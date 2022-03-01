Ad-free service Google Play Pass launched in India

Google Play Pass, a subscription service that provides access to apps and games without ads, has launched in India. It includes 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including India.



The service is available for Rs 99 per month or Rs 889 for the year. Users can also avail of a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs 109. Google family group managers can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members.



"We are excited to announce that Google Play Pass is now coming to India," Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships, Google, said in a company blog. He further stated that Play Pass is a subscription service that is currently available in 90 countries, which provides access to many apps and games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments.



Google Play Pass offers well-known games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, helpful apps like Utter, Unit Converter, and AudioLab, as well as hidden gems such as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and many more.

"We will continue to work with global and local developers to add great new games and apps every month so that there is always something new to discover on Play Pass," Swamy noted.

According to Swamy, Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams. "We are excited to partner with more local developers to build amazing experiences users love. Developers can find out more about how to participate here," he stated.

