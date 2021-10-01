Jay Pandya joins Sandeep Singh’s Legend Global Studio as CEO

Prior to this, Pandya was associated with ZEE5 as Head, Content Acquisition & Partnership

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 3:55 PM
Jay Pandya

Sandeep Singh has appointed Jay Pandya as CEO for his Legend Global Studio.

Prior to joining Singh's independent media production company, Pandya was associated with ZEE5 for more than 5 years as Head, Content Acquisition & Partnership.

Before ZEE5, he worked as the director of clients acquisition at TAM Media Research and associated with the firm for over 10 years.

He has 16+ years of experience in Content Strategy, Content Acquisition, Content Creation, Business Planning, Digital Strategy, Research, New Business Development, Budgeting, P&L Management, and Client Servicing to the Media industry as a whole.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Sandeep singh Tam media research Zee5 Appointment CEO advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
sudhir shukla

Sudhir Shukla to be CMO at Cars24
5 hours ago

Tae-Jin Park

Tae-Jin Park named MD and CEO of Kia India
7 hours ago

Shouneel Charles

Times Network digital head Shouneel Charles to quit after 4+ years
8 hours ago