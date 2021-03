Vinita Shah moves on from TAM Media Research after 16+ years

During her tenure at TAM, she handled the Analytics, TAM Sports, and corporate communication portfolios

TAM Media Research SVP - TAM Axis & TAM Sports Vinita Shah has moved on from the company after a 16+ years stint.



During her tenure at TAM, she handled the Analytics, TAM Sports, and corporate communication portfolios.



She has experience in leading teams across Marketing, Business Development, Consultative Sales & Analytics.



Prior to joining TAM in 2004, Vinita had worked with Group M, Grey, and McCann.

