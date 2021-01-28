e4m-infobip webinar today: Experts to share insights on digitalization in financial sector

exchange4media has joined hands with Infobip today (January 28, Thursday) for a two-session webinar on the Financial Sector racing to keep up with the technologies and innovations that help meet the customer expectations, with some of the sharpest minds in the industry.

The first session titled "Harnessing the Power of Digitalization in BFSI” will feature a fireside chat with Ashish Gupta, CTO, Max Bupa Health Insurance and Milind Kadam, Regional Business Head - West, Infobip India Pvt Ltd.

The second session will be a panel discussion on "Future of Indian Financial Sector in a Hyper Connected Era” and Aalok Bhan, Director & CMO, Max Life Insurance; Lakshman Velayutham, CMO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; Ravi Santhanam, CMO, HDFC Bank; Sai Narayan, CMO, PaisaBazaar.com; and Harsha Solanki, MD-India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal, Infobip, will be the session chair.

Join us today on 28th January 2021 between 4:00 to 5:00 PM for some expert insights on driving continued digital engagement, aligning messaging across channels, devices, and locations, leveraging the benefits of omnichannel marketing, and how Infobip can enable newer innovations and disruptions in the BFSI.





To join the webinar, register here.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)