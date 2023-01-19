Happening Today: e4m Pride of India Brands – The Best of North conference & awards
The event will be held in Delhi
exchange4media group is hosting the Pride of India Brands - The Best of North conference and awards ceremony today in Delhi. The half-day conference will be followed by a felicitation ceremony recognising the brands of north Bharat. The e4m Pride of India Brands Awards 2023 will celebrate and felicitate brands from the Northern belt of India that have been game-changers.
The theme of the conference is “Building brands for Bharat: Investing in Bharat’s future & reshaping the growth story.” The conference and awards are presented by ABP News and are Co-powered by Star Plus. Fancode is the Co-Gold Partner while the knowledge partner for the event is TAM.
The agenda of the conference is a power-packed one with various brand leaders sharing their seasoned insights. The programme will witness a report unveiling, five panel discussions and a fireside chat.
The conference will be opened with the unveiling of a report by LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research. In today’s competitive landscape with escalating margin pressures, scaling profitability and gaining an edge over the competition requires advertising campaigns that are relatable, accessible and most importantly feasible for the businesses. Our speaker will share an exclusive report on ‘Advertisement spending and the future of brands of north Bharat’.
While there is no doubt that digital has essentially become a must-have for brands today and is growing exponentially, it is also no secret that TV’s audience scale and presence are massive & all pervasive whether it be large metros or Heartland Bharat. Panellists will try to understand the power that TV holds in building brands and successful Indian Businesses in the first panel discussion on ‘Power of TV building brands and successful Indian businesses’. The session chair for the discussion will be Amrutha Nair, Head - Entertainment Ad Sales & Strategy, Disney Star
The panel members are:
- Charu Malhotra, VP & Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited
- Jaikishin Chhaproo, Head Media & PR, ITC
- Samir Sethi, VP & Head Of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar
- Archana Aggarwal, VP- Media, Airtel
- Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus
The above-mentioned panel will be followed by another panel discussion on the topic “Powerful marketing strategy: A key to success”. Through the evolution of time, marketing has remained a very important part of the brand-building process. However, marketing has time and again diversified and classified itself owing to the various stakeholders involved and the need of the hour. In this panel, the aim will be to understand how optimizing the marketing budget, content and the concepts underlying the initiatives can make a difference in building a brand that India trusts.
The panel will be chaired by Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative (India ) and the panel members will be:
- Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard ( Medicine Division )
- Amit Anand, MD, Apis India
- Udita Bansal, Founder & CEO, TrueBrowns
- Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso
- Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture
- Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCL
Up next, there will be another panel discussion on “Data & Digital: Tools for new Bharat”. The huge increase in customer interactions and touchpoints has created enormous amounts of data – that has in spite of creating new challenges for brands, brought about enormous opportunities to enhance the brand-building process.
In this discussion, panellists will try to explore the importance of identifying many Bharats within Bharat with the use of data and technology in order to reach the ambition of New Bharat.
Please welcome on stage our moderator Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Grapes
The panelists will be:
- Varun Khurana, CEO & Founder, Otipy
- Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Ixigo
- Ameya Dangi, CEO, Niine Hygiene
- Sidharth Kedia, CEO, Nodwin Gaming
- Mugdh Rajit, Marketing Head, Lava International
- Amit Gupta, MD- SAG Infotech
Are there any parameters to define ‘Success’? Especially when it comes to homegrown brands in India. And if yes, what are the secrets of building a successful brand that is truly Indian at heart? We will find answers to these questions and more in another panel discussion at the e4m Pride of India Brands - The Best of North which will explore “Success Stories”.
The session chair for the discussion will be Ruhail Amin, Sr. Editor exchange4media & BW Businessworld and the panelists will be
- Aakash Anand, Partner, Ananta Capital, Founder & CEO- IDAM House
- OAkshay Bector, Chairman & MD, Cremica Foods
- Arushi Jain, Director, Akum Drugs
- Varun Ganjoo, Co-Founder & CMO, Baazi Games
- Punkaj Guptaa, Director, RP Foam Home Pvt Ltd.
Though an intangible asset, brand trust is key in building brands for Bharat. Almost a “new marketing currency” that goes beyond traditional motivators like price or discounts — brand trust is a long-term approach to building stickiness with consumers
In this exclusive chat on Building brand that Bharat Trusts with Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network;
Upasana Taku, Chairperson, Co-Founder & COO, MobiKwik will share the roadmap to revolutionizing digital payments in India.
The conference will be concluded with a “Leader’s Roundtable”. For an industry of such scale that is expanding daily, there is always so much new to learn and the leader’s roundtable will be a window to this wisdom.
The session chair for the panel discussion will be moderator Aditi Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar UM and the panellists will be:
- Akshay Modi, Joint Managing Director, Modi Naturals
- Jitendra Agrawal, CEO - Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni
- A. K Tyagi, Executive Director, Haldirams
- Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management
- Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO, Healthians
Awards:
The awards are a recognition and celebration of the best brands built by North Indian business houses over the years and honour the indomitable spirit of these businesses during challenging times. The awards are given to the brands of North India that have demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices.
Agenda:
Indian Business Literature Festival-Gurugram to be held on Jan 11
IBLF recognises and appreciates the life and career experience of industry veterans
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
Business is an ever-evolving, multi-faceted arena. Everyone has a take on how businesses should be run, and what it takes to ‘make it’ in a competitive industry. It is one of the oldest topics ever written about, and while a lot of ground is already covered, there is still a lot more that can be said. This is why we have authors, speakers, and industry experts from all walks of life who have something to contribute to business and its various aspects.
Recognising this fact, BW Businessworld Pvt Ltd is organising the Gurugram chapter of the ‘Indian Business Literature Festival’ (IBLF) on the 11th of January 2023, at the Leela, Gurugram. It is often observed that with growing seniority in a company, the time to read becomes progressively scarce. The idea of IBLF is to re-instil the habit of reading in CXOs. Once the senior leadership develops the habit of constant reading and learning, it becomes easier for them to inspire young professionals in their company to follow suit.
While we acknowledge reading is a habit one should develop, an even harder task is to write effectively. IBLF is a celebration of all those who are able to accomplish the difficult task of putting forth their thoughts in a lucid and effective manner. The star-studded event will witness the who’s who of top leadership across industries. IBLF recognises and appreciates the life and career experience of industry veterans, who should be celebrated as heroes in their own right. The event has a curated set of speakers who will be present to discuss their work. Some of them include:
- ‘Fossil Free’ by Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, RenewPower who will be discussing his work
- ‘Claiming Citizenship and Nation’ Associate Professor, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, Jindal Global Law School
- ‘Survive or Sink : An Action Agenda for Water , Sanitation , Pollution and Green Finance.’ By Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairperson, Rothschild & Co India, Senior Advisor, Advent International Private Equity, India
- ‘The Art of Management’ by D. Shivakumar, Group Executive President- Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Aditya Birla Group
- ‘The Heart of Work’ by S.V.Nathan, Partner & Chief Talent Officer, Deloitte India.
- ‘The Rule of 5’ by Paul Dupuis, Chairman & CEO, Randstad Japan
- ‘Alive’ by Rachna Chhachhi, Founder, RachnaRestores
- ‘The $10 Trillion Dream and Many More’ by Subhash Chandra Garg, Economic, Finance and Fiscal Policy Advisor SUBHANJALI, Former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary, Government of India
- Corporate Frauds: Bigger, Broader, Bolder’ by Robin Banerjee, President & CEO, Caprihans India Ltd.
- ‘Decisive Decade: India 2030 Gazelle or Hippo’ by Dr.Kiran Karnik, Author, Columnist & Former President, NASSCOM
- Strategic Challenges India in 2030 by Mr.Jayadev Ranade, President of the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy
- ‘How Come No One Told Me That’ by Mr.Prakash Iyer, Founder - CEO, Leadership Works
- ‘The Protectors’ by Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman, Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI)
- ‘Vedas – A New Perception’ by Daksha Bharadwaj, Partner, Bharadwaj Bharadwaj & Associates Architects & Planners, Founder Trustee, Dr Satyakam Bharadwaj Vedic Research Foundation
- ‘The Subtle Shifts of Radical Change’ by Nikhil Daddy, VP and MD, GoDaddy India.
Books serve as the building block of individuals. All the authors are industry leaders and have unique perspectives regarding their own industry. Their books provide valuable insights and are life experiences condensed in a readable form. There is something for everyone to take away from these discussions, be it leadership, innovation, or just knowledge
Lollapalooza 2023 draws in big Indian and global brands
Some collaborators include Budweiser Beats Energy Drink, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer, NEXA, Bumble, Levi’s® and Snapchat Inc.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:18 PM | 7 min read
Global music fest Lollapalooza is all set to breach a new frontier in the eighth destination of the festival in India marking its inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia. Indian entertainment enthusiasts have been expeditiously booking their spots to experience the two-day musical extravaganza at Mahalaxmi Race Course, in the heart of Mumbai on January 28th-29th, 2023.
Some of the biggest brands from the world and India, across industries including Budweiser Beats Energy Drink, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer, NEXA, Bumble, Levi’s® and Snapchat Inc. have come together in collaboration with Lollapalooza India 2023 to build the first-ever edition’s festival experience on-ground beyond just the music. Spanning auto, retail, digital commerce, social networking and food & beverages industries, brand partners are increasingly eyeing this festival experience as a rich and valuable route to create immersive brand experiences for over 60,000 music consumers across both days. This will, in-turn help elevate the experience of the debut edition of the global music festival for consumers and attendees to a scale unlike anything experienced in India, thus far.
Budweiser Beats Energy Drink as the Co-Presenting Sponsors of Lollapalooza India 2023 will be celebrating Lollapalooza’s iconic history of being extraordinary in its celebration of music and culture through the ‘BudX Stage’, the main stage at the festival featuring the best of music with the most-awaited headliners and iconic music artists that are absolute crowd favourites. Promising a production treat, the stage will showcase a thrilling experience that is both immersive and engaging with audiences as they vibe to their most-loved songs at the live performance. Budweiser has a deep-rooted connection with music and creative expression, supporting artists, creators and talent across genres for generations. Following a similar ethos as that of Lollapalooza India, the partnership will provide a platform for cultural shapers and change-makers as the festival brings unique experiences to fans, where music and self-expression can converge.
Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, also the Co-Presenting Sponsors for Lollapalooza India 2023, will be highlighting the power of collective progress via its recently launched platform Walkers & Co., an initiative that celebrates people challenging the status quo. Walkers & Co. will bring alive the strength of collaboration and creativity at the Walkers & Co lounge where a slew of limited edition merchandise will be unveiled. Festival-goers can get their hands on these uber cool drops via immersive interactions at the lounge.
As a run up to Lollapalooza India 2023, Co-Presenting Sponsors’ Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer and Budweiser Beats Energy Drink put together some of the coolest pre-parties across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad with #RoadToLolla, featuring artists like The Yellow Diary, Dauwd, BobKat & DJ Ishani Hamza Rahimtula, Unnayanaa, Arun Sivag, AAGUU, Rishi Sippy, Twokid Wickid, Nive, Skye, Tech Panda & Kenzani, Moscada Murthovic, Thiruda, The Untitled One. #RoadToLolla has already brought together thousands of music aficionados across these cities setting the tone for everything that can be expected at the first ever landing of the iconic festival in Asia right here in the heart of the country’s entertainment capital, Mumbai.
NEXA, Maruti Suzuki's premium retail channel and Co-Presenting Sponsors of Lollapalooza India 2023 will create an unparalled experience at the festival through the premium ‘NEXA Lounge’. The elevated deck lounge will include reserved tables, a complimentary curated premium culinary and beverage experience, limited front stage access with an open bar, valet and exclusive festival shuttles to the entry point, between the performance stages and much more. Music has always been an important pillar for NEXA and the brand will celebrate it through the specialised ‘NEXA Stage’ at Lollapalooza India 2023, featuring coveted international and homegrown artists that Indian audiences are waiting for, with bated breath. NEXA cars customised in Lollapalooza themes will bring out the vibe, culture and colours of the festival when they take over the streets of key Indian metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune amongst others in the run-up to the festival. They will also host a bunch of interesting and engaging activities like skateboarding, graffiti, live performances and more as we countdown to the festival. Lastly but most importantly, NEXA will also unveil a multi-episode YouTube series titled ‘NEXA Car-a-oke’ featuring candid conversations with popular music industry movers including Tejas, Brecilla, Mali, Siri and Kamakshi, hosted by Nikhil Kini.
Iconic denim brand Levi’s® joins the first edition of Lollapalooza India in Mumbai and will host a one-of-a-kind pop-up ‘Tailorshop’ for fans to customize their favourite Levi’s® with a range of customization services including panelling, screen printing and heat-press stickers. Celebrating unique styles through customization is a fundamental part of the Levi’s® experience and the brand has fittingly served as a canvas for self-expression for musicians, music fans and festival-goes for over 160 years and Lollapalooza India Powered By Levi’s® will be no different. Fans also have the opportunity to experience the festival with 100 tickets to be won with a purchase of Rs. 4999 until January 10th 2023, in select stores or on Levi.in.
Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, will be showing up at Lollapalooza India 2023 with their ‘Bumble Hive’ featuring a photo-booth, charging stations and sweet treats where audiences can get festival-ready and be their best confident selves, while also finding a creative space to unwind. From giving away cool merchandise to driving social media conversations on ‘being your best self’ at the festival, Bumble is paving the way to encourage people to forge meaningful new connections with like-minded individuals, by showcasing empowered and engaging initiatives at Lollapalooza India 2023.
Along with these brands, social media platform Snapchat Inc. as Associate Sponsors of Lollapalooza India 2023 will also engage with digitally-savvy audiences at Lollapalooza India 2023. Keep your streak going like never before with the gazillion snappable moments at this iconic festival!
Spearheading Lollapalooza India as the co-producer and promoter for the festival’s Indian edition, BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, has been at the forefront, bringing various live entertainment acts across formats and scale, elevating the live entertainment ecosystem one event at a time. The entertainment platform has been working towards building this ecosystem at par with the world by cultivating a strong, digitally-savvy consumer base of young discerning audiences that are always on the lookout for world-class experiences, live entertainment on-ground and bespoke events across genres and formats be it music, comedy, performances, theatricals and more. This has created an opportunity for like-minded brands across sectors and industries to invest their energies towards strategic, brand-building investments that are placed in the heart of the entertainment ecosystem and build a community of relevant audiences that fit the bill for brands looking to build a new, savvy and valuable consumer community for the longer term.
With the crème de la crème of global and Indian brands coming together to create the Lollapalooza India 2023 experience for consumers and fans alike, the world’s most diverse music festival is certainly one that is not to be missed. Featuring over 40 artists, 4 stages and over 20 hours of unforgettable live music, art and culture, Lollapalooza India 2023, will be a treat for Indians and Asians all across offering not just music, but also a cultural experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more to be witnessed in India.
Wavemaker India wins Happilo’s media mandate
The account will be serviced by the agency’s office in Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read
Wavemaker India has bagged the integrated media mandate of Happilo.
The account was won post following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced by the agency’s office in Bangalore.
Talking about the partnership, Vikas D Nahar, Founder and CEO of Happilo said, “We are delighted to get on board with Wavemaker as our partner for leading our media mandate. We align on our vision to build Happilo as the go-to snacking brand. We look forward to exciting things that the agency brings to the table.”
Speaking on the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are honoured to be a part of Happilo's exciting growth journey. With our market-leading data and technology capabilities backed by our robust purchase journey insights, we are confident of positively contributing to their success.”
Commenting on the win, M.K. Machaiah (Mac), Chief Client Officer & Office Head - South, Wavemaker India said, “We are delighted to partner with Happilo and establish them as one of the preferred healthy snacking brand in the Indian market. Happilo is a fun, young brand catering to an interesting set of consumers who look for tasty yet healthy snacking option. Engaging with new-age customers via innovative media campaigns, is going to be truly exciting.”
Per Pedersen, by The Network Founder & former Grey Worldwide Creative Chairman, dies at 58
Pedersen lost his battle to cancer on January 4
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 5:11 PM | 3 min read
Per Pedersen, Founder of the global independent agency network ‘by The Network’ and former Global Creative Chairman of Grey Worldwide, has died after a sudden but courageous battle with cancer. Pedersen passed away peacefully in Copenhagen on January 4th surrounded by family. He was 58 years old, read a release from the agency.
Pedersen, who started his career in his native Denmark, co-founded ‘Uncle Grey’ in 1996 a Grey Group ad agency based in Copenhagen. The creative hot shop was recognized as the highest ranked creative agency in the country during his tenure.
Pedersen’s ascent within the Grey network soon brought him to its worldwide headquarters in New York, where he assumed the roles of Global ECD, Deputy Worldwide CCO and finally Global Creative Chairman in 2017.
The ad genious had graced e4m Conclave 2020 as a speaker.
With over 500+ industry awards and more than 150 Cannes Lions to his credit, the Danish-born creative was widely known for pushing the envelope of possibility and blurring the lines between advertising and pop culture. His Febreze “Smell Experiment” campaign for Procter & Gamble sent unsuspecting blindfolded participants into overly odoriferous settings; while award-winning non-traditional projects like “The Gun Shop” and “Unload your 401k” put his agency’s work front and center into America’s gun control debate.
In 2020, Pedersen left Grey to establish ‘by The Network’, a global network of wholly owned independent creative agencies from around the world. His vision to deliver world-class, borderless creative collaboration at scale has since grown to over 750 creatives across 34 agencies worldwide in less than two years with a global client roster that includes Snap, Prime Video, Carlsberg, Netflix and others.
Pedersen was well recognized as an award show juror, industry speaker, and vocal advocate for creatives & agencies in under-developed countries. In 2022, he created ‘Kill Your Darlings’ – a breakthrough documentary produced in collaboration with global talent platform ‘togetherr’. The film investigated the changing face of the ad industry through the eyes of a young female creative.
Per Pedersen is survived by his wife Nanna and four children, along with a vast global network of extended family that he has always held close to his heart after more than 25 years in advertising.
Remembering Pedersen, Tanya De Poli, Founder & COO, Founders | Board Member, by The Network, said, “When I first met Per I was immediately struck by his warmth, his way of listening & elevating ideas and his brilliance when it came to talking about the future of our industry. Most of all, I will remember him as an amazing husband to Nanna and father.”
Andrea Stillacci Founder & CEO, Herezie | Board Member, by The Network, added, “Per was a not just a colleague but a close friend that lived his life to the fullest; always leading the way through the light of his talent, the power of his words and the warmth of his hugs.”
Tor Myhren, VP Marketing Communications, Apple Inc| Former President and Worldwide CCO Grey Group, shared, “We will always remember Per for his creative generosity. He was a mentor to so many, lending his creativity to anyone, anytime. It’s what he loved to do. He was also a friend who will be deeply missed by the global creative community he brought together along the way.”
Makers of Killer jeans announce partnership with BCCI
As part of the deal, the brand's logo will be displayed on the right upper chest of Team India's jersey
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 11:56 AM | 3 min read
Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), the retail giant which owns brands like Killer, Integriti, Lawmanpg3, Easies and Desi Belle announced plans to take its flagship brand ‘Killer’, into a strategic partnership with BCCI as the Indian cricket team’s “Official Sponsor”. This move will see the brand displayed on the right upper chest of the Team India jersey.
KKCL, a listed entity at NSE (KKCL) & BSE (532732) since 2006, is a company that has established themselves as one of India’s leading apparel and accessories manufacturers and makers of ‘Killer’ jeans, a brand that has been a part of the cricketing arena with on-ground branding. This time it will be seen as part of a bigger association, as the official sponsor of Indian Cricket Team.
With this partnership, Killer plans to reach out to the millions of fans that are spread across the country as the brand plans for a huge retail expansion. Commenting on the new partnership, Hemant Jain, Joint Managing Director of KKCL, said, “It is a matter of immense pride for us to be on the India jersey. As a home grown brand, we are excited to be offered this opportunity to showcase ourselves on one of the most prestigious assets in world sport and we thank our partners at ITW Catalyst for facilitating this partnership with the BCCI. We are looking forward to growing our brand and catering to one of the world’s biggest fan bases. We will be using our network of over 350 stores, 1800 LFS and 4000+ Multi Brand outlets to bring the Indian jersey to the cricket fans.”
KKCL will don the brand Killer logo on Team India’s Kit until 31st May 2023
UP gears up for Film City, Swedish firm interested in investing Rs 10K cr
Bids to construct the film city spread over 1,000 acres will be closed on Jan 7
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 8:38 AM | 2 min read
Two years after announcing a grand Film City to attract film producers to Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has floated global bids for the development of the project near Noida.
“The global bid will be closed on January 7. It’s not a plot bid. There is a consortium of developers which can come in. We have had extensive consultation with the stakeholders to understand the components that are needed. We have showcased the project globally as well and are hopeful that we would find an appropriate bidder,” says Arvind Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development, Uttar Pradesh.
Kumar was speaking to e4m on the sidelines of the Mumbai roadshow of the UP government on Thursday ahead of the UP Global Investors Summit. The summit is slated to take place from February 10 to 12 in Lucknow.
While Kumar didn’t reveal the details of bidders, sources in the UP government said a Swedish construction firm 'Serneke' has shown interest to invest Rs 10,000 crores in the project.
Yogi Adityanath along with cabinet ministers Nand Kumar Nandi and Ravindra Jaiswal and senior bureaucrats were present on the occasion to invite investors for the summit. He will be meeting top industrialists before going back to Lucknow.
Later in the evening, he met top film personalities like Boney Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, MP Ravi Kishan, and Sonu Nigam. Welcoming the film fraternity to UP, Adityanath, on Thursday, said “In the film policy of UP, arrangements will be made for 50 percent subsidy for the web series shot in the state and the government will work towards giving a rebate of 25 per cent on the cost for web films. We are going to set up a music institution in Hariharpur.”
“The government will soon unveil a new film policy with a single-window clearance system. The film city of Uttar Pradesh will be of global standards,” Adityanath said on Wednesday, after meeting actor Akshay Kumar in Mumbai.
FIH signs JSW as global World Cup partner
The partnership is for upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, which will start on January 13
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 3:21 PM | 1 min read
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a partnership with The JSW Group for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, which will start on 13 January 2023.
Commenting on the partnership, Parth Jindal, Founder, JSW Sports said: “It is a matter of immense pride that the hockey World Cup is being held in India. Hockey is a sport that is in the heart of every Indian and to see it happening in the very state that has revived the game in our country, Odisha, makes it all the more special. To have the opportunity to be associated with the Hockey World Cup in India is a matter of great pride for every JSWite. I am certain the tournament will set the benchmark for future Hockey World Cups and will be truly World Class”.
FIH CEO Thierry Weil added: “We’re thrilled to welcome JSW as global partner for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, which promises to have a resounding success both in India, a country passionate about the sport, and across the world. On behalf of FIH, I’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to JSW. We look forward to a great collaboration!”
The 15th edition of FIH’s flagship event for men will be played from 13 to 29 January in Odisha, India.
