e4m-Xaxis Report 2022: Experts to throw light on ever-evolving programmatic advertising

While the pandemic has slowed down industry in many ways, it has propelled digital advertising to new heights. The e4m-Xaxis Report examines this phenomenon in great detail and will be unveiled at the Programmatic Summit 2022, which will be held on December 17.

Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India, qualifies this as, “Post pandemic the world has entered a new age with changed behaviours and shift in touch points. Similarly, media has entered a Martech led Age wherein pillars such as data, technology, measurement, inventory and expertise are driving the evolution for programmatic media more than ever. Such evolved media metrics surely drive an impactful and effective media strategy but have also created a bit of complexity for our advertisers. With the Programmatic report, our endeavour is to guide the readers through the New Media Age world and assist in making efficient decisions for adopting the programmatic strategies.”

Fiona Tate, Senior Director of Operational Excellence, Xaxis, will be discussing the future of digital advertising in her keynote address as she explores the best practices and technologies across the field of data analytics, deep learning, process mining, performance marketing and business intelligence to create efficient, fast, and scalable value-added processes.

The Summit will see a host of discussions and in-depth explorations by advertising industry leaders and a cavalcade of marketing professionals, as well as captains of industry who use these resources to better serve their clients and organizations.

Silvia Sparry, Global Chief Operating Officer, Xaxis, will deliver the second keynote address, on how AI in Programmatic Artificial intelligence has dramatically changed digital advertising and helped build an ecosystem where personalisation in communication is key to optimize the return on investment in media. AI allows them to know the context and mindset of users more accurately, in order to increase relevance, usefulness and performance of advertising.

The entire agenda of the summit can be viewed here.

As Yadav notes, “In 2022, Programmatic media is further expected to drive innovation, integration & intelligence. Especially with media channels growing beyond display & video, it has become essential for advertisers to create a media mix that is driven on an omnichannel approach, powered by data and is effectively activated using the latest technologies such as tools powered by Artificial Intelligence which are helping index unprecedented amounts of real time data to help advertisers achieve the media campaign outcomes.”

Indeed, she and other industry panellists will discuss how programmatic is enabling a 'Creative powered by Data' approach which is going to elevate consumers' experiences from media advertising. For example, innovative ad formats which are driving actions by user's voice commands make life simple for advertisers and add more value to brands by driving higher engagement.

