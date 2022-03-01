About 75% shoppers purchased from newly discovered brands in 2021: Red Lab report

The report further revealed that 15% of searches every day were from new user segments across categories

About 75% of shoppers purchased from newly discovered brands rather than familiar ones in 2021, a recent Red Lab’s report based on Google Trends Report of 2021 stated. The report highlights that the consumers looked for the brands that best align with what they need and value.

The report further revealed that 15% of searches every day were brand new from new-user segments across categories.

The report highlighted that consumers’ evaluation criteria and consideration parameters are changing and brands will do well to cater to these new demands. It further reveals that when consumers research, they don’t always have a specific product in mind yet. “Responsive Search Ads can put your product in the spotlight with personalized ads that are relevant to the shopper”, the report adds.

According to the report, search interest in ‘hybrid workplace’ grew by 350% in 2021 as people consider returning to offices in a hybrid setup. Issuing a word of caution to the marketers, the report emphasizes that as people’s lives stand re-examined amid the pandemic, brands too will need to introspect and re-examine their marketing strategies in light of these life-changing shifts.

The Red Lab report tracked the Google Trends Report of 2021 and brought a 5-part series on the emerging trends based on people’s online behaviour and what they searched for last year.

In India, the search interest in ‘wellness’ grew by 27%, which included mental wellness, emotional wellness and physical wellness. The report highlights that consumers now view wellness through a broader lens, valuing physical, emotional and mental health. Moreover, 59% of professionals surveyed are actively looking for new jobs. It adds that given how many people are reassessing their careers in APAC, employee satisfaction and well-being should be top priorities for attracting and retaining top talent, the report stated.

