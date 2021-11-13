YRF launches OTT vertical, earmarks Rs 500 crore investment

Film studio Yash Raj Films (YRF) is planning to venture into the digital space with its own OTT venture called YRF Entertainment. According to media reports, the firm has earmarked Rs 500 crore investment for the OTT venture, which will be helmed by Aditya Chopra. Besides producing original content, the studio might also look at launching its own OTT platform.

“Aditya Chopra wants to contribute towards raising the bar of digital content production in India. He wants to match global standards of vision and storytelling with stories that are rooted in India. These scripts are being homegrown in YRF as we speak. “This could be the moment that reshapes the OTT space forever. YRF has huge plans, and they will roll out their strategy soon,” an industry source told PTI.



The source further stated that the scale of the OTT venture will be unmatched. “When YRF decides to start something new, it does so at a scale that is unmatched. He has earmarked 500 crores to start his new venture. Aditya Chopra’s plans are in fruition now, and this is probably the most exciting thing that has happened in the Indian OTT space.”



YRF, the source said, has always backed raw, new talent and really original and exciting scripts. “A massive studio like this looking to nurture the OTT landscape in India is a true milestone moment. Platforms like this are now bridging the language barrier and exposing cultures and talents to the world. Aditya Chopra wants to shift a gear and really scale up the OTT space in India to match international standards,” the source added.

