Media was once under the tyranny of the state, then market and now algorithm: Barkha Dutt
Dutt, the Founder and Editor of MoJo Story, spoke about the growing relevance of digital news and staying ahead of AI at the e4m NewsNext Summit
When television news became privatized in India in 1995, Barkha Dutt, Founder and Editor of Mojo Story, recalled when India Today and NDTV were tasked with producing 30-minute news bulletins in English and Hindi.
Dutt shared that at that time many people came into television from newspapers, but there were some of them who were first-generation entrants into television news.
A former television person and now the founder of a digital news organisation, Dutt said technology is what we make of them. “The question to be asked today is 'What have we made of television news?'”
Speaking at the 12th Edition of NewsNext Summit 2023, Dutt shared how Mojo Story spent weeks in Manipur for news coverage. She said the largest presence of media in Manipur apart from the local news media were independent digital platforms. “I did not see a large presence of television news on the ground in a sustained way other than as purely reactive to that viral video. There was no before and after coverage of Manipur on our TV channels.”
She said it's time to stop theorizing about the potential of a medium and start looking at why many people decided to leave television. “The reasons are complicated. In my case, it was a combination of reasons. I was tired of being an employee and started having disagreements with my managers over how free I was about the stories I wanted to.”
Dutt who has spent three decades in media said that India's media has gone through three tyrannies. “We started with the tyranny of being state-owned. Then we went to the tyranny of the market; you were required to do what the market wanted you to do. Now in the tyranny of the algorithm. I don't want to romanticize the digital world and say there are no pressures to get views in the digital world. We live in an age where the challenge is who will click on your story.”
She also highlighted that television news has evolved in India and has led to many of its best talents leaving television and stepping out of it. “Television news has a broken revenue model because of which it stopped spending money on reporting. I discovered this when I actually launched my digital platform.”
Reuters Institute tells us that most Indians get their content from YouTube and WhatsApp which is why most TV channels today have had to pivot to taking their YouTube and digital strategy much more seriously than they ever had to, said Dutt.
Talking about the future of not just Mojo Story, but the future of digital content and digital news content in India, Dutt said that like everywhere else in newspapers and television, they are still figuring out revenue models.
“I think across mediums the biggest crisis for media not just in India but globally is how do you remain journalists and find a way to be self-sustaining? What is the best way to fund media in a way that remains independent?”
She added, “We're trying to figure it out. But I can tell you that in terms of impact, in terms of being able to change the perception of a story, in terms of connecting with your viewers in terms of connecting with your readers, we are in a much freer space.”
According to Dutt, one year from now, everyone will be using AI to write copy, captions and descriptions and to generate videos and there are an entire slew of jobs that will be in danger.
“I mentioned this because of the one thing AI can't do. The one thing that technology can't do is to build a relationship between yourself and your audience and that’s why I am confident about Mojo Story because I believe that today people do not come to a website, channel or program, they come to a person. We are entering a medium agnostic phase of content because if everybody's consuming content on their phone then whether you're running a 20-person organization or a 2000-person organization, you will have the same opportunity to connect with your audience.”
She further concluded, “As a journalist today, three things remain undeterred by technology and by the medium -- passion, authenticity and the capacity to take risks and be courageous in your storytelling. It doesn't matter what the medium is.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sebi order: SAT denies relief to Eros
The tribunal has asked Executive Vice-Chairman Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Dwivedi to reply or submit an objection along with an application in three weeks seeking a stay on the Sebi order
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has denied relief to Eros International Media, Executive Vice-Chairman Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Dwivedi against Sebi's order that bars them from accessing the securities market.
The tribunal has asked Lulla and Dwivedi to now reply or submit an objection along with an application in three weeks seeking a stay on the Sebi order.
As per earlier reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognised them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
In July, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued orders for inspecting the accounts of Eros International Media after it was "satisfied that allegations of fund siphoning need to be investigated".
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Rise & Rise of Gurdeep Sappal from Editor to Member of Congress Working Committee
Sappal has been added to the Incharges list of the CWC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:37 PM | 2 min read
The Indian National Congress has appointed Gurdeep Sappal, former CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) and the erstwhile founder of the News TV channel Swaraj Express as the newest member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
This is a remarkable achievement and a very fast progression for Gurdeep Sappal who has risen from being a Broadcast Leader to being a tall political leader and a member of the CWC in such a short time.
Gurdeep Sappal has been working very closely with the current Congress President Sh Mallikarjun Kharge and assisting him in multiple aspects.
A former OSD to Hamid Ansari, when Sh Hamid Ansari was the Vice-President of India, Sappal formally joined the Congress in 2020.
In fact, of the four AICC coordinators attached to the office of the Congress President, he is the newest entrant into the party.
Even when he was in RSTV, reports often emerged of him taking up assignments with senior Congress leaders.
Sappal is credited with conceptualizing and establishing Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV). He has also conceptualized and produced a ten-part television series Samvidhaan - The Making of the Constitution of India, which re-enacts the debates of the Constituent Assembly and recreates the drama of the political and parliamentary process of developing the salient features of the Constitution of India. The series was directed by Shyam Benegal. He also conceptualised and produced feature film Raagdesh for RSTV, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.
When he quit RSTV in 2017, he went on to launch Swaraj Express, a television channel whose Managing Editor was Amrita Rai, former RSTV anchor and wife of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Soon after officially joining the Congress, Sappal was appointed as a national spokesman, appearing for the party on television channels and debate platforms.
Gurdeep Sappal has gone from curating news to becoming headline news himself.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
How to navigate the first 90 days in a new company to create a win-win
Guest Column: Sarabjeet Sachar, Career Coach and Founder & CEO of Aspiration, shares 10 tips to keep in mind during the first 90 days at a new workplace
By Sarabjeet Sachar | Aug 19, 2023 8:27 AM | 5 min read
Tony (name changed to maintain confidentiality) had joined a new company in a leadership position just about a month ago and was trying his best to prove himself by working extra hard.
However, the more he was trying to create a good first impresson the more he was perceived as not being a good fit. Why? Because the team members, his boss and colleagues were used to operating in an unstructured and informal work culture, and Tony was focusing on everything to be done immediately through systems/processes because he came from a system-oriented background.
This naturally led to developing resistance amongst the team members and disturbed the comfort level of his boss. The problem was that because Tony had not taken the effort to first understand and appreciate the nuances of the organisation’s working style and then adapt his style and learning around it, it started backfiring and Tony left the organisation within 5 months. In such a situation one needs to remember the quote: “Slow is fast”.
Why are the first 90 days important?
Research suggests that an employee’s first 90 days in large part determines his or her performance, longevity, and contribution to the company. Hence it is important that you on joining a new company be like a good student who first only listens and observes and then once he learns, starts giving his/her inputs.
Failing to do this can mean a loss of a good career opportunity.
So here are 10 TIPS to keep in mind during the first 90 days:
1] Keep a journal : For a better understanding keep making notes of the following :
a] Department’s goals
b] Your boss’ goals
c] The key pain points of the job role
d] How has the performance been to date
e] Your boss’ strengths and work style
f] The strengths and weaknesses of the team members you lead
g] Key influencers in the top management who can impact your job role
Advantage: First understand and then be understood.
2] Listening to existing employees :
Meeting up with internal stakeholders and understanding the challenges faced which have relevance to the role you will be performing is helpful.
Advantage: Gives you an understanding of the real challenges.
3) Weekly meeting with your immediate boss :
Talk to your boss and explain that with an objective of delivering on the expectations of the company, you would be taking certain steps however in the beginning you will need some inputs and feedback from your boss. So fix up a suitable time on a weekly basis when your boss is relatively relaxed and discuss with him your progress and your thought process.
Advantage: Keeps you aligned with company goals and your boss’s work style
4) Identify your skill gaps:
Make a list of key areas where you need to improve considering the requirement of the role. These need to be the gaps in your skills and abilities which may come in the way of delivering results. Evaluate which ones you can hone by either taking up certification courses, training, reading and other tools to upgrade.
Advantage: You are evolving and coming closer to the requirement of the job.
5) Take initiative :
Don’t overdo this bit, however, look for opportunities to offer advice and your time to contribute towards your team’s performance or your boss’s responsibility.
Advantage: Self-initiative helps in creating a good first impression
6) Positive Attitude:
You got to reflect a positive outlook towards the work challenges and see them as opportunities to contribute by finding solutions. Take the extra effort, burn the midnight oil to find solutions on the basis of your past experience and your current understanding of the situation to discuss with your boss how things can be improved. Take the feedback given to you also positively.
Advantage: Everyone likes to work with a person with a positive attitude.
7) Set 30, 60 and 90-day goals:
Set goals for the first 30 days and discuss with your boss for inputs. Similarly, then set 60 days and finally a goal for 90 days. This will help you be on track. Keep sending your progress report to your boss at the end of each month.
Advantage: You would be aligned with the company’s as well as your boss’s expectations.
8) Establish working relationships :
Communicate about your strengths to your team members and to your boss. That lets people know your expertise and you are building a platform to be the Go-To person for the specific areas that you are good at. Also ask the team members, stakeholders and your boss as to what is their preferred working style. For example, how would they like you to communicate with them?
Advantage: It develops a comfort level for people around you and builds a cordial working relationship.
9) Pre-empt perception bias:
If there is a typical personality trait you possess because of which there are chances that there may be a biased impression about you, inform your boss in a one-to-one meeting. For example, you may be very patient and may not become hyper-active when tasks are delayed a bit. However, you deliver the results by guiding teams in your own unique style. Let your boss know that you are patient by nature and that is your strength.
Advantage: This will eliminate the chances of an unnecessary bias entering into the minds of people about you.
10) Last but not least, keep an open mind and be ready to handle ambiguity and uncertainity. To be able to handle the situation with these two elements is a great leadership quality. In case things do not turn out the way you expected, learn to deal with it to the best of your ability looking at it as an opportunity to evolve. Don’t give up.
If you keep these above 10 things in mind, you will have smooth sailing during your first 90 days and create a win-win situation.
Best of luck!!
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Bharat Lab releases report on ‘fill time - kill time’ habits of youth
The report finds that 50% of youth in villages consume YouTube regularly for entertainment, over and above all other platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 19, 2023 7:42 AM | 4 min read
The Bharat Lab - a think tank launched by Rediffusion and the University of Lucknow to track consumer insights from India's Tier 2 and 3 markets and hinterland villages - has released a report titled ’Apna Time Aa Gaya’ a study on how the youth in Bharat kill their time versus how they fill their time. This report is the result of research on media consumption habits conducted amongst 1100 college-going students in the towns and villages of Bharat during August 2023.
How do the Youth in Bharat Kill Time?
Socializing: Only 18% of the youth spend above four hours socializing with friends and extended family, across weekdays as well as weekends.
Entertainment Platforms:
- Radio: A good 87% of the sample population does not access the radio for entertainment or news.
- Television: Just 24% of the population prefers watching television in their leisure time, while others would rather kill time on social and other online media.
- Social Media:
- While 56% of the sample population consume social media for entertainment, close to 70% prefer YouTube and WhatsApp over other platforms.
- 70% of the youth in Bharat never or rarely use Facebook.
- YouTube emerges as the winner in rural areas as well, as 50% of the youth in villages report consuming YouTube regularly for entertainment, over and above all other platforms.
Types of Content:
- Roughly 60% of the youth prefer movies, web series and music content over other types of content.
- 22% watch soaps on television fairly regularly.
How does the Youth in Bharat Fill Time?
Education: Since the sample population is between the ages of 16-25, 43% spend 4-8 hours in undergraduate or post-graduate college or tuition.
Household Chores: 76% of the youth spend only up to two hours doing household chores and helping around the house.
Sports: Only 15% of women and 35% of men choose physical sports over other activities in their leisure time.
Entertainment Platforms:
- Social Media: When it comes to accessing the news, educational content and current affairs, YouTube is again the platform of choice.
- Television: Only 16% watch television for news and current affairs.
- Reading: About 23% read newspapers and magazines.
- News Sites & Apps: 60% of the population consume the news on publication websites and phone apps.
Types of Content:
- Only 32% of the respondents watch sports regularly, on TV or on online streaming platforms.
- Similarly, 34% of the youth prefer watching news in their free time.
- A good 53% consume educational content, mostly on academic portals online or on YouTube.
Factors Influencing how the Youth Spend their Time
Access to Internet: While availability of regular electricity supply is not voiced as an issue in Bharat, and individuals have access to multiple electronic devices (phones / tablets / laptops) at home, issues with internet connectivity/bandwidth/download speed restrict the youth from accessing online news, information and entertainment in their leisure time.
Sports Infrastructure: The surprisingly low interest in sports does not have much to do with infrastructure, as most of the youth report that the sports infrastructure in the region is sufficient and good enough.
Personal Preferences: Perhaps the most interesting pattern to emerge from the research is a trend towards individualism in Bharat. 64% of the youth value their own personal choices and preferences in how they spend their time over the influence of peers or family.
Cultural Norms & Traditions: In similar vein, close to 60% of the youth feel that cultural norms do not influence how they spend their time.
Gender: Men and women have a fairly similar set of preferences across leisure time activities and media consumption habits. In a day, both men and women spend roughly the same amount of time doing household chores, pursuing their education / career, and socializing (both online and offline).
On the insights derived from the report, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Lucknow, said, “This study on the youth in Bharat opens up newer avenues for understanding how they spend their time and what media they consume. It will empower corporate decision makers to better understand younger customers design their products and more efficiently plan what media to invest in.”
Dr Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Rediffusion had this to say, “The primacy of YouTube and WhatsApp shows their ubiquity in usage. The declining interest in active sports is a downer.”
Adds Divyanshu Bhadoria, Chief Strategy Officer at Rediffusion, “This is our first report. We are using it as a base study for a more thorough understanding of youth in Bharat.”
“Our research findings on the youth in Bharat are indicative of changing preferences and opportunities for men and women. We have managed to capture a very progressive Bharat, that is reflected in the report,” Prof. Sangeeta Sahu, Head, Department of Business Administration, University of Lucknow concluded.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NCLAT to now hear IDBI Bank’s plea in ZEE case on Aug 31
The hearing was also deferred in the firs week of this month
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 11:08 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will be hearing IDBI Bank's plea against ZEE in the payment dispute case on August 31. The hearing was earlier deferred in August first week.
On May 19, NCLT had rejected the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEE.
This comes a week after NCLT approving the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ex-Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor forms Rs 830-cr fund
12 Flags India Consumer Fund will work with consumer-focused businesses to ensure early growth
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Former Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Rakesh Kapoor has founded an Rs 830-crore fund that will invest in consumer-focused businesses over the next three years, media networks have reported.
As per Kapoor, 12 Flags India Consumer Fund will work with businesses to ensure early growth.
The fund will focus on sectors like consumer health, wellness, pet and companion animal, nutrition and restaurants.
Kapoor plans to first invest in 10-15 businesses, providing long-duration capital, media reports said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Adani’s AMG Media Networks set to buy remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media
As per reports, QBML will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 11:13 AM | 1 min read
Gautam Adani’s AMG Media Networks has acquired the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd, media networks have reported.
In March, it was disclosed that the Adani group was acquiring 49% stake in the Raghav Bahl-led digital business news portal for Rs 48 crore.
As per reports, QBML will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL.
In May, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited had stated: “Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed the way media is expected to disseminate authentic information. This is exactly what Adani Media Ventures aims to do. I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team. This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube