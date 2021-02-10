e4m-infobip webinar: Decoding the digital influence in auto & consumer durables sectors

Covid-19 has impacted businesses across the sectors, and auto and consumer durable industries are no different. One of the biggest changes that the pandemic has brought about is consumers shifting to the digital medium for almost all their needs, be it necessity or luxury. To gauge this impact and to help brands gain insights from industry leaders on how to navigate through these tough times and connect with the customers amidst the widespread challenges, exchange4media group, in partnership with Infobip, will be organising a webinar on February 11, 2021 (Thursday) from 4 pm to 5pm.

The topic of the webinar is ‘Decoding the Digital Influence in Auto & Consumer Durables Sectors’.

The journey for buying automobiles and consumer durables has changed drastically in recent years. Whether one is buying a toaster or a car, the journey is a lot less physical and a lot more digital. Customers get their answers about product features, affordability and suitability online- thanks to the easy access to devices, data and sources of information. Sales channels too are seeing disruption by way of influential third-party platforms linking up to dealers and, in turn, offering them visibility. Manufacturers, of course, continue investing to create omni channel customer experiences while dealers are focused on tactical solutions that create a unified commerce experience, feeding consumers' needs for on-demand, channel- agnostic shopping and integrating incongruent data systems to ease information flow. From technology-driven showrooms to online configuration - brands are now delivering experiences on any device and via multiple channels. Find out more about this journey at the webinar.

The webinar will have a fireside chat between Sumit Asthana, General Manager, Samsung SDS, and Aravindan Somasundaram, Head - Solution Consulting, Infobip India, ‘Journey from a Temperate Reality to a Modern Day Experience’.The topic of panel discussion is ‘Decoding the Digital Influence in Auto & Consumer Durables Sector’. The discussion will have Amit Tiwari, Head Marketing, Havells; Deba Ghoshal, Vice President, Marketing & Key Accounts, Voltas; Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President Marketing - commuter motorcycles, scooters and corporate brand- TVS Motors Company; Shakti Upadhyay, Head of Marketing & PR, Kia Motors India; Shakeel Anjum, General Manager Marketing, Honda Cars India; and Shankar Iyer, Head - Customer Success, Infobip India. (Session Chair).

The panel will explore the evolving purchase process in auto and consumer durable sectors, ways to integrate and orchestrate channels to improve customer experience, and how to create opportunities to upsell and create cross-channel customer experience, among other things.

