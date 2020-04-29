ADOHM offers businesses free Sales Suite licence for 3-6 months to tide over Corona

ADOHM unites ad campaigns from various platforms such as Google, Facebook, Instagram and Taboola

ADOHM, the AI platform, has introduced free licences for its Sales Suite to small and medium businesses in order to elevate them technologically.

ADOHM automates the entire advertising process by uniting ad campaigns from various platforms such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, and Taboola and offers an end-to-end solution for all digital marketing needs of brands and businesses.

During this critical time when many organizations are facing money crunch due to lack of sales and are not able to utilize technology to meet their needs, getting a helping hand to manage as well as funnel their sales leads can be of great support. Hence, helping fellow businesses utilize their technology and improve their sales leads.

With ADOHM's mechanism of full transparency, personalized and scalable sales suite, you can easily understand your customers, achieve your sales goals and close your deals faster. The sales CRM provides great features like Contact Management, Intelligent Workflows and Advanced Reporting.