e4m’s eTechmanch: Experts to share data-driven knowledge on eCommerce marketing on Day 2

Part two of the 2-day virtual conference will take place on June 25

The much-awaited 5th edition of the e-TechManch 2021, Digital Virtual Conference is all set to take place on June 24 and 25. The platform will bring together advertising, marketing and media fraternity to discuss all things digital.

The Conference will gather the top digital marketing leaders, affiliate marketing leader’s companies across the globe under one roof. This Conference is one of the biggest meeting places for the world’s top digital & affiliate Marketers & entrepreneurs. Industry leaders have come to share their secrets. This conference will present new insights, data-driven knowledge, and innovative ideas on performance and ecommerce marketing and will also briefly discuss affiliate marketing in the Digital Era.

Day 2, on June 25, of the conference will feature a keynote session on the topic ‘Marketing Redefined' by Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive - Food Business, ITC, at 4:00 pm.

The session will be followed by a fireside chat session with Hemant Malik and Nawal Ahuja – Co Founder & Director, exchange4media.

Post this, a session on 'Monetising News and winning the localisation challenge for Brands' will be conducted by Boby Paul, GM Marketing, Manorama Online, in conversation with Neeta Nair – Assistant Editor, IMPACT at 4:30 PM.

A panel discussion will follow with Ravi Santhanam - CMO, HDFC Bank; Anurita Chopra Area Marketing Lead, Oral Health, GSK Consumer Healthcare; Anuja Mishra -Vice President & Head of Marketing- Godrej Consumer; Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors; Alakshit Tripathi - Industry Head - Consumer Packaged Goods, InMobi; Karan Ravindra Jaitapkar- Head of Digital, ABP Network; Shekhar Banerjee - Chief Client Officer & Office Head (West) Wavemaker (Session Chair) at 4:50 pm on 'The new age of Personalised Marketing: Data, Analytics & Customer Insights.’

At 5:30 pm, Richa Arora, Managing Partner & CEO - ESG Stewardship Services, ECube Investment Advisors, will address the topic ‘New Frontiers: How In-Housing is Changing Digital Marketing.’

She will elaborate on the growing trend for in-housing and the reasons are many. Biggest ones being—greater transparency, access to first part data, agility, cost reduction and above all brand ownership. With the early-adopters proving that in-housing is beneficial to both ROI and creativity, now it has become a trend across brands.”

Anagha Bhojane - Head of Media & Digital, Marico; Kinjal J Shah - Head - Digital Business & Marketing, Kotak Mutual Fund; Sameer Nanjangud - Chief Manager - Digital & CRM, ŠKODA AUTO India; Vishal Chinchankar – CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Ultra; Vanita Uppal Rathore - Director Sales- West, Truecaller (Session Chair) will address the topic 'Decoding Marketing Strategies Pre & Post Covid' in next panel discussion that will start from 5:50 pm.

The next speaker of the session will be Dentsu Aegis Network CEO Anand Bhadkamkar who will address the topic, ‘Changing Marketing Mix in Accelerated Digital Adoption,’ at 6:15 pm.

The last session will be by Jon Cook - Global CEO, VMLY&R, who will deliver a keynote session on ‘Reintroducing Brands in 2021’ at 6:30 pm.

Don't forget to tune in for insights from these industry experts.

