Chingari, Biiggbang Amusement ink strategic content tie-up

Video sharing app Chingari has collaborated with OTT platform Biiggbang Amusement. As part of this collaboration, Chingari subscribers will get to enjoy the Biigbang Amusement content exclusively.



Biiggbang Amusement is solely focused on presenting quality entertainment to the users with content that matches well with their schedule. With carefully curated content from award-winning directors to fresh stories, Biiggbang Amusement has a prominent content library. The content hub features some of the most notable short films that have been screened at film festivals across the globe.



Biiggbang Amusement Founder and CEO Sudip Mukherjee said, “At Biiggbang Amusement, our constant endeavour is to present stories that can teleport the audience to another world and satisfy their need of entertainment regardless of the time crunch. Curating and getting content from around the world to add it to the Indian milieu is what we thrive on and I firmly believe, this collaboration with Chingari aligns perfectly with what we are trying to achieve. Also, we would like to take this opportunity to introduce our tagline - ‘Jab Bhi Kare Mann, Entertainment Dan Dana Dan’, as this exclusive partnership will help us achieve exactly that.”



Chingari App Co-founder and CEO Sumit Ghosh said, “At Chingari we have always strived to add more stickiness to the platform through our innovative offering and tie-up. We believe this new and exclusive collaboration with Biiggbang Amusement will be a great value add for our customers and will also help us in attracting new customers.”



Biiggbang Amusement Head of Marketing & Brand Rinku Sukumar Biswas shared, "The young’uns of India want snackable, yet complete and fulfilling content that they can consume at any time of the day. Short format content addresses this need gap. Our tagline ‘Jab Bhi Kare Mann, Entertainment Dan Dana Dan’ resonates with this offering. Chingari is synonymous amongst our target audience and we believe this collaboration will help us boost the brand awareness amongst them."



Chingari is one of the most popular short video apps in India. The content creators on the app are spoilt for choice and the company continues to add premium, engaging content to facilitate its users to keep making interesting content day after day. It is thus not surprising to note that the average engagement time on Chingari is better than many established platforms like Snapchat and Facebook.



Commenting on its association with Biiggbang Amusement, Chingari App COO Deepak Salvi said, “We see tremendous synergies in terms of Target audience. Chingari has always been an app that is extremely popular with Millennials and Gen Z and, which is also a target market for Biiggbang Amusement. The proposition of watching content anytime and anyplace has been catching up and we believe with this association, we will be able to offer more to our users. We believe that together with Biiggbang Amusement we will be able to offer a value add to our customers and scale greater heights in the times to come.”



Chingari has been on a growth spree ever since its launch in 2018. The company has managed to clock over 56 million+ downloads and more than 120 million+ videos are viewed on Chingari every single day.



Biiggbang Amusement has struck a perfect balance with their short form, quick to consume content, and focused augmented UI/ UX, AI interface. With fresh content dropping on the upcoming OTT platform every day, Biiggbang Amusement will be bringing an unmatched experience to their global audience in 10 Indian and 8 international languages.