Happening Today: e4m Pride of India Brands – The Best of North conference & awards

exchange4media group is hosting the Pride of India Brands - The Best of North conference and awards ceremony today in Delhi. The half-day conference will be followed by a felicitation ceremony recognising the brands of north Bharat. The e4m Pride of India Brands Awards 2023 will celebrate and felicitate brands from the Northern belt of India that have been game-changers.

The theme of the conference is “Building brands for Bharat: Investing in Bharat’s future & reshaping the growth story.” The conference and awards are presented by ABP News and are Co-powered by Star Plus. Fancode is the Co-Gold Partner while the knowledge partner for the event is TAM.

The agenda of the conference is a power-packed one with various brand leaders sharing their seasoned insights. The programme will witness a report unveiling, five panel discussions and a fireside chat.

The conference will be opened with the unveiling of a report by LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research. In today’s competitive landscape with escalating margin pressures, scaling profitability and gaining an edge over the competition requires advertising campaigns that are relatable, accessible and most importantly feasible for the businesses. Our speaker will share an exclusive report on ‘Advertisement spending and the future of brands of north Bharat’.

While there is no doubt that digital has essentially become a must-have for brands today and is growing exponentially, it is also no secret that TV’s audience scale and presence are massive & all pervasive whether it be large metros or Heartland Bharat. Panellists will try to understand the power that TV holds in building brands and successful Indian Businesses in the first panel discussion on ‘Power of TV building brands and successful Indian businesses’. The session chair for the discussion will be Amrutha Nair, Head - Entertainment Ad Sales & Strategy, Disney Star

The panel members are:

Charu Malhotra, VP & Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited

Jaikishin Chhaproo, Head Media & PR, ITC

Samir Sethi, VP & Head Of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar

Archana Aggarwal, VP- Media, Airtel

Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus

The above-mentioned panel will be followed by another panel discussion on the topic “Powerful marketing strategy: A key to success”. Through the evolution of time, marketing has remained a very important part of the brand-building process. However, marketing has time and again diversified and classified itself owing to the various stakeholders involved and the need of the hour. In this panel, the aim will be to understand how optimizing the marketing budget, content and the concepts underlying the initiatives can make a difference in building a brand that India trusts.

The panel will be chaired by Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative (India ) and the panel members will be:

Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard ( Medicine Division )

Amit Anand, MD, Apis India

Udita Bansal, Founder & CEO, TrueBrowns

Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture

Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCL

Up next, there will be another panel discussion on “Data & Digital: Tools for new Bharat”. The huge increase in customer interactions and touchpoints has created enormous amounts of data – that has in spite of creating new challenges for brands, brought about enormous opportunities to enhance the brand-building process.

In this discussion, panellists will try to explore the importance of identifying many Bharats within Bharat with the use of data and technology in order to reach the ambition of New Bharat.

Please welcome on stage our moderator Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Grapes

The panelists will be:

Varun Khurana, CEO & Founder, Otipy

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Ixigo

Ameya Dangi, CEO, Niine Hygiene

Sidharth Kedia, CEO, Nodwin Gaming

Mugdh Rajit, Marketing Head, Lava International

Amit Gupta, MD- SAG Infotech

Are there any parameters to define ‘Success’? Especially when it comes to homegrown brands in India. And if yes, what are the secrets of building a successful brand that is truly Indian at heart? We will find answers to these questions and more in another panel discussion at the e4m Pride of India Brands - The Best of North which will explore “Success Stories”.

The session chair for the discussion will be Ruhail Amin, Sr. Editor exchange4media & BW Businessworld and the panelists will be

Aakash Anand, Partner, Ananta Capital, Founder & CEO- IDAM House

OAkshay Bector, Chairman & MD, Cremica Foods

Arushi Jain, Director, Akum Drugs

Varun Ganjoo, Co-Founder & CMO, Baazi Games

Punkaj Guptaa, Director, RP Foam Home Pvt Ltd.

Though an intangible asset, brand trust is key in building brands for Bharat. Almost a “new marketing currency” that goes beyond traditional motivators like price or discounts — brand trust is a long-term approach to building stickiness with consumers

In this exclusive chat on Building brand that Bharat Trusts with Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network;

Upasana Taku, Chairperson, Co-Founder & COO, MobiKwik will share the roadmap to revolutionizing digital payments in India.

The conference will be concluded with a “Leader’s Roundtable”. For an industry of such scale that is expanding daily, there is always so much new to learn and the leader’s roundtable will be a window to this wisdom.

The session chair for the panel discussion will be moderator Aditi Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar UM and the panellists will be:

Akshay Modi, Joint Managing Director, Modi Naturals

Jitendra Agrawal, CEO - Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni

A. K Tyagi, Executive Director, Haldirams

Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management

Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO, Healthians

Awards:

The awards are a recognition and celebration of the best brands built by North Indian business houses over the years and honour the indomitable spirit of these businesses during challenging times. The awards are given to the brands of North India that have demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices.

Agenda:

