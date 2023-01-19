Ad spends of ‘Brands of Bharat’ grew by 255% in 2022 over 2020: TAM report

Amid reports that ChatGPT would be incorporated into Microsoft's search engine Bing, the company’s CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday announced on LinkedIn that chatGPT will soon be coming to MS Azure’s Open AI Service.

This essentially means that businesses will now be allowed to incorporate the latest chatbot-ChatGPT-into their programs and applications as per their needs. The announcement is being viewed as Microsoft’s first step toward making ChatGPT available on its bouquet of platforms including Bing.

“ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives,” Nadella wrote on his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Until now, Azure OpenAI Service has been available to a limited number of enterprise customers.

Microsoft Corp. is betting big on ChatGPT and is reportedly in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion more in OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested about $1 billion in OpenAI, founded by Elon Musk in 2016. It’s also working to add ChatGPT to its Bing search engine, seeking an edge on Google's dominant search offering.

Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT can answer general queries, explain codes and scientific concepts, write basic academic essays, and even scripts for romcoms and much more than what Wikipedia or Google Search offer at present. It is not connected to the internet though, which is cited as its biggest limitation.

The hype around ChatGPT has sparked debate all over the world about whether it would replace Google as our go-to web search platform in the near future. It is noteworthy that Google is still working on its AI chatbot LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) but hasn’t been able to launch it due to its limitations.

Misuse not allowed: MS

Powered by a natural language processing model, ChatGPT will be restricted to customers who meet and adhere to the standards for responsible and ethical AI principles that Microsoft has set and published. Customers are required to apply for access describing their intended use case or application before they are given access to the service, the company said in a blog post.

It also claims that its content filters are uniquely designed to catch abusive, hateful, and offensive content and constantly monitor the input provided to the service as well as the generated content. “In the event of a confirmed policy violation, we may ask the developer to take immediate action to prevent further abuse,” the blog post says.

“This will be a game changer for Azure. Connecting Open AI capability with Azure data lake might make the data scientists job much easier,” says Prithwiraj Thakur, MDM Offering Lead of Deloitte Canada, responding to Nadella’s post.

He further explains, “With the integration of open AI with data lake you can let the raw data be processed through the system and let the business VPs simply ask key business intelligence questions to the AI tool-“Tell me if any new pattern you noticed with our new customers from southern states”. AI might be able to process the data and respond back by saying - “92% of new southern customers have also started following XYZ Twitter handle in last 3 weeks, whereas with the existing customers, the rate is only 29%”. It takes weeks if not months for such analysis by data scientists with essential tools.”

“Business Work is going to get much more smarter and efficient. But the human mind will always have to keep a sharp watch on what is getting generated. The buck stops at the human always,” Aditya Varma, Director at Indian Federal Agency writes.

Microsoft said companies like KPMG were using its Azure OpenAI service. Microsoft also uses the Service to power its own products, including GitHub Copilot, which helps developers write better code.