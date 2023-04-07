PR industry trends to look out for
Highlights from Public Relations Consultants Association of India’s SPRINT 2022-23
Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), India’s largest PR professional body, has released SPRINT 2022-23 – its annual study of public relations insights, nuggets and trends
The study, done in collaboration with Astrum, India’s first science-based specialist reputation advisory to generate unique industry trends and insights, revealed that PR consultancies in the country are making a considerable investment in strengthening their regional outreach as clients reach out to consumers in tier II and III cities.
Speaking on the role regional PR plays in the industry, Deepti Sethi, CEO, PRCAI, said, “ I think this is mirroring the trends of where the consumption patterns are and how the relevance of the content is made relevant. So, if you see the PR spends, what was 15 per cent earlier, would go to 25 per cent in the next three years, which really shows that today, you are not painting everybody with the same brush. You are making sure that the targetted comunications is happening to the languages to the formats that those people are wanting to listen to. And that is the power of the new digital integrated communications, where we are not restricting ourselves to doing a press release and just transcribe that into 30 languages. We are creating content which is relevant for the audience. The second thing is the way businesses are growing. Four metros, if you go back a few years, that is where all the action was. But that's not the case anymore. There are over 35 cities that are playing a significant role in the growth of the economy and the business and if you have to communicate to the audience there, you have to be mindful of how you are communicating with them. Look at Google and how it has diverse regional languages. I think that is the kind of clear trend that you have to make sure how your communication is relevant to the audience today that you are talking to and that is no longer only a marketing function. It is where communications – with its diversity it is bringing to the table today has the power to implement and execute.”
However, the report revealed that the high employee attrition rate in the industry at 20 per cent is a pressing issue that may hamper the quality and ability of client service. Said Atul Sharma, President, PRCAI, “This is a problem that every industry is facing in this day and age. So, if you look at the Great Resignation, the entire space has been built on the back of that. I also think that when people were holed up in their homes, suddenly priorities changed. Being in the present became more important. And I think that is something that people have assessed, people have reviewed and I do not see this trend going away anytime soon. People have become more certain about what they want in life and their priorities and in some of these cases, it is about work-life balance, in some cases it is about getting more from your life than work and I think those pieces are very clear out there. What we are trying, and can tell you as a PR firm, one of the things that we are trying to do is trying to make sure there is better work-life balance for everyone.”
Other Key Trends In SPRINT 2022-23:
Digital First: In this hyper digital era, nine out of 10 clients has to deal with fake news in last one year and trust and authenticity in communications has taken over visibility. While 75 per cent feel that newspaper space is shrinking, 3 out of 5 see an increase in the share of paid news across digital media. Media Relations is losing revenue share but continues to be a significant contributor at 68 per cent, in the next three years its significance may drop to 48 per cent.
Increasing PR off Marketing Pie: An encouraging trend qualifying integrated communications is that companies in India are now allocating a higher proportion of their marketing budget to PR services. PR share of annual marketing budgets of clients saw 7 percentage point increase in 4 years, expanding from 10 per cent in 2019 to 17 per cent in 2022
Broadening Services Portfolios: The post pandemic scenario points out that clients turned to PR to effectively communicate with multi stakeholders – both external and internal where 93 per cent ranked crisis handling as most important, followed by public affairs and advocacy at 89 per cent and internal communications at 85 per cent, becoming the top three sought-after services in the PR realm.
The PR Measurement Efficacy: SPRINT 2022-23 revealed that 95 per cent of respondents measure their PR efforts, with over 80 per cent reporting that measurement metrics are finalised at the beginning of the campaign, a positive step to drive effectiveness. Even more importantly, three out of five respondents agreed that PR measurement and evaluation is shifting from AVE to other metrics, a long-overdue development that can only support the industry’s overall value.
Talent Shortage Is PR Industry’s Biggest Headwind
Talent Scarcity: The survey insights noted that the industry has been witnessing attrition of more than 20 per cent, higher than the global standards. For the Millennials, the balance between career aspirations and better quality of life is no longer an either/or choice. Higher compensation and need for work life balance reasons for frequent job shifts, besides post Covid-19 phenomenon reflective of different live goals of millennials changing careers path outside PR to opt for alternate career choices like creating music band, teaching in rural areas, taking up entrepreneurship.
Newer Hunting Grounds: The study found that most staff are still recruiting from masscomm and journalism institutes, through new hunting grounds are emerging with increased hiring from graduate colleges and MBA institutes.
Higher need to upskill people: The study shows there is under-investment in talent development and firms are spending less than 1.5 per cent of their revenues in training, making a strong case for the immediate attention to prioritize constant investment in people that will pay dividends in the long run.
Bridging Client-Agency Expectations: A bridge needs to be built between client and consultancy expectations. While clients are willing to pay for higher quality talent and expects PR professionals to come with rich experience in public advocacy, legal expertise, and other key subject matters, 83% of consultancy respondents revealed that the client budgets are not increasing at the same pace as consulting expenses.
Concluded Sharma, "PRCAI is striving to build a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. SPRINT 2022-23, is a step in that direction and reveals how the industry professionals are increasingly becoming indispensable to India Inc., not just as supporters but partners in growth.” He added, “We are now being recognised as strategic consultants who help solve business problems and for this transformation to sustain, technology and talent has to complement each other most effectively.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
CoinSwitch appoints Kasturi Paladhi as head of Public Relations
Paladhi joins from Xiaomi India, where led PR and Corporate communications for the India region
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
CoinSwitch, a crypto-investing platform, announced the appointment of Kasturi Paladhi as the head of Public Relations. In her new role, Kasturi will spearhead external communications and will develop communication strategies and initiatives to support the brand's vision to become a one-stop wealth-tech platform.
Welcoming Kasturi to the team, Jayadevan PK, Senior Director of Communications & Content, said, “We are thrilled to have Kasturi Paladhi on board. Her wealth of experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental in driving CoinSwitch's communication narrative and strengthening our brand presence and reputation as we chart the journey to become a wealth tech destination for Indian investors.”
Kasturi joins from Xiaomi India, where led PR and Corporate communications for the India region. There she played a significant part in accelerating the organization's growth and brand presence and gained extensive experience in the tech segment. She has spent over a decade working with reputed brands across sectors and has been part of internal and external communication programmes.
Kasturi Paladhi, Associate Director, Public Relations said “Owing to the company’s vision of becoming a one-stop wealth-tech platform, I believe there couldn’t have been a better time to join the force. I am excited to work alongside the talented team and our extremely humble leadership to develop a comprehensive media and communications strategy. I hope that my expertise will help the team achieve their goals and narrate our story to millions of Indian investors.”
Saswati Panigrahi elevated as Global External Communications Lead at Castrol
Panigrahi had joined the company as head of communications
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
Saswati Panigrahi has been elevated to the role of Global External Communications Lead at Castrol.
She had joined this company as Head of Communications.
She announced this move on LinkedIn where she said, “Glad to share that I’ve moved into a new role at Castrol, where I will manage external communications for Castrol globally. In February 2023, Castrol unveiled its refreshed brand identity, reflecting our unique market positioning and the opportunities we see in meeting the changing needs of our customers. Around the same time, I moved into my new role and got to witness up close the detailed planning, hard work and collaboration that comes with refreshing a 100+ year old brand. The last two months were demanding, as I balanced my new global role in addition to my India role and delivered on key projects crucial to the organisation. A big #thankyou to the Castrol India leadership team and my colleagues in communications and external Affairs, India, for all your support and camaraderie. I am excited about what the future holds and the opportunity to work closely with Caroline Spreckley and collaborate with the wider customers and products team at bp. Here’s to moving onward, upward, and forward with Castrol.”
Panigrahi’s last stint was with Bayer where she worked for nine years as Communications Business Partner, Crop Science. She has also worked at organisations namely BASF, Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd, 20:20 MEDIA.
Why does the boardroom appear elusive to women in PR?
Why is it that in the PR industry, the number of women in the boardroom are next to none? We spoke to noted industry professionals – national and international – to know more on this
By Shrabasti Mallik | Apr 5, 2023 11:15 AM | 5 min read
According to recent statistics, women make up about 70 per cent of the PR workforce, but they only hold about 30 per cent of the top positions in the industry. And while this may mark the figures on the global level, in India, the number (of women in PR workforce) would be higher at over 80 per cent. Some studies also show that women in senior leadership positions spearhead an agency with equal efficiency, if not more, as their male counterparts.
Even in the 21st century, operating in a digital-first age and despite the industry being two-thirds female, gender equality in the boardroom continues to remain elusive for women in PR. In fact, in senior management and CXO positions, the numbers are reversed. And it’s not because women lack, any which way, in skill, potential or talent but the responsibilities they juggle – both at work and at home. Even though with flexible work hours and women-forward policies in place, work-life balance, in senior positions, are a far cry.
The first barrier that prevents a woman from reaching leadership positions, says Xavier Prabhu, President, APAC, and global board member, IPREX Global Communication, “is the relentless ecosystem that the PR/communication industry is, which naturally disadvantages any woman professional who seeks to balance her priorities over her male counterparts who don't have such expectations/pressures”.
Industry professionals are also of the opinion that many women employees, despite being highly capable and desiring to be in leadership roles, stumble because they are reluctant to ask for help. Felicia Blow, National PRSA Chair, says, “The confidence level of women; the networks to leverage getting access; and the allies to support our movement. Further, in many cases, we bear greater responsibilities in the home – which limits our abilities to engage as men do – after hours, long travel, out of office, etc.”
But even if a woman overcomes all odds and takes a step towards shattering the proverbial glass ceiling, there is a certain amount of side-lining that happens. Agrees Melissa Arulappan, corporate communications professional and Founder Member, GWPR India, referring to the GWPR Annual Index 2022, which shows that gender discrimination in the PR workplace remains a key contributor to the lack of senior female leaders in the industry. “Of the 53 per cent of female PR professionals who claim to have faced discrimination in the workplace, 27 per cent said this was based on gender discrimination, closely followed by age discrimination, about 23 per cent). Fifty per cent of women with children are particularly discriminated against in terms of career progression,” she points out and adds, “The 2022 findings have also revealed that discrimination on the grounds of ageism is almost as widespread as gender discrimination. Two-thirds of women currently working in PR agencies could not see themselves being there beyond the age of 50. For those facing discrimination, the major impact on their career was being overlooked for a promotion or pay rise, about 53 per cent.”
Speaking from an international perspective, Blow believes that parochialism, negative stereotypes and “the lack of courage to step out and take what’s ours” are the reasons for women being side-lined during the leadership process. With mush resentment, she adds, “I hate to say this, but there are also too many women who will not reach back/reach out to help their sisters.”
In such a scenario, it is partly the responsibility of respective agencies to create a bias-less environment and continue to do so till it becomes a equitable and fair process. According to Prabhu, “Agencies should identify women professionals displaying the hunger and leadership traits early and support them with specific/ customised training and coaching early on to help them grow into successful, confident leaders. Once the level playing field happens, we should become gender neutral. Let the best win should become the motto.” Arulappan adds that for a noticeable change to happen, diversity targets should be set. “At least 50 per cent of board directors should be female.”
Blow, who has worked with, and never for, numerous PR, marketing, advertising and other agencies, is of the view that the policies (leave, travel, promotion, etc.) that hold women back, do not hold back their male counterparts. “The sacrifice for women is far greater than for men by virtue of the fact that we carry life and, therefore, are also expected to be the primary caretakers. There also is the double-standard for men who can take “paternal leave” in some respects – not all, but are able to return to their same roles with the same pay when they come back to office. It’s a terrible dynamic but the good news is that the remote work place options, pressures to build greater “work/life balance” for employees by employers and the talent scarcity is driving great change in the marketplace.”
And considering a woman does reach the boardroom by virtue of her capabilities and hard work, coupled with subtle benefits and ease offered by agencies, there looms a larger question. Is her pay at par with male members of the boardroom? Global researches attest the fact that a gender pay gap exist. What's concerning, however, is that this parity increases as a woman rises in rank in an organisation.
In America, women on average make 72 cents on the dollar as compared to men. Said differently, for the same roles, in American men can make 25 to 30 per cent more than women!
But that does seem to be the deciding factor when it comes to women aiming for a place/seat at the boardroom table. Both Blow and Arulappan agree. “I think it’s more about the pressures as well as the unfair expectations of women as compared to men. That stated, women must learn to get out of their own way when it comes to leadership. Stop being petty. Focus on big picture. Work better one with another,” advises Blow.
Greaves Cotton Limited appoints Varghese M Thomas as its Chief Communications Officer
Varghese has in the past worked with organisations such as TVS Motor Company, BlackBerry, Cisco and Intel
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 4:49 PM | 1 min read
Greaves Cotton Limited has announced the appointment of Varghese M Thomas as Chief Communication Officer. Thomas, an accomplished communication professional with over two and half decades of experience, will oversee all internal and external communication and social media communication strategies for the Greaves Cotton. In his new role, he will work closely with the leadership team to promote the company's global brand, vision, and mission.
"Greaves Cotton is well on its way to make the challenging yet important transition to a sustainable mobility company. Our stakeholders are varied, and strategic communications will play a pivotal role in our success," said Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Limited. "We are pleased to welcome Varghese M. Thomas to our team as the new Chief Communication Officer for the Group. His extensive experience in communication, strategic planning, and brand management will be instrumental in driving seamless communication across the Group and elevating our global communication efforts.”
Prior to joining Greaves Cotton, Varghese had an illustrious career holding senior communication positions in leading global organisations such as TVS Motor Company, BlackBerry, Cisco and Intel. He has a proven track record of developing and executing successful communication strategies, building high-performing teams, and establishing strong stakeholder relationships.
PR Professionals bags public relations mandate of Paras Health
Mandate won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:33 PM | 2 min read
PR Professionals (PRP) has bagged the PR mandate of Paras Health after a multi-agency pitch. PRP will be responsible for end-to-end public-relations services for Paras Health across India. Paras Health has a network of six hospitals in India that operates 1500 beds as of date. The chain, which started with its first hospital in Gurugram in 2006, has expanded to Patna, Darbhanga, Udaipur, Panchkula, and Ranchi and now extending itself to Srinagar & Kanpur.
Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals said, “Paras Health’s mission has always been to provide compassionate and quality healthcare services to everyone. They have an exceptional team of people passionate about providing the best care for patients and their families. We are honoured to work with them to ensure that it continues to improve and deliver healthcare services and enhance patient outcomes via clinical excellence, empathy, and compassionate care.”
Paras Healthcare recently unveiled its new brand campaign along with the launch of its new logo which reflects the commitment to innovation and progress while symbolising healing and trust. The entire rebranding campaign was the first campaign led by PR Professionals for Paras Health.
Delivering quality and excellence since 2011, PR Professionals is a 360-degree PR and communication agency that has also initiated multiple philanthropic activities. It excels at providing end-to-end branding and tailor-made public-relations solutions that enable businesses to become market leaders. Starting with humble beginnings, PRP now has 12 offices in India and six offices in offshore locations. Its 150-member-strong team shares Tiwari’s passion to do extraordinary PR and making a difference for the underprivileged via philanthropic activities.
Reliance New Energy onboards Krishnakoli Dutta as Head – Corporate Communications
Her previous stint was with Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Reliance New Energy has onboarded Krishnakoli Dutta as Head – Corporate Communications. Her previous stint was with Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd.
Dutta is experienced in the areas of policy and communications in diverse segments including EV, automotive, healthcare, financial services, science and technology, manufacturing (energy, renewables, materials and polymers, packaging, paints, agri-chemicals, seeds and nutrition).
She has also contributed to RELX, Trilegal, DuPont, Business Standard and Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
Media Mantra bags PR mandate for Uplers
The agency will oversee all media communications for the brand’s business operations and services
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
Independent Public Relations (PR) and integrated communications firm Media Mantra has been awarded the PR mandate for Uplers - a leading technology talent matchmaking firm. The agency will oversee all media communications for the brand’s business operations and services.
Acting in its role as a strategic PR partner, Media Mantra will be seen aligning the communications and reinforcing Uplers’ market leadership in India. The reputed agency will be seen working on Uplers’ corporate reputation and awareness, amplifying its visibility, strategic communication counsel, and overall public relations and media relations. With this partnership, Uplers aims to highlight its unique value proposition and raise awareness about how the brand is helping matchmake India's top technology and digital talent with global companies offering remote full-time, long-term job opportunities.
Mrs Pooja Pathak, Founder and Director, Media Mantra said, “We at Media Mantra, are thrilled to be collaborating with a fast-growing brand like Uplers. With a clear understanding of the brand’s ambitions and priorities, we are conscious of our role as strategic advisers and intend to use our vast experience and unmatched expertise to implement creative, disruptive, and strong public relations campaigns that will help Uplers elevate their brand reputation and engagement in the ever-competitive market.”
Mr Dhaivat Mehta, Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Uplers said, “We are excited about our new strategic partnership with Media Mantra. We will be counting on the firm’s experience and expertise to help us strengthen our brand visibility and market position. Uplers' mission is to make hiring, and getting hired, simple, fast, and reliable. For Indian tech talent this means unlocking the door to work-from-anywhere, flexible work hours, access to global companies, cutting-edge projects, higher compensation and much more. Together with the Media Mantra team we'd like to ensure that Indian talent has the apt insights to benefit from the opportunities which are being shaped by the future of work."
