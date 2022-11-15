Amazon could lay off 10,000 employees soon: Reports

The e-commerce company has also asked staffers in certain units to look for other profiles within the company

Amazon is likely to lay off almost 10,000 employees soon, media networks have reported.

The e-commerce company is also resorting to other cost-cutting measures to increase profitability.

It has also asked staffers in certain units to look for other profiles within the company.

This comes close on the heels of Twitter and Meta also laying off a significant number of employees. Twitter has given the pink slip to almost 50% of its employees.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced earlier that it was firing 11,000 employees globally.

