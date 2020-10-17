Amazon & Flipkart get govt notice for not displaying ‘country of origin’

The government has asked the ecommerce platforms to explain in 15 days why no action should be taken against them

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 17, 2020 9:34 AM
ecomm

The government has asked ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart to explain in 15 days why there should be no action taken against them for not displaying the country of origin on the products they offer, media reports have said.

The notice issued by the government says the contraventions were punishable under the Legal Metrology Act. However, the notice says that in the marketplace model of ecommerce, the responsibility for the accuracy of declarations lies with the manufacturer, seller, dealer or importer of the goods.

The platforms have also been asked to provide names and addresses of those responsible for the conduct of the businesses.

Flipkart Amazon country of origin
