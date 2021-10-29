Adani Group buys stake in Flipkart owned Cleartrip

The deal is expected to close in November 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Adani Enterprises has acquired "a significant minority" stake in Flipkart-owned Cleartrip Pvt., a ticket and hotel booking portal.

"It is such strategic partnerships among homegrown companies which will eventually create local jobs as well as an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Cleartrip platform will become an essential part of the broader SuperApp journey we have embarked upon ", said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Speaking on the development, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group said that they will strive to strengthen their partnership with Adani Group and 'explore ways in which we can expand our offerings for consumers, leveraging their robust travel infrastructure in the country'.

