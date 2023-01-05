Digital ad overdose: Are marketers waking up to reality?
Standing out in a cluttered world of online advertising is a major challenge for brands in 2023
“Today’s consumers are facing advertising overload. The average American is bombarded with anywhere between 3K and 10k messages per day. There is an estimate that the average consumer spends over 7 hours looking at a screen each day — a trend that is exacerbated by the holiday shopping season. Given this reality, can we expect them to notice our marketing messages, associate them with the appropriate brands, and ultimately make their brand choices based on these messages?”, Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard, posed this question on LinkedIn on January 1.
The post generated curiosity among his followers. After all, a global market leader has raised the issue which is giving marketers around the world a sleepless night: How to stand out in a world of increasing advertisement overload, especially on personal devices?
Indian smartphone users spend approximately 7.3 hours on screen every day, according to a recent report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. Amid heaps of social media messages, what annoys them the most is the overdose of promotional content pushed by the brands on their laptop, mobile or smart TV, which they view as an intrusion in their privacy.
Marketers are at the cusp of an era where digital advertising is on exponential rise, but consumers are increasingly using ad blockers and skip ad and ad-free versions to keep ads at bay. Targeted advertising, that is supposed to serve relevant ads to potential consumers only, still has limited scope.
“So far, only high-end advertisers, roughly 15 per cent, have been able to use targeted advertising effectively,” brand strategist and angel investor Lloyd Mathias noted.
Indian advertising has evolved over the course of the last 70 years, reflecting the change that the country’s economy as well as society has undergone. In terms of revenue, it is believed to have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in 2022, of which digital advertising’s share is nearly 45 per cent, as per GroupM’s This Year Next Year report.
This reflects the challenges ahead of the CMOs.
How much is too much?
Among the biggest digital offenders are pop-up ads that redirect you to a site you don’t want to visit, autoplaying video ads and those interstitials, which occupy the entire screen of the news, sports, entertainment and other websites.
Besides, direct messages on mobile phones add to users’ woes. Over 95% of mobile users got spam SMS regardless of their DND list registration, a 2022 survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed. Such messages have started coming through Whatsapp as well, the study found.
How can you tell if you’ve got too many ads above-the-fold? Marketers have been flummoxed with this question for years. Various Artificial-Intelligence (AI) tools are available these days which claim to calculate optimal frequency of ad delivery. Their effectiveness is often not up to the mark.
According to Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing), Maruti Suzuki, for sharper and hyperlocal targeting, brands need to have robust first party databases along with AI tools. While the customer data platform (CDP) helps identifying your target audience, AI-tools help serve the relevant creatives to the cohorts based on their interests, geography etc.”
“At Maruti, we use SVOC (Single View of Customer) that creates more personalized marketing and sales experiences,” Srivastava insists.
Innovative methods
Rajamannar notes that marketers need to think outside the box and figure out how they can show up in unobtrusive ways where consumers actually are. Doing that effectively requires connecting with consumers in entirely new, game-changing ways, integrating organic touch points into many aspects of daily life.
Airbnb, for instance, devised a unique digital marketing strategy to boost tourism during the pandemic which revolved around user generated content. Photos clicked by customers during their stay at airbnb properties were shared by the company’s official Instagram page.
Maruti, which spends close to Rs 700 crore annually in advertising, uses “Roadblock” and “Social Media Takeover” marketing to win the brand game, Srivastava says.
Roadblock and takeover are used for ads that take over a page, or block other advertisers from showing on a page. Social media takeover is a fun influencer marketing strategy in which an individual, commoner or influencer takes over the brand's social media page to post user generated content.
In-content integration
In-content integrations into the stories is a great way to be unobtrusive yet have impact, feels Manish M Nagori, Head, Branded Content and Large Accounts Publishing, Saregama India.
Nagori says, “Intelligent in-content placement is a huge win-win for the brand because they not only get an impression but also rub-off of the celebrity in the content piece. If one does a CPV analysis for an in-content integration piece, it will always be higher than paid space. This is because the impressions of in-content integration or placement are in perpetuity and will rest within the content till the time the content is available to consume anywhere publicly. The numbers get even better when the content-integration is in Music because of the immense repeat value of music videos.”
Nagori cited the examples of Heineken integration in James Bond since Skyfall, Zomato’s placement in Jalebi Baby music video, Rupa’s ingenious brand integration in Lal Singh Chaddha, Coke Studio all seasons, Carvaan Lounge by Amazon Prime Music and more recently Colorbar’s integration as the “Cherry Wali Lipstick” in the Resham Ka Rumal music video.
Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder, Grapes, emphasizes on data points, “Going heavy on data is a great way of identifying the different cohorts and enables ad personalization to suit the specific traits of the group. It is a game changer in optimizing the ad to keep the messaging relevant to the demands of the consumer,” Agarwal says.
She explains how his team leveraged data insights to identify various consumer cohorts, and also recognized the highest affinity genres across the digital world for a Myntra Roadster campaign #LogOnToTheRoads. “The team also used data tools to identify the hashtags and the most commonly used keywords by Gen Z to convey our messaging more effectively,” she explained.
Awareness & training
Marketers need to keep the pace with the emerging trends, ad agencies have realized. Training sessions are being arranged for them.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, says, “We have been engaging with some of the top advertisers to help them understand the digital transformations their organizations would have to undergo to move from Web 2.0 to 3.0. We have also leveraged partnerships with platforms like Meta, Google, Twitter, and Quora to arrange expert-led training sessions for leaders across different industries. Such specialized awareness and expertise are the need of the hour to cement all gaps that may exist in putting together the most beneficial strategies for our clients.”
However, sticking to one's roots is crucial in modern times, as it's easy to get overwhelmed and lost amidst newly emerging trends, technology and formats, Kothari noted.
Google's plea to stay CCI ruling on Android rejected
NCLAT directs search giant to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed by CCI
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 1:27 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday declined Google's request for an interim stay on a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that ordered the tech giant to change its approach to its Android platform, according to media reports. The tribunal has also directed the search giant to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed by the CCI.
The CCI had fined Google in October last year for exploiting its dominant position in online search and the Android app store, and asked it to change curbs on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps. The NCLAT direction came over a petition filed by Google challenging this CCI order. In its peition, Google had alleged that CCI verdict was a "copy-paste job".
"CCI lifted the judgement of EU and copy pasted without examining the facts in Indian context," Google had contended.
The NCLAT declined to grant any immediate stay on the CCI penalty and said it would pass any order after hearing out other parties. The tribunal issued notices to CCI and directed to list the matter on February 13 for hearing.
"We are of opinion that at the moment given the voluminous nature of the appeal, there is no need to pass any interim order," the two-member tribunal panel said, according to media reports.
Appearing on behalf of Google, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi reportedly said the CCI's decision will force the company to change its business model and harm consumer interest. The tribunal did not, however, agree with this argument.
When virtual turns into a big reality: MarTech trends to watch out for in 2023
From AI, ML AR and VR to metaverse, there’s a bunch of tools that are becoming hot topics for the new year, say experts
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 4, 2023 8:37 AM | 6 min read
The way the world is evolving towards everything tech, more and more brands are increasingly adopting marketing technology or MarTech tools to reach out to their customers. MarTech has seen a boom in the last few years. From the increased usage of artificial intelligence to a growing dependence on clouds and data, marketers are swooping in to make the best use of technology and software that are available at their deck. So, what does 2023 have in store for this giant industry of MarTech? Experts have a lot to say on that.
According to Insider Intelligence, by 2024, B2B MarTech spending will be $8.51 billion while B2C MarTech spending will be closer to $18.60 billion. That is a big spending number and it shows how MarTech is reaching its heights as brands become more cautious of where they are spending their money for the best ROI.
The e4m MarTech India Conference held in October 2022 also had several industry leaders swearing by the revolution created by technology. Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director and Chief Client Officer - South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said that digital was going to explode in the next three to four years with increasing internet users and more households adopting smart TVs. While, David Raab, Founder, The CDP Institute, said companies need to meet customer expectations with price, service and experience and privacy and manage complex data and complex MarTech.
So, the promises and expectations from MarTech as an industry is intense. With 2022 having already been a fantastic year for the industry, there are trends this year that brands and marketers need to watch out for. Starting from AI, AR and VR to metaverse, there’s a bunch of tools that are becoming a hot topic for this year.
Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality claiming spots
According to Vineet Malhotra, Chief Technology Officer at Hashtag Orange, artificial intelligence (AI) has been dominating the industry. “MarTech as an industry will of course continue to see more technological integrations. We cannot deny how quickly AI has taken over the whole predictive/analytics side of the marketing, and if we look at the last mile, then it's just the content that is left, with open source platforms like ChatGPT, there will be many more to follow and disrupt this space too.”
Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, Art-E, also believes that automation is going to be a significant part of 2023. “Looking ahead to 2023, the advertising industry is expected to undergo a significant shift with the advancement of AI technology. Tools such as chatGPT, copy.ai, and hotpot.ai are set to revolutionize the way creative agencies function, streamlining and automating certain tasks related to content creation. These AI-powered platforms use machine learning algorithms to generate original text, design assets, and even video content, allowing agencies to produce high-quality materials at a faster pace. While these tools are not meant to replace human creatives, they can assist with tasks such as copywriting and concept generation, freeing up time for more strategic and high-level work.”
Shashank Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO- Expedify, tells us that AI and ML-based marketing will help brands to become more relevant. “With the advances made on anvils like 5G penetration and rise of more immersive and interactive experiences like AR and VR, I strongly believe marketing data warehousing, immersive content, hyper personalized innovation and AI-based chatbot interactions will get a lot of user acceptance due to their fairly robust ecosystem. AI and ML-based marketing will also become more seamless as I believe they will be able to analyze deep learning algorithms and be able to integrate key data into their strategies and craft personalized messages for customers at every marketing funnel. The trends also will be accelerated by the shift in consumer behavior brought by the global pandemic.”
Anindita Das Veluri, Director - Marketing, Adobe India, adds, "Technologies today have the potential to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of marketing campaigns by allowing for the analysis of large amounts of data and the automation of certain tasks. Immersive content creation tools are already streamlining product design and digital asset creation. At Adobe, we have invested significantly in bringing in new talent and technology in the 3D and immersive field, including with the acquisitions of Mixamo, Allegorithmic, and Medium."
"Given the velocity & volume of content being generated is huge, the need for consistent supply of relevant and contextual content will be key. While the meat of your content likely won’t change year over year, the technology available to create that content is evolving at a rapid pace. This will give rise to the use of technologies AI & ML to streamline & drive adoption of standardized formats for creating, storing and sharing content," she opines.
A definite upward tick in the industry
Experts also believe that the industry is going to see a massive amount of growth this year. According to Vineet Malhotra, there’ll be a bunch of different trends that will push this industry in 2023. “Post pandemic, the fact that virtual can easily be a reality, the tech supporting marketing will continue to grow. Naturally, we will see a lot of talent movement, upskilling, especially in the agency side. We will have more CTOs joining agencies, while a creative role will demand tech orientation.”
Shashank Sharma also believes martech is up for a successful year with things going all digital during the pandemic. “We have observed how 'Digital' has become a key channel not just for customer acquisition and engagement but also for conversion and retention. As India’s digital economy fortifies, the assimilation of marketing and technology better known as “MarTech” is anticipated to witness robust growth. MarTech is seen to be playing a much more significant role in Data Integration and analytics along with automating processes for increasing marketing productivity.”
Amit Dhawan adds, “The advertising industry is continuously evolving as brands seek new ways to reach and engage with their audiences. With the integration of AI technology and the growing popularity of D2C brands, the coming year is sure to bring exciting developments and new opportunities for marketers."
According to Veluri, looking ahead to 2023, the MarTech industry is expected to undergo a significant shift with the advancement in technology and evolving customer expectations. There has been an increase in the spending in the past year, a trend that has been spotlighted by major sports events such as the FIFA and ICC T20 World Cups, she believes.
"A platform approach that drives consolidation and integration of marketing tools designed to work seamlessly will be the expectation. Whatever the industry, whatever the device or platform the content is consumed on, the need for integrated tools is stronger than ever. It’s crucial that these tools give the community the flexibility to work how and where they want. In response to the rapidly evolving ways in which people create, Adobe continues to release tools and technologies that empower creators to collaborate more effectively and more efficiently," says Veluri.
Gaming self-regulation: Industry sees signs of support & recognition
Stakeholders welcome the Centre’s proposals, say this will help in establishing a sustainable industry while promoting responsible gaming
By Shantanu David | Jan 4, 2023 8:22 AM | 5 min read
The central government’s proposals for self-regulation in the gaming sector and mandatory player verification for online gaming companies to exercise due diligence have been welcomed by stakeholders, though some say there is scope for more.
The move follows a long struggle by gaming entities to seek clarity in the different rules governing esports (games of skill) and gaming (fantasy, card games and other games of chance, etc), especially as the latter has come under much scrutiny by various state governments.
Mitesh Gangar, Co-founder and Director of PlayerzPot says, "The Indian gaming industry is a multi-million dollar industry that caters to many sectors, and having a self-regulatory body to oversee it will provide a favorable environment for its growth and expansion. By setting the standards for the industry and promoting responsible gaming, it has the potential to not only benefit the gaming industry, but also the players and the wider community."
Satyam Rastogi, Founder and CEO, of Khiladi Adda and GamerPe, says, “The onus of self-regulating our companies is an important task, which we aim to adhere to responsibly. The principles of responsible gaming will now be even deeper embedded within the industry, thus also segregating the good apples from the bad ones. The recognition by the government is also a testament to the authorities’ support to the industry and its efforts to boost the sector.”
The proposed revisions to the IT (Intermediary Rules and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 with regard to the online gaming industry emphasize the constitution of a self-regulatory body (SRO), which would be registered with the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeITy) with a focus on light-touch regulation.
Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said: “As the oldest, largest, and most diverse industry body for online gaming, which had set up the first Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) for the sector in India, we welcome the release of the amendments to Intermediary Guidelines Rules, which will now specifically also cover gaming intermediaries. We believe this is a great first step for comprehensive regulation of online gaming and will hopefully reduce the state-wise regulatory fragmentation that was a big challenge for the industry. These rules will also be a start in curbing the menace of anti-national and illegal offshore gambling platforms.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, says the rules are majorly to do with the RMG category of online gaming. “The rules now require stringent KYC and transparency on monetary transactions, especially winnings. This has been a grey area for a while in the online gaming ecosystem, and the IT department is now trying to regulate it,” he says.
Sameer Barde, CEO, E-Gaming Federation, elaborates that the SRO would ensure a robust time-bound grievance redressal mechanism, registration of online gaming intermediaries, promoting responsible gaming through age verification, implementation of a rigorous KYC process, and undertaking of safeguard measures against addiction and financial distress. “Overall, we feel, these moves will eventually help the government establish a regulated and sustainable industry while promoting responsible gaming. We’re truly excited about the future of the online gaming industry and as a self-regulatory body, E-Gaming Federation looks forward to playing an active role in shaping the future of the sector.”
Bharat Patel, Chairman and Director, Yudiz Solutions, notes that it is a carefully calculated decision to encourage the development of in-house online gaming products and solutions. “We consider it will benefit our country’s economy in a peculiar way. Majorly it will impact the skill-based game industry, which has been trying to explore the Indian markets on a reasonable level. One of the concerns is whether the businesses will need verifying themselves that could enable the central committee to consider the motive of the entertainment, game, and activity,” he says.
That being said, Jay Sayta, a technology and gaming lawyer, notes, “While the need to regulate online gaming websites and apps is almost universally acknowledged and the purpose for which the process of framing an online gaming policy is initiated is well-intentioned, the draft rules are a farrago of confusing and contradictory provisions coupled with lack of backing of a plenary legislation.”
“The provisions defining online games without clearly distinguishing between games of skill and chance fail to provide the much-needed regulatory clarity that the industry was seeking. Further, outsourcing the responsibility of regulating a serious issue like online gaming that has enormous socio-economic consequences to private organisations may not be appropriate,” he adds.
It should be noted that esports played in competitive tournaments continues to be under the sports ministry and is not covered by the draft rules. Agarwal further said, “It does not really have an impact on esports, since there are no monetary 'winnings' in esports games. The only transactions that happen are in-game purchases, which are already well-regulated. Esports has always been skill-based, and not luck based, so there is no change.”
“Esports fundamentally utilizes the means of online games to essentially explore entertaining activities through digital means, but those games consist of their separate categories,” says Patel. “Games that fall under MMORPG and FPS categories will be unaffected indeed by the decision, and maybe companies will start to introduce fantasy apps for esports games too. These decisions have highlighted many prospects in the gaming industry
Esports 2023: It’s game time for advertisers
With online gaming sector expected to reach Rs 153 billion by 2024 to become the fourth largest segment of the Indian M&E sector, advertising possibilities are now endless, say experts
By Shantanu David | Jan 3, 2023 8:37 AM | 8 min read
2022 was truly a game-changer for the Indian esports and gaming industries. Apart from massive growth across segments and cohorts, India showcased its potential it possesses in esports at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, securing a bronze medal in the DOTA 2 esports title by defeating New Zealand. With esports being a part of next year's Asian Games as an official medal event and India participating in five different titles, expectations are high. And with so much happening in the sector, advertisers sure are keeping a tab.
Market High
According to the FICCI-EY media and entertainment report for 2022, the Indian online gaming segment is expected to reach Rs 153 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 15% to become the fourth largest segment of the Indian M&E sector, driven by innovations across NFTs, metaverse and esports. India is currently home to over 430 million mobile gamers and the number is estimated to grow to 650 million by 2025, according to the latest data provided by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). And advertisers are logging in.
Aditya Pandit, Associate Director- Media, Carat India, points out that with brands rallying to mark their presence in the world of gaming & constant tech evolution, the advertising possibilities today are endless. “It is no more vanilla banners that brands can use to reach out to gaming enthusiasts. There are in-game ads, in-game integrations, live stream advertising opportunities, KOL tie-ups and physical integration opportunities to the nth level in the e-sport tournaments. The gaming world has everything to offer and possibilities are just growing,” he says.
According to experts, the ball is now firmly in the court of advertisers. Brands from a wide cross-section of categories including, but not limited to, e-commerce, education, food, BFSI, consumer technology, automobiles, telecom, FMCG & many more tapping in and constantly engaging with gamers. “So, if your audience is here and you are not then you are already late,” quips Aditya Pandit.
According to Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, the growing cultural impact of gaming and esports, with massive reach, frequency, and interactivity as driving pillars, is a display advertising opportunity for brands. “It is also the ‘massier’ advertising option for brands. eSports is also evolving as a new avenue of entertainment in India. Advertising on this platform is a brand-building exercise for brands that is much more immersive and long-term. With the ever-evolving innovations and technology, gaming and esports are further poised for bigger and better opportunities,” he says.
Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, points out that indeed, internationally, gaming and esports already enjoy interest from some of the biggest brands across sectors - Red Bull, Pepsi, Intel, Monster, MTV, etc., with that culture now seeping into India
“I believe, with the growth the sector has seen lately, it is just a matter of time that the roster of big brands expands even further. According to a recent report, gaming witnessed a 32 per cent YoY growth in average spending by advertisers. This in itself shows how the advertisers are noticing the ever expanding and diverse audience gaming companies potentially reach,” says Navani, adding, “The amount of ground the sector has covered in the last three years is much higher than what we witnessed in the last decade and it is only set to go higher.”
Event(s) Horizon
Another big driver is going to be the official recognition of esports by the union government as part of “multisport events” on the eve of 2023, meaning the previous dissonance that existed in the perception of esports and gaming is now much clearer, thereby attracting more advertisers. The inclusion of India in various international prestige sporting tournaments will only spur this on.
According to Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), we will be seeing a lot more physical LAN tournaments in 2023 being conducted on a large scale across various esports titles. “Since clarity is now slowly being established regarding the differences between esports (which is a sport) and iGaming (fantasy, fantasy, teen patti, rummy, poker, online gaming, gambling, betting etc), we can hopefully expect to see esports finally be considered as any other sport in our country. It’s time that our esports community presents a unified voice to make India the next esports hub,” he enthuses.
Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8bit Creatives, adds that this is a positive development in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics in 2024, and will help the IOC's attempt to push esports in the right direction. “In addition to this, we have witnessed an increase in large sponsorships from non-endemic brands seeking to capitalise on the esports industry. In order to interact with their key demographic - GenZ and Millennials, gaming influencers have become their go-to source.”
Gamers have a target demographic that is very digitally savvy and fiercely loyal. Combining this highly engaged fanbase with their capacity to curate intriguing material and not just conduct brand plugs will make gamers the most sought-after influencers in 2023.
“Last but not least, in-game trade, monetization, and transactions via blockchain and play-to-earn games, which have captured the attention of Indian gamers across all demographics, will also play a major role in the industry's rapid expansion next year,” adds Agarwal.
Ready Players
Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter, believes that the gaming consumer today is a unique one, who not only heavily engages with the games he plays but also buys into the whole experience surrounding it – sharing and creating content with fellow gamers, watching streams, experiments with the latest trends and tends to have a higher propensity to spend on new categories, products and, experiences.
“They are often the chief ‘purchase influencers’ in their family/friend circle as well. All this already makes them an ideal audience for brands to build awareness and drive product usage/experience, eventually building up to sales. More and more endemic and non-endemic brands, who wish to engage with highly-engaged 18-35-year-olds are already seeing the benefits of focusing on gaming platforms,” he says.
Looking ahead to 2023, Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Loco, also expects brands, advertisers, and publishers to invest heavily in advertising through inventory buys as well as content and community initiatives. “Whether it was the movement of advertisers from radio to television and then from existing mediums to digital mediums, advertisers always follow audiences/ attention minutes. The same holds true for gaming, he says.
“Now that there are over 400mm gamers in India with 150mm+ engaging with esports content, esports and gaming become a critical communication channel for advertisers to reach audiences and have a meaningful conversation with them. The engagement level of users on these platforms acts as an additional driver,” says Pandita.
Kumar elaborates, “In the past few quarters, we’ve seen close to 100 brands engage with the Rooter platform through a host of formats like display/in-video advertising, influencer marketing, performance marketing, and sponsorships. Some of our brand partners include: H&M, Airtel, McDonalds, TVS, Flipkart, Spotify, Intel, ACT, HP, Amazon, Shopsy, Moj, BYJU’s, Unacademy, Prime Video, Mivi, Infinix, Wings, ICICI, Vodafone, Logitech and Philips. On our part, we are focusing on educating more brand partners about the benefits of investing in gaming and esports,” he says.
Pandita says, Loco has 55mm+ registered users and live stream watchers are spending over 60 minutes every day on the platform. “With such engagement available at scale, the offering becomes highly attractive for advertisers. This will only improve further with catalysts like 5G that will accelerate the consumer behaviour of adoption of games as a mainstream entertainment platform.”
Tech-In
Speaking of 5G, there is also a surfeit of new technologies, including usual suspects like the metaverse and NFTs to newer kids on the block like Web 3.0, all of which are going to be employed in gaming. While the old joke was that all new technology is first co-opted by hospitality and adult entertainment, gaming has clearly become the third player in this tech embrace.
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, a marketing agency specializing in the domains of gaming and lifestyle, says “More Web3 / Metaverse-related innovations in the gaming ecosystem will enable a newer form of gaming experience and competitive gaming, while the adoption of 5G would accelerate the mobile gaming industry.”
"An increase in the number of games and users calls for a robust variety of segments, campaign types, creatives, in-app events, and, most importantly, the user experience. Therefore, big data analysis that aims to optimize performance is a significant challenge. Gaming app marketers must deal with this challenge by using external tools or developing in-house solutions to deliver on their KPIs," says Ritu Sharma, Country Manager, AppsFlyer India,
“On the other hand, as consumer privacy continues to come into active play, data usage limitations will start to become a normal phenomenon as it gets introduced on other platforms. First-party data collection has become a highly strategic mission, and this trajectory will continue to pick up speed in the years to come. Marketers must find innovative ways to market, measure, and optimize their activities while finding alternatives for user-level data. To do so, they need to consider metrics like overall cost per install and reinstall or return on ad spend (ROAS),” she adds.
Pandita concludes, that combining all these factors with the fact that there will likely be additional integration with traditional sports entities/authorities, “We can expect to see increased commercialization of the industry with bigger events, larger prize pools, and even stronger audience interest, which will help draw even more advertisers!”
Swiggy spent 4X more on ad and promotional expenses in FY22
The platform spent Rs 1,848.70 crore compared to Rs 570 crore in FY21
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 8:33 AM | 1 min read
Food delivery service Swiggy spent almost four times more on advertising and promotional expenses in FY22 compared to the previous financial year, according to integrated business information platform Tofler. The platform spent Rs 1,848.70 crore, almost a four-fold increase from Rs 570 crore in FY21.
Swiggy rolled out its “Why is it a Swiggy ad?” in October this year. For IPL 2022, the company also released four television commercials in April. It also brought out a South India-focussed campaign with R Madhavan and Simran in November.
The platform also saw a more than twofold jump in revenue from operations by 124% at Rs 5,704.90 crore in FY22. At the same time, losses for the platform also more than doubled from Rs 1,616.90 crore in FY21 to Rs 3,628.90.
Revenue from platform services stood at Rs 3,444 crore, growing from Rs 1,879 crore in FY21. Sale of groceries and FMCG products generated a revenue of Rs 2,036 crore, up from Rs 517 crore.
Sale of foods generated Rs 88 crore, up from Rs 83 crore in the previous fiscal.
The food delivery app invested heavily in its grocery delivery service Instamart this year, which led to the spurt in grocery and FMCG sales on the platform.
A report in December 2022 also said that Swiggy is looking to downsize its workforce by 250 employees, 3-5% of its employees. It also said that the move is done in a bid to allay investor fears about profitability.
Centre proposes self-regulation for online gaming players
The online gaming companies will have to comply to IT rules and go for mandatory verification
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
The Central Government has proposed self-regulation and mandatory player verification for online gaming companies to exercise due diligence.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT will now be the nodal ministry for matters related to online gaming with monetary risks, media reports have said.
Online gaming companies will now be covered under the IT rules issued two years back for social media platforms.
The gaming sector has been seeking more clarity from the government following crackdowns on companies.
NBF announces launch of Digital News Federation
DNF to give impetus for online news platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 4:02 PM | 4 min read
News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), an association of News TV broadcasters, on Monday announces the launch of its special venture- Digital News Federation (DNF) - an exclusive organization, to uphold the editorial freedom and ensure business interests of online news platforms.
NBF had a sub-committee to cater the challenges faced by Digital arms of existing TV News Broadcasters. Understanding the need and issues of the digital news media industry, NBF has expanded the scope of the sub-committee and has decided to include independent digital news publishers as well as their respected members.
Speaking on the new initiative, Sreekandan Nair, 24News, says "News Platforms in India can now work with ultimate freedom without entering into unethical spread of misinformation or cyber bullying. Digital News Platforms, like Broadcast news networks, should work with self-restraint."
“The changes in the news n media landscape have been dramatic in the last decade. All print n broadcast news outlets have adapted to it. In order to play a constructive role in this evolution NBF has launched DNF at the right time and moment for the news industry,” said Jagi Panda, Managing Director of Odisha Television Ltd.
DNF aims to stand of the collective interests of digital news publishers, as there has been a paradigm shift in the consumption of news media. The objective of DNF is to build a transparent, dynamic and ethical self-regulated journalistic standards for the industry.
Sanjive Narain, Founder- Prag News says "The launch of DNF will give the much-needed impetus to digital news platforms across the country which have seen a surge in readership and viewership in the past two years."
Shankar.B, CEO, Fourth Dimension Media says "I’m extremely delighted and thrilled with this announcement. NBF has always been ahead of the rest and will continue to charter greater heights."
Kartikeya Sharma, Founder- iTV Network says "I am extremely happy to know that the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) has launched Digital News Federation (DNF) with tech-collaboration with Webnyay. I am sure the new initiative will work for the collective interests of digital news publishers. I hope it will also help in building a transparent and dynamic eco-system for the digital media in the country. It would also be a great pleasure to see that the DNF ultimately creates an ethical structure, fostering overall growth of digital media."
Barun Das, MD & CEO, TV9 Network & Vice-president, DNF says “The line dividing the linear and non-linear news is fast disappearing with the march of technology. It is the most opportune time to imagine broadcast and digital as the two convergent perspectives that foster creation, distribution and monetizing of news. The inclusion of digital news publishers to enable a new all-encompassing identity – Digital News Federation (DNF) – is the need of the hour. Digital news publishers haven't yet got their fair share in terms of revenue. DNF will work in that direction by initiating dialogues with all stakeholders on behalf of its members.”
Manoj Gairola, News Nation says “We welcome News Broadcaster Federation’s initiate of DNF. Not only TV news broadcaster’s digital wing will be part of it but also several digital news publishers will be welcomed to associate with us. DNF will be the first self-regulatory body in the whole of digital news publishing eco system which will immensely benefit the industry”
DNF, is structured as a joint venture between NBF and Webnyay, India's leading grievance redressal and online dispute resolution ecosystem.
DNF begins its journey with close to 100+ online platforms, with a combined audience of more than 200 million, both independent and extension and digital arms of NBF Member TV channels. The decision to launch DNF was taken at the NBF Governing Board meeting, chaired by the founding President Mr. Arnab Goswami.
"Webnyay is privileged to support the News Broadcasters Federation by providing technology and support to its members and the self-regulatory body for resolving grievances and disputes in an easy-to-use, automated and seamless manner," said Vishwam Jindal, Founder- Webnyay.
Webnyay is a proprietary technology platform for resolving grievance and disputes online through arbitration and mediation. Webnyay actively collaborates with industry associations to enable grievance redressal and dispute resolution and assists with drafting policies, guidelines and regulations.
The launch of DNF assumes significance with the reach of online news consumption is estimated to reach 750 million by 2025, EY estimates, while the reach stood at 467 million in 2021, as per ranking agency, Comscore. “A majority of this news consumption is now in vernacular languages – as high as 95% - and we believe vernacular news portals will see increased penetration with proposed launch of low-cost smartphones by telcos,” as per a joint industry report by FICCI-EY report.
