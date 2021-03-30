Digital paid subscriptions expected to double to over 100 million by 2023: FICCI-EY report
Video paid subscribers will cross 50 million by 2023 and audio subscribers will reach 4 to 5 million by that time
pandemic, when original content could not be produced for television. Audio subscription grew comparatively slower at 15% in 2020 as several free products are available which reduces the need to subscribe.
The digital segment market size stood at Rs 23,500 crore in 2020 with advertising revenue coming in at Rs 19,150 crore and subscription revenue touching Rs 4350 crore. Digital overtook print to become the second-largest segment in 2020. It is expected to reduce the gap with television as digital infrastructure (screens, broadband connections, e-commerce, digital payments, etc.) continues to grow.
shown this amount separately and not included in our overall segment sizing estimates," the report clarified.
The CPT will emerge as the common metric for cross-media measurement and the M&E sector will need to provide models to measure it, the report said. The metrics that matter will change from MAU to DAU and from audience numbers to engagement, loyalty, and time spent, leading to platforms focusing on segmented audiences and community ownership.
Curated short video platforms will garner 25% of total time spent on online video viewing by 2023 while the share of regional language consumption on OTT platforms will cross 50% of total time spent by 2025, easing past Hindi at 45%.
Sports will play an increasingly important role in growing subscription revenues and this could lead to a growth in the valuation of digital media rights. The proposed content code will require the implementation of processes for content curation, checks, and monitoring controls, the report noted.
creating around 1,200 hours of original content across 220 titles in 2020, excluding acquired movie rights and sports. This is a reduction from Rs 1400 crore in 2019 for around 385 titles due to stoppage of shoots during the pandemic for five months
As the number of connected smart televisions grow to approximately 40 to 50 million by 2025, 30% of content consumed on such screens will not be broadcast content, but gaming, social media, short video, and content products specifically created for this audience by television, print and radio brands.
Around 400 million subscribers will consume content bundled by telcos or aggregated by ISPs, cable, and DTH companies, as part of their mandate to assimilate OTT content with pure television content to protect and/or grow their subscriber base.
As the screen ratio tends to shift towards 3 small screens against 1 large screen, the type of content being produced will change to reflect the opportunity that 750 million small screens will provide viz, an increase in niche, interactive and personal content
The report contended that valuations will be driven by the size and stickiness of the addressable D2C audience base, with a loyal paying subscriber base attracting the highest valuations. Products will either focus on mass advertising models or, in many cases, smaller but more cohesive communities, monetizable across a range of transactions apart from content.
It also mentioned that business models of aggregators would need to be realigned if regulation around payment for aggregated news comes into being and if audio streaming subscription revenues fail to grow. Investors will have little patience for business models with negative customer lifetime values over the medium term and will look to leverage consolidation and partnership opportunities to achieve marketing and operating efficiencies.
