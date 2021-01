Facebook India Client Council meet likely to discuss WhatsApp privacy policy matter

The messaging app's privacy updates have led to a mass exodus of users to rival platforms

Facebook's India Client Council is likely to discuss the WhatsApp updated privacy policy matter when it meets at the end of this month, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Formed in 2014, the network includes representatives from large companies like HDFC Bank, Flipkart, HUL, and the Future Group.



The council is a forum for brands to share ideas on the future of marketing. Started in 2011, its global client council also comprises of top advertising clients.



“I'm sure it will get discussed because banking clients and large financial institutions will have queries around this," the report quotes a council member as saying.

