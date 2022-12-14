Can Koo fly where Twitter falls?
As Twitter tries to steady itself in the aftermath of Musk's buyout, experts weigh in on whether its Indian alternative Koo has the potential to topple it
The Twitter saga that began in April 2022 finally culminated with Elon Musk buying the platform for $44 billion, but according to some, this is only the beginning of a tumultuous time ahead for the company. Meanwhile, an Indian social media company, founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka has caught the eye of investors and industry leaders.
Koo, launched in the middle of a pandemic in March 2020, is a microblogging site for multilingual conversations. The application has over 50 million downloads and was recently launched in Brazil.
Now, in a world where Twitter is facing intense criticism for the new changes under Elon Musk and an application like Koo gaining momentum, experts argue whether Koo has the capability to dethrone the giant big tech company that Twitter is. A lot of conversations on the internet is about how Koo could be an alternative to Twitter, but what is the reality of that expectation? Industry experts talk about the potential that Koo has but feel like it still has years till it can reach the position Twitter has globally.
'Twitter not easy to replace'
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, Twitter isn’t easily replacable. “I don’t think displacing a social network is easy. Social networks work on the power of the community. And the entire community needs to start migrating to a new platform, for a new platform to be relevant. While Twitter, under Elon Musk, is going through teething problems, not in small measure due to the mercurial behavior of the founder, my feeling is that it will get its act together in some time. Twitter was indeed overstaffed, lacked innovation and was not able to monetize its value.
"However, in terms of its power and value to society, Twitter outranks Facebook and LinkedIn. During the last US elections, we saw how a politician was able to exploit the power of the platform to the hilt, just by his tweets. And we have also seen how during crises and news-making events, Twitter is the first place one turns to get some information. Hence a newer Twitter, with better moderation of content and innovative solutions for advertisers should become a strong viable business. In my opinion, I see global acceptance and scalability by platforms like Koo as a challenge.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital equates the situation to the ban of TikTok in India and the growth of MXTakaTak and other such apps but says over here nothing is banned yet. “Twitter is not something which is banned for now. It's quite functional. There could be controversies surrounding that, there could be some sort of attrition within the customer base, or even people moving out of it. But it's not that the user has completely stopped. So, there's a hole definitely for a new player to come in but it's not that big a hole. That will not happen until Twitter is off completely.”
'Koo has potential'
According to Rashid Ahmed, Digital Head of Infectious Advertising, Koo comes with a lot of potential and has great growth potential to grow in the next few years. “Koo is already making tremendous inroads into the microblogging space. The platform had 50 million downloads by early November. It comes across as a viable replacement for Twitter which has lost its 'safe harbour' protection in India, due to failures in appointing mandated personnel under the Intermediary Guidelines. With the growth Koo is seeing in India as well as in some international markets, the platform could potentially become the go-to online townhall for netizens in the next five years.
Koo has global ambitions. The platform recently introduced the Portuguese language to its interface and became the top downloaded app on both the Google Play Store and the Apple Store in Brazil within just a few days. The freshness of the platform makes it attractive to new users, especially if there is a wave of high-profile first movers that drive uptake. For now, it seems like Koo has a fairly solid future on the global stage.”
As for Viren Razdan, Managing Director of Brand-Nomics, “Twitter's churn should be Koo’s gain. The app has created a good base not just in India but opportunities in other countries as well. How they develop the brand and its popularity will determine its growth opportunity. While it’s taken a more mass base as its positioning it needs to up its ante from being local to global talk to be a force to reckon with.”
Twitter’s future
Rashid Ahmed says, “Twitter is going through a sea of changes under Elon Musk whose focus has been to ensure that the platform brings in revenues worthy of its presence. The platform is looking at monetizing verified profiles besides enhancing other revenue streams. As with any change, there is usually upheaval, and at Twitter, this has been in the form of pivoting towards heightened efficiency, albeit through stress on the personnel front.”
Razdan thinks it is a wait-and-watch game, “Musk’s churn is attempting to push the platform to the business end of the game and its impact will be worth watching. Most such platforms' true value emerges once monetisation of the service comes into play. So, it’s going to be a great learning.”
Amazon Prime Video's Aparna Purohit gets anticipatory bail in 'Tandav' case
The SC bench noted that Purohit has been cooperating with the investigation
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 10:26 AM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has reportedly granted anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's India Head Aparna Purohit who was named in the FIRs lodged over the web series 'Tandav.'
Purohit was granted relief by justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh who noted that she has been cooperating in the investigations, say news reports. The lawyers appearing for the petitioner, Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, confirmed the same.
The bench stated that Purohit will be released on bail by the arrest officer on terms and conditions that will be fixed by the trial court.
Amazon Prime's web series 'Tandav' released in January 2021 has been embroiled in controversy when it was accused of having Hinduphobic themes. Numerous complaints and FIRs followed, which required the intervention of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Despite apology by the makers and redacting of the offensive parts from the series, multiple FIRs were filed against the actors, producers, directors and the India head of the platform Purohit.
Earlier, the SC had declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Purohit, Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the web series; Himanshu Mehra, the writer and actors Gaurav Solanki and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
When gamers turn game-changers for brands
With the promise of a captive audience and high views, it's little wonder why brands are turning towards gamers and streamers for quality engagement, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Dec 13, 2022 9:03 AM | 5 min read
Looks like parents may finally come around to gaming after telling their kids for generations that it's bad for eyesight (or worse) or that it's a waste of time. As India’s internet population continues to explode, a majority of people online continue to gravitate towards online gaming and the endless possibilities that lie therein, including teenagers who are finding playing online for hours in front of a captivated audience to be a lucrative game-changer.
And advertisers are taking note.
Kunal Khandelwal, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, points out that gaming streamers, aka influencers, thrive in an online engaging environment, be it interactions within the games, with their fellow gamers or with the viewers.
“Influencer marketing also highly hinges on influencer-audience engagement. So, gaming influencers fall under this ideal cross-section. This offers the brands a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility among one of the largest and most engaged customer audiences with great paying potential and a high level of engagement,” he says.
Root to Succeed
Rooter, helmed by CEO Founder Piyush Kumar has realized and tapped into this very engagement, with the company becoming the first gaming platform in India that allows its community to earn while they are streaming. Concurrently, Rooter has been able to rope in over 100 brands like Flipkart, Amazon, Intel, HP, Pizza Hut, Godrej, PhonePe, Chingari, Josh and others to support and advertise on its platform.
“From our end, we believe very strongly in the monetization model. Nobody else is doing it right now. What Rooter is currently trying to do in the market is what Hotstar did back in 2015-2016. I myself was in marketing then and when they entered the market, Hotstar told all the brands and advertisers that people are going to shift from cable to OTT, and the other players (Netflix and Amazon), will never allow you to advertise on their platform, so we are your only option,” says Kumar.
Conceptualized in 2016, Rooter began as a sports social network and pivoted to a game streaming platform in 2020 amidst the pandemic. The Paytm-backed startup has since crossed 50M+ app installs, and 17 million+ MAUs.
What Hotstar did in terms of disrupting the market back then to what it’s become today is what Kumar is replicating with Rooter’s partnerships with gaming content creators. “We know that over the next few years, a major part of the population, especially younger cohorts, are going to be watching gaming content, even more than general entertainment and OTT stuff,” he says, pointing out that the barrier for entry is an inexpensive smartphone and inexpensive data.
It’s a fairly low investment for a potentially large payoff for gamers who can go on to become creators.
Numbers Game
Samiksha Mehta, Business Development Manager, Pollen, Zoo Media candidly points to the statistics, and numbers, unlike hype, don’t lie. Globally, gaming influencers are the top influencer group followed by men (12%), on par with sports, music, and food influencers (all achieving 12%).
“While gaming started out as a single-player experience, that is not the case anymore,” she says, adding, “Streaming a game means broadcasting yourself via the internet while you play so that other people can watch you on their computer, phone, or games console.”
“No other form of influencing competes with gaming influencing on engagement level. It’s the most engaging type of influencer marketing. Think of it as a commercial within a movie or a commercial within a football match. Gaming audiences are patient and they are ready to spend two to four hours on the go, streaming their favourite game,” says Mehta, which gives a lot of opportunity for advertisement.
And Rooter believes they are creating this monetization model within the gaming category. “Currently brands are going to a game like Ludo, and advertising to players during the loading. There is no brand interaction or brand building,” says Kumar.
Khandelwal observes that one of the major reasons that gaming influencers and streamers are being increasingly preferred for brand associations is the audience they cater to. GenZ, Gen Alpha and the younger generation, in general, make up a large part of the demographic for such content, and a lot of brands these days are looking to leverage the younger market segment.
“We have two methods: brand monetization and user monetization. Brand monetization is split into a few parts: naturally, the obvious advertising, like display ads, given that brands want to target our unique audience category. Then there are the influencers, whom we connect with brands that are looking to reach out to audiences, and so they incorporate the brand messaging, etc. into their content,” says Kumar, noting that it is a CPV (cost-per-view) model while adding that the others are tournament sponsorships and performance marketing (stay tuned for a future story on gaming and performance marketing). The profit margins are huge, going up to 90 per cent.
At the end of the day, gaming influencers usually have their subscribers and followers in millions. Mehta concludes, “So brands that partner with them are guaranteed to get more views and followers. Besides, it is so much easier to reach out to a gamer and get him/her to create content as opposed to a popular celebrity. Keeping all these points in mind, why wouldn't brands associate with gamers and streamers?”
Zee Media appoints Roshan Tamang as Chief Content Officer, Digital Publishing Business
In his role he will be responsible for managing all digital properties from growth perspective for IDPL business
By Ruhail Amin | Dec 12, 2022 7:39 PM | 1 min read
Zee media has appointed Roshan Tamang as Chief Content Officer, Digital Publishing Business. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
In his role he will be responsible for managing all digital properties from growth perspective for IDPL business, while bringing in new initiatives, content strategies, projects and streamline various digital platforms.
Tamang brings with him more than two decades of experience in managing digital business for various media houses. He has led initiatives in content and social media strategies, product development , digital videos, monetization and analytics. In his past stint, he was associated with Jagran New Media, India Ahead, Otus Media, Network18, Times Internet and The Indian Express.
In his last portfolio Tamang has worked as Chief Innovation Officer and managed strategies related to digital platforms.
'Rewarding investment in the newsroom is the fair way to go'
At the e4m-DNPA conference, Paul Deegan, President, and CEO of News Media Canada spoke about the importance of publishers coming together for better leverage over Big Tech
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 2:24 PM | 4 min read
Following the leaders sharing insights on building an ideal relationship between tech platforms and news publishers in rebuilding the business of Journalism, Paul Deegan, President, and Chief Executive Officer of News Media Canada represented the voice of print and digital media in Canada.
He mentioned that there are many small and large publications currently active in Canada and some of them are literally very small enterprises that are producing newspapers that serves a community of 1200. Now they are moving from very large to very small. In scenarios like such, Independent press and trusted journalism become vital to democracy. He added that there needs to be an understanding that being a publisher comes with a level of responsibility to readers, and that reporting is honest, it's accurate, it's fair and it's balanced.
He said: “The business model has been disrupted. To give a sense of Canada on sort of revenue decline, for newspapers, revenue probably peaked a decade or so ago at about $5 billion today. And in that same time, the revenues for Google and Meta in Canada would have gone from, a billion dollars or so ten years ago to roughly $10 billion today. We've obviously seen it in India as well, but the revenue has not rebounded from the pre-pandemic level. So that's been a real problem, especially for a lot of our print titles. I think competition authorities around the world are coming to terms with the dominance of Google and Meta in the ad market, but not enough has been done to address it.”
Deegan said that the power imbalance between the platforms and the publishers is huge. "The combined market cap of Google and Meta has been going down, in particular on the Meta side, but it's about three-quarters of Canada's annual GDP.”
He further mentioned how Google and Meta started doing content licensing agreements with publishers and they are picking winners and losers, which has created a situation of haves and have nots among publishers.
"And they are at a point now where they have got a lot of publishers that are left out in the cold, and that's obviously not healthy for the media ecosystem overall. What the legislation does is it allows us to negotiate collectively. And currently, their competition laws would bar them from forming a collective," he pointed out.
Deegan also emphasised that the power imbalance notwithstanding, publishers will be in a better bargaining position if they stand together: "It also includes an enforcement mechanism of final offer arbitration, ensuring that all parties put their best offer forward and then the arbitrator picks one or the other. And it's that hammer of arbitration that really incenses both sides to reach a fair settlement on their own.”
To make sure everyone is benefitted equally, the National Ethnic Press and Media Council is built to satisfy everyone’s needs and be fair to everyone. He said, “Each publisher will submit to a law firm or an accounting firm on sort of a black box basis. Their investment in the newsroom, salary and wages will take that. Whatever we can negotiate from Google and Meta will then basically divide that up on a pro rata basis. We're rewarding investment in the newsroom and we think that's really the fair way to go. This is very good legislation, which can also be made better. And there's this process that I referred to in terms of the Heritage Committee in the House of Commons. They're going through that right now. We've proposed a number of amendments to the bill. The legislation right now really only applies to those publishers that have two or more arms length employees.” In the closing remark, Paul said “The immediate urgency of maintaining the standards of journalism has become important.”
Artium Academy entrusts Verve Media with SEO mandate
The agency will create keyword strategies to cement the academy's place as the most trusted and expert-led online music-learning platform
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 12:42 PM | 2 min read
Verve Media, a Mumbai based integrated digital marketing agency, won the SEO mandate for Artium Academy. As per the mandate, Verve Media will focus on enhancing the brand's visibility with result-driven SEO solutions that will help increase Artium Academy's organic reach while developing a distinctive identity that helps accelerate the company's growth. They will create innovative strategies using the right keywords and backlinks to position Artium Academy as the most trusted and expert-led online music learning platform.
In response to this momentous onboarding, Saad Merchant, Co-Founder at Verve Media, said “Artium Academy’s innovative music education platform is here to revolutionise the music education industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Artium to improve its brand visibility and organic reach through our SEO strategies.”.
Speaking on the collaboration, Vivek Raicha, Co-founder of Artium Academy, commented: “Artium Academy is here to expand the art of music learning. We are excited to partner with Verve Media to improve our brand visibility on organic search results. With this association we are positive on getting significant results through Search Engine Optimisation.”
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.
‘The ultimate goal is to generate revenue or subsidies for news outlets’
Dr Courtney C. Radsch from UCLA Institute of Technology, Law & Policy spoke at e4m-DNPA Dialogue about the types of approaches & issues that policymakers must consider to improve media sustainability
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 12:20 PM | 2 min read
The second edition of the e4m-DNPA Dialogue was conducted on the topic ‘Decoding the Public-Platform Relationship.’ Dr Courtney C. Radsch, a PHD fellow at UCLA Institute of Technology, Law and Policy and the US representative of Article 19, spoke about the different types of approaches and issues that policymakers should be considering to improve media viability and sustainability.
Radsch has recently authored a report called ‘Big Tech pay for the news they use’. She also did a global review of all of the legislation and regulation being proposed in the media or even discussed around the world. “The ultimate goal is to generate revenue or subsidies for news outlets,” she said.
Radsch proposed some key considerations for policymakers:
- How to establish evidence of a link between traffic/revenue
- Self-regulatory structures versus government distribution
- Broader infrastructure that exists in the digital economy.
As per Radsch, there are five areas for policymakers to consider - Taxation, Competition Policy, Intellectual Property, Subsidies and Transparency.
“With respect to the AdTech Ecosystem, the Meta-Google duopoly is controlling the digital advertising market and infrastructure, and garnering a significant portion of advertising revenue. There is a labyrinth of management and exchanges that are involved in the AdTech ecosystem which means the publishers get a reduced portion of the money from advertisers. There is a lack of data and traceability to even know where a lot of money is going. One study found that the UK regulator estimated that more than 35% of advertising value went into media rather than publishers,” she said.
Radsch said that one of the approaches can be levelling the playing field i.e increasing news media bargaining power. There is another approach which is aimed at reducing information asymmetry or dominance in particular aspects of the marketplace. These can focus on algorithmic transparency and increasing transparency into the digital advertising market. She discussed the US approaches which are JCPA and the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. These acts tell the policymakers to look into the regional requirements of news agencies.
Courtney further spoke the transparency in addressing information asymmetries. It means improving accountability and reducing revenue seepage. Greater transparency leads to greater help from different communities.
‘Big Tech firms need to support equal distribution of funds for journalism’
Taylor Owen, Beaverbrook Chair of Media, Ethics and Communication, Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University, was speaking at the second edition of e4m-DNPA virtual roundtable
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:23 AM | 3 min read
The second edition of e4m-DNPA Dialogues brought together global leaders to discuss the platform-publisher relationship at a time when digital media is growing at a rapid pace. Taylor Owen, Beaverbrook Chair of Media, Ethics and Communication, Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University, highlighted the various ecosystems of journalism in different countries and discussed the need for better communication between digital news publishers and major tech companies.
Owen was speaking at the second virtual round table organised by Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) held on Friday where he spoke about the various aspects of platform-publisher relationship, the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and more.
Owen highlighted how India's policymakers and other stakeholders could learn from Canada's upcoming news media bargaining code. “Big Tech companies need to support broad, equally distributed journalism funds, or they can abide by these legislative efforts that are forcing them into more accountable deals with a broader range of publishers,” Owen said.
Owen spoke about the digital media landscape in Canada and how it was different from the Australian model. “Every journalism ecosystem has similarities and differences and a couple of things are important to know how the Canadian media ecosystem has reacted to the tabling of the Canadian Bill, ‘Online News Act’,” he said. Owens also spoke about the liberal government’s attempt to rectify the negotiation imbalance between platforms and publishers.
In his address, Owen said Google and Facebook have been aggressively opposing the Canadian Bill in the backdrop of similar legislations being introduced worldwide, like in South Africa, Germany, the UK and Brazil, which would gain momentum if the Canadian Bill passes. “Google has used a strategy that sought to divide publishers in response to the (Canadian) Bill, engaging in supporting some independent network of publishers. So, there’s an acrimonious debate between some publishers, which is unfortunate,” Owen said.
Owen lauded Canada’s Bill and said that one of the big improvements in this is that it will be overseen by a broadcast regulator (telecom commission) rather than through the lens of a competition bureau.
Concluding his address, Owen said there needs to be a mechanism for money transfers from these large platforms to publishers. He also mentioned that this process needs be accountable and democratic. “Our attention should focus on ensuring that these bills have accountability, transparency, and some degree of democratic legitimacy built into them so that the public has some sense of where the money is flowing, how it is flowing and under what conditions,” he added.
The speakers at the conference addressed Big Tech's antitrust practices and how news publishers could safeguard themselves. They also discussed issues involved in creating an ideal relationship between news publishers and Big Tech platforms in rebuilding the business of journalism.
