (Sophisticated Invalid Traffic) is more difficult than GIVT (General Invalid Traffic) to detect because fraudsters are actively changing patterns of attack to avoid detection. To do this, these fraudsters are investing in AI to not only mask their illegal behaviours, but also detect opportunities where they can spoof valid traffic,” the report warns.
Recommendations
As the digital advertising market is anticipated to grow over 105% over the next five years, this significantly increases the scope and possibilities of ad fraud to occur and intercept advertisers’ revenue from advertising efforts. While efforts to tackle advertising fraud increase, the sheer scale of advertising media leaves significant scope for growth in fraud too.
The report lists three key recommendations:
- Marketers must monitor invalid clicks and blacklist potentially fraudulent devices and IP addresses using third-party fraud detection services and tools.
- Digital advertisers must form strategic partnerships with ad fraud detection vendors to provide transparent and verifiable data to aid in the identification of illegitimate traffic.
- To combat SIVT, fraud mitigation providers need to invest in AI analytics that provides multi-point corroboration to detect, identify and analyze this traffic even as fraudsters use AI to actively avoid detection from tools.
LinkedIn Ads to be available in Hindi
Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product, LinkedIn, said that the company plans to venture into other Indian languages over time
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:22 PM | 1 min read
Meta ad-free plan: Time for brands & agencies to think hard and fast?
Although Meta’s ad-free subscription plan is yet to reach India, industry players say that agencies must consider diversifying mediums & platforms while focusing on sharper content-creator collabs
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 8:44 AM | 5 min read
Earlier this week, digital advertising players woke up to reports saying Meta, the parent company of some of the most used advertising platforms in the country, was mulling over bringing in an ad-free subscription plan to India by 2024. Industry watchers soon realised that if and when this plan is implemented, brands must diversify their platform strategy and also work with content creators to produce engaging and viral content.
As per a Wall Street Journal report, Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media giant is looking at a $14 subscription plan for its platforms - Facebook and Instagram - in the European Union for users to go ad-free. For India, the move is said to be in the early stages, with views that the plan is being set up due to rapid changes in internet regulations in the country.
India is a large market for Meta, given its population and recent increase in smartphone penetration. Facebook India Online Services, the Indian arm of Meta, recorded 74% growth in gross ad revenue at Rs 16,189 crore for FY22. With such growth seen by the company in a country booming with influencer marketing and advertising on its platform, it is a big change for the A&M industry.
We spoke to industry players to understand what this move meant for the advertising sector.
Sayak Mukherjee, Founder/Director at Brandwizz Communications said, “The subscription model will offer an improved user experience with fewer ads, leading to a potentially more engaging and less intrusive platform. However, suppose more users opt for an ad-free subscription. In that case, it may limit the data available for targeting ads, making it more challenging for advertisers to reach out to specific audiences. Advertisers may need to reassess their budgets and ROI expectations.”
According to Hitarth Dadia, CMO and Partner, Nofiltr Group, Meta's potential introduction of an ad-free subscription plan in India by 2024 could enhance the ad industry. “If this happens, it might lead to fewer traditional, sometimes intrusive ads on Facebook and Instagram. Traditional inventory businesses will need to find new ways to connect brands with their audience, like emphasizing a lot more on influencer marketing and creative content. Advertisers will need to be more strategic in reaching users who opt for ad-free experiences. It's also a good reminder that the advertising landscape is changing, and everyone will always need to adapt to stay effective in engaging consumers.”
On the other hand, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of Sociowash, believes that while this could be an interesting move it is completely opposite to the current consumer behaviour. “Users are not accustomed to paying for ad-free subscriptions, be it for OTTs, music, games, or even social media. A case in point is YouTube - YouTube Premium has a mere 800,000 paid subscribers, which is less than 1% of its user base in the country, the other 99% + audience is happy waiting for 5 seconds to skip the ad. This sort of consumer behaviour barrier is very hard to break, even with the might of Meta!”
How to prepare?
Industry players believe that agencies will need to think further ahead into diversifying their chosen mediums and platforms. While doing so, they will need to pay special attention towards content-creator collaborations.
On this note, Mukherjee says, “Agencies and brands must proactively diversify their platform strategy and reduce reliance on single platforms. Considering collaboration with content creators to produce engaging viral content with organic reach abiding by the algorithm might be an interesting idea.
Brands need to prioritize and nurture customer data. As there will be many other channels supporting the key objective of brand recall. Including the very own WhatsApp by Meta, which is really building opportunities for businesses and advertisers in the coming days. Please note that with growing concerns on privacy and regulations - this might be a good alarming call.”
Dadia also believes agencies and brands should prepare for Meta's potential ad-free subscription plan by diversifying their advertising strategies. “This means focusing on quality content/original content and exploring alternative advertising channels beyond Facebook and Instagram. Influencer marketing will become even more crucial, as influencers can authentically engage with users who opt for ad-free experiences.
Staying updated on Meta's developments and user adoption rates for the subscription plan is essential. Brands and agencies should also be ready to adapt quickly and experiment with new approaches to reach their target audiences effectively. Flexibility and innovation will be key in navigating this changing advertising landscape.”
As for Agarwal, not much change will happen immediately. “Our strategies to attract the top 1% audience will have to evolve over time. We think there will be a higher role played by content creators and brand collaborations to drive positive communications around the brands, and the role of organic reach within niche categories will increase. Having said that, we are prepared to make any changes and adapt to the always-evolving ecosystem. Marketers are good with that.”
Luxury segment to see max impact?
A few players suggested that the high-paying luxury industry could take the biggest hit.
Mukherjee believes that the segment of the audience ready to buy subscriptions for ads will be the target which will be most impacted. “This is the exact audience segment that will be out of the radar for advertisers with this move. Luxury segment and high-ticket advertisers will find it challenging to navigate their ads to the right audience.”
Agarwal also said that the luxury category will face difficulty if this move comes into play. “Lux-marketing will be impacted the most since the overlap between the audience who will choose ad-free subscriptions and those who indulge in luxury goods and services is the maximum.”
Sharing another perspective, Mukherjee said, “India is a price-sensitive market. Meta still keeping content accessible to non-subscribers with ads might also lead to most users remaining in this free model. Hence, it might not be a challenge for brands to target mass audiences and price shoppers.”
India OTT subscription revenue growth dips due to IPL rights transfer: Report
The sector is set to reach $1 billion in 2023, says the Ampere Analysis report
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 8:48 AM | 3 min read
After being a burgeoning sector over the last few years, India’s over-the-top (OTT) sector is on a slow growth ahead due to a change in Indian Premier League digital rights resulting in free streaming of the tournament, says the latest report of Ampere Analysis.
As per the report, the OTT subscription revenue in the world’s largest consumer market grew by 30-80 per cent annually between 2019 to 2022. Its pace dropped to a mere 10 per cent in 2023 when IPL rights changed hands from Disney+ Hotstar to JioCinema.
The report noted that the subscription revenue of Indian OTT players is set to reach $1 billion in 2023. In contrast, Chinese OTT subscription revenue hit $10bn in 2022.
As per the report, Disney+ Hotstar lost the IPL digital rights as part of its drive towards profitability and is on track to “shed 10 million subscriptions in the territory in 2023”. This will reduce the company’s revenue market share from more than 40% in 2022 to less than 30%.
JioCinema, a low-profile streaming app till a year ago, has emerged as the biggest disruptive OTT platform this year after Viacom18, which owns the app, won the digital media rights of the IPL for a whopping Rs 23,758 crore last June for 2023-27.
While the app became a household name when it announced streaming FIFA 2022 for free and thus acquired millions of urban customers with the offerings, its free IPL streaming strategy broke records for IPL 2023 viewership and helped it to grow pan-India.
Gearing up to expand its reach, the platform has now acquired content from top studios in the world including HBO, Warner Bros and NBCUniversal.
OTT players in India continue to show strong growth trends driven by multiple factors including increasing connected TV penetration, greater content choices and an increasing local language play.
It is noteworthy that the Indian OTT subscriber base is expected to reach 50 million by the end of 2023, according to a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA).
The OTT platforms’ survival in the country depends on both ad-free and ad-based models with almost equal weightage. While the ad-based model (AVOD), which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the overall OTT revenue, has a low entry barrier and is scalable, SVOD makes financial forecasting easier since users are locked in, and incoming revenue can be easily tracked.
At present, platforms are trying various subscription models to sustain. For instance, Netflix introduced its ad-based cheaper plans (in markets other than India) for the first time after relying on an ad-free subscription plan for years.
India being the mobile-first market, most platforms have launched affordable (AvoD) plans that suit the masses. For instance, Netflix India and Disney+ Hotstar’s monthly mobile plan is currently priced at Rs 149 per month.
However, on JioCinema, the content is totally free except for the international content acquired from HBO and Warner Brothers.
Hotstar, Netflix & Prime Video to drive the sector
The report also predicts that Netflix is set to overtake Amazon Prime Video in revenue in 2023, generating almost $200m, and is forecast to reach 11m subscriptions in 2025. Netflix had dropped its subscription fee in India in 2021 December by 60 per cent, yet it clocked a 25 per cent increase in revenue in 2022 year on year.
Gozoop Group wins social media mandate for Ashwin Sheth Group
The group’s Mumbai office will be managing the mandate
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 2:57 PM | 2 min read
Gozoop Group has won the social media mandate for Ashwin Sheth Group, a real estate developer in India and UAE. The global integrated marketing group will take charge of establishing a robust online presence for Ashwin Sheth Group by leveraging the brand's social media platforms, the agency said in a release.
As part of the mandate, Gozoop Group will focus on conceptualizing and executing compelling social media strategies for the real estate giant. Their responsibilities include enhancing brand visibility and engagement, crafting creative communication, and building a community across the brand's social media platforms, namely Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Commenting on the partnership, Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO), Ashwin Sheth Group shared, “We believe that social media plays a crucial role in today's digital landscape, and we are excited to leverage GOZOOP's expertise in this field. We are confident that their creative strategies and in-depth understanding will help us strengthen our brand recognition and connect with our customers on a deeper level.”
Upon achieving another milestone, Amyn Ghadiali, President - Business & Integration, GOZOOP Group shared, “Ashwin Sheth Group, is a renowned legacy brand in the real estate industry. We are excited to join forces as this presents us the opportunity to leverage our extraordinary digital capabilities and create campaigns that lead to newer conversations. Our collaborative teams are fueled by an insatiable drive to push boundaries and innovate, and together, we are lethal, because our motto is to #BreakTheBox”.
Meta mulls ad-free Instagram, Facebook in India
The pilot for a paid subscription may be rolled out in mid or late 2024
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Meta is mulling the introduction of an ad-free subscription plan in India by 2024, according to a news report as the company looks at a similar plan in the European Union.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been considering monetising its platforms on a global level and this action comes on the heels of this plan.
Last week, reports suggested that Meta plans to charge $14 a month for Ad-Free Instagram or Facebook in the European Union.
This move comes at a time when the Zuckerberg-led company is concerned about the tech regulations in India which could have changed the way the internet operates.
"While the firm is striving to comply with the newly enacted Digital Personal Data Privacy (DPDP) Act, there will be intensified discussions on the optimal ways to ensure full compliance with data protection regulations. A pilot for a paid, ad-free subscription option for users in India, following a trial in the EU, is likely to be rolled out in mid- or late-2024," people familiar with the matter said.
