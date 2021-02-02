Facebook urges Apple users to sign up for device tracking

The social networking giant has said that it will be showing a notification screen of its own alongside Apple's to provide more information about how it uses personalised ads

Amid the dispute between Facebook and Apple over the iOS 14 policy, the social networking giant has said that it will be showing a notification screen of its own alongside Apple's to provide more information about how it uses personalised ads. Facebook's iPhone and iPad users are getting a prompt to allow tracking of their devices for delivery of personalised ads.

In an update to an original blog 'Speaking Up for Small Businesses' that was originally published on 16th December 2020, Facebook VP Ads and Business Products Dan Levy said that the Apple iOS 14 policy doesn't provide any context.

"As we shared in December, we disagree with Apple’s approach but will be showing their prompt to ensure stability for the businesses and people who use our services. Apple’s new prompt suggests there is a tradeoff between personalised advertising and privacy; when in fact, we can and do provide both. The Apple prompt also provides no context about the benefits of personalised ads," Levy said.

The social media giant fears that Apple's iOS operating system's tracking transparency feature will impact its ability to offer targeted ads which will also prove detrimental to small businesses.

Facebook said that showing a screen of its own alongside Apple's will help people make a more informed decision. "It will provide more information about how we use personalised ads, which support small businesses and keep apps free. If you accept the prompts for Facebook and Instagram, the ads you see on those apps won’t change. If you decline, you will still see ads, but they will be less relevant to you."

She further stated that agreeing to these prompts doesn’t result in Facebook collecting new types of data. "It just means that we can continue to give people better experiences. We feel that people deserve the additional context, and Apple has said that providing education is allowed.'

In December 2020, Facebook had published a blog stating that it is speaking up for small businesses as Apple’s new iOS 14 policy will have a harmful impact on many small businesses that are struggling to stay afloat and on the free internet.

The company had alleged that Apple's enforced via iOS 14’s AppTrackingTransparency will force businesses to turn to subscriptions and other in-app payments for revenue, meaning Apple will profit and many free services will have to start charging or exit the market.

It had also argued that the policy hurts small businesses and publishers who are already struggling in a pandemic. These changes will directly affect their ability to use their advertising budgets efficiently and effectively. Our studies show, without personalized ads powered by their own data, small businesses could see a cut of over 60% of website sales from ads. We don’t anticipate the proposed iOS 14 changes to cause a full loss of personalization but rather a move in that direction over the longer term.

Facebook had also accused Apple of not playing by their own rules as iPhone maker's own personalised ad platform isn’t subject to the new iOS 14 policy. "We disagree with Apple’s approach, yet we have no choice but to show their prompt. If we don’t, we’ll face retaliation from Apple, which could only further harm the businesses we want to support. We can’t take that risk," it had stated.

