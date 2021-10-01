Jay Pandya joins Sandeep Singh’s Legend Global Studio as CEO

Prior to this, Pandya was associated with ZEE5 as Head, Content Acquisition & Partnership

Sandeep Singh has appointed Jay Pandya as CEO for his Legend Global Studio.

Prior to joining Singh's independent media production company, Pandya was associated with ZEE5 for more than 5 years as Head, Content Acquisition & Partnership.

Before ZEE5, he worked as the director of clients acquisition at TAM Media Research and associated with the firm for over 10 years.

He has 16+ years of experience in Content Strategy, Content Acquisition, Content Creation, Business Planning, Digital Strategy, Research, New Business Development, Budgeting, P&L Management, and Client Servicing to the Media industry as a whole.

