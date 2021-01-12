Affluent, younger & female audiences more engaged with OTT audio: Kantar-VTION report

Evening and early night prime-time slots – both on weekdays as well as on the weekends-- remain the peak traffic time slots for the medium

With the country pacing towards normalcy, the demand for audio OTT continues to soar. November continued to see high traffic.

It was only in October that a whopping 30 million tuned in to several audio OTT platforms.

The data has come from Kantar. To gauge user preference, Kantar, in collaboration with VTION™, launched an OTT Audience Measurement System in February this year. The first-of-its-kind, passive, continuous audience measurement service provides the industry with key metrics such as reach, time spent, platform and content choices, etc; based on a robust panel of over 9000 consumers across top nine cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Lucknow/Kanpur).

As per the findings of the report, affluent, younger and female audiences are more engaged with OTT audio platforms. Also, evening and early night prime-time slots – both on weekdays as well as on the weekends-- remain the peak traffic time slots for the medium.

Top content in terms of reach in the month of November

The report also says that predominantly, soft romantic numbers are preferred with a peppering of peppy, dance numbers across all audience.

As per the report, females’ playlist has more subtle and romantic songs compared to males. Men seem to be listening to more of loud, peppy and dance numbers.

Interestingly, content choices also seem to be different by affluence. The more affluent seem to choose soft romantic numbers while the less affluent pick the peppier ones.