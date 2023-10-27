The games e-commerce platforms play

As e-commerce players continue to vie for consumer attention and time so as to fulfill metrics like ‘time spent on site’ and ‘click through rates’, they’ve turned to games to engage customers

We don’t know about you dear reader, but one of our most cherished dreams is to win an all-expenses-paid trip to some exotic destination. And if it must be on the strength of buying another book we won’t read or yet another piece of exercise equipment that will gather dust in the corner, so be it.

Apparently, brands heard our prayers or, more likely, listened to their marketing teams, as now potential prizes, be they vacations or smartphones, don’t even require you to purchase something. As e-commerce players continue vying for our attention and time so as to fulfill metrics like ‘time spent on site’ and ‘click through rates’, they’ve turned to games to engage customers, tempting them with everything from said prizes from spinning wheels to the simple self-satisfaction of getting a digital trophy or badge for correctly answering a simple trivia question.

As Rohan Chincholi, Managing Partner – Digital, Havas Media India, observes, exploring this gamification of e-commerce platforms is like the one-click key to unlocking a world of exceptional deals and exclusive opportunities.

Noting that brands are aware of the lurid appeal of prizes and kudos, he says, “We must seek innovative avenues such as gamification to captivate users during their exploratory journeys on our platforms, where engagement becomes the catalyst for extraordinary offers, driving incremental sales.”

Google understood the assignment (of user time and attention) when it replaced its “loading” screens with a T-Rex running across a desert landscape and jumping over cacti, and Amazon has taken that concept of gamification to the next level, as is exemplified by the way the company has gone all in on the strategy for its Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon’s understanding of the potential of gamification in the e-commerce experience is evident. They’ve introduced quick, short, easy-to-indulge-in challenges that offer rewards and an added layer of excitement to the shopping process. For example, they offer time-based challenges like “unlock an exclusive deal by making a purchase in the next 24 hours” or “spin the wheel” games.

These gamified elements ensure users interact with more touchpoints ensuring each user is motivated to browse more of what’s on display, says Kartik Khanna & Co-Founder, The Starter Labs (Zoo Media), adding, “Amazon’s strategy encourages customer loyalty by providing loyalty points, rewards, badges and personalised offers for returning customers when it comes to engaging in the mini-games. This encourages more frequent ‘app opens’ or, what we would refer to as - daily active users.”

Chincholi says Amazon aims to enhance user engagement, foster customer loyalty, and create an atmosphere of excitement and competition. “This strategy encourages users to spend more time exploring products, interacting with the platform's features, and making purchases. It also provides Amazon with valuable data to refine their marketing efforts and recommendations. This innovative approach not only boosts sales during the limited-time event but also reinforces Amazon's commitment to delivering a unique and interactive shopping experience to its customers,” he says.

And it’s not just Amazon and festive shopping. Food delivery aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato make hay whenever ICC and IPL matches shine on screens across the country with their prediction games. D2C platforms and online merchants from Mamaearth to CocoCart encourage you to spin that wheel for discounts.

Khanna points out that the gamification approach also creates a sense of competition and more importantly - urgency. Time-bound flash sales and leaderboards, backed by dynamic pricing make the most of all the data they collect and motivates users to make quicker purchase decisions.

For instance, “Amazon is basically leveraging the fear of missing out and offering a mini thrill to keep users engaged. Every touchpoint accessed by a user is valuable data on user behaviour, interest, and preferences for Amazon. This allows Amazon to fine-tune marketing and sales strategies for future events. It also allows them to create more robust and result-oriented opportunities for brands and marketers to maximise their efforts on the platform.”

“Gamficiation is an incredibly powerful tool to swing several detrimental metrics in your favour for anyone using e-commerce. Gamification, done correctly, positively impacts the engagement, conversion and retention of customers. Gamifying can even be used in the feedback and review processes by offering rewards, which leads to valuable insights for brands and also boosts overall user engagement,” adds Khanna.

Gamified product discovery methods, such as interactive quizzes and spin-to-win features, also transform the product selection process into an enjoyable journey, making customers feel like active participants in their shopping experience.

Raghav Upadhyay, Head- Performance Marketing, ROIsted, a Team Pumpkin vertical, agrees that gamification can be strategized as an engagement tool for transforming engagement into enthusiasm which ultimately increases the conversion rates.

“And as we all know that advertising platforms' algorithms love high conversion and engagement rates. Brands should understand that gamification leverages fundamental human psychology by providing gratification. To succeed, they must align rewards with user desires, seamlessly integrate gamification into their customer journey, and continually optimize strategies,” says Upadhyay.

“Gamification empowers brands to create entertaining challenges and interactive experiences that resonate with their target audience, making shopping more enjoyable and personalized. It encourages users to share their achievements on social platforms, amplifying brand visibility – the extra reach,” says Chincholi, concluding, “Gamification isn't just a trend; it's a versatile approach that allows brands to connect with customers at a deeper level and also helps in driving sales.”

