AVM Productions forays into OTT, inks deal with SonyLIV for 'Tamil Stalkers'

Content production company AVM Productions has ventured into the OTT segment with the crime thriller, ‘Tamil Stalkers’. Directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the show is inspired by a real-life film piracy group and dwells on the stark realities of content piracy in the Tamil film industry. The series marks AVM’s foray into OTT and will go live on SonyLIV later this year.



Illegal and unauthorised duplication of content is one of the gravest concerns plaguing content creators the world over. In India, the Tamil film industry has been fighting a never-ending battle with this issue owing to various online piracy websites. This show deep dives into the dark side of this piracy world and unravels the industry’s constant battle against identifying the group that is involved in releasing pirated content.



Dwelling on a meaningful yet entertaining narrative, the show will be available for the audience in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.



Aruna Guhan and Aparna Guhan Shyam, Partners, AVM Productions, “Tamil Stalkers dwells on the unheard aspects of the Tamil industry’s relentless battle against piracy and ways to counter the menace. We are extremely passionate to bring it forth to the audience in partnership with SonyLIV, which has been headlining the category with relevant and intriguing narratives. Along with a visionary director like Arivazhagan, we are sure to hit the right chords with Tamil Stalkers.”



SonyLIV, StudioNEXT & Sony Entertainment Television Business Head Danish Khan said, “We at SonyLIV are delighted to start our Tamil language LIV Original slate with ‘Tamil Stalkers’, a show that will be produced by one of the pioneer creative powerhouse AVM. We look forward to partner with Aruna, Aparna, and their highly talented team of writers, technicians, and actors to bring what we believe is one of the most relevant and compelling stories.”

