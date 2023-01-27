Looking forward to a data-rich future for OOH
Ajay Mehta, Founder and MD, Interactive Television, and MD of Kinetic India, shares toplines of emergent trends in the outdoor advertising medium
Outdoor bounced back last year and reached pre-Covid levels for us. We saw diverse categories and clients exploring outdoor as mobility also exceeded pre-Covid levels. Outdoor as a medium drove new narratives and stayed on top of macro trends and cultural insights. Our analysis showed over 10,000 active brands on OOH across 2022.
Below are toplines of the emergent trends seen during the year.
DOOH
DOOH in revenue terms multiplied several folds since the beginning of the pandemic. DOOH with its big bright displays continued to be the preferred format for premium brands in terms of its aesthetic, ability to play video and programmatic opportunities.
We noted a number of short campaigns for brands through the entanglement of premium and ultra-premium sites backed by audience data to drive reach across digital-led ambient locations in Metros and Tier 1 cities. This helped catch the difficult-to-reach premium audiences who typically evade traditional media targeting.
Additionally, the proliferation of DOOH has democratized OOH at premium touchpoints e.g., Airports, Malls and Corporate offices. Where one traditional site per month investment would have been equivalent to a smaller brand’s year-long marketing budget, DOOH allows for segmentation and targeted campaigns. This feature of DOOH has allowed new fledgling brands to explore OOH at these premium touchpoints, which otherwise would have been prohibitively expensive.
DOOH continued to be the growth driver for OOH and achieved a double-digit share of OOH in value terms. By as early as 2024 we estimate DOOH to garner above 15% share of OOH.
Airports
Airports have long been a premium touchpoint and the smart choice to target affluent audiences. However, as normalcy returned so has airport traffic. Aided by ‘revenge travel’ airports remained a critical touchpoint.
This sudden surge of continued traffic has led to increased dwell time. Further, there has been an increase in the diversity of types, quality, and quantity of DOOH media at airports.
Brand safety - a critical consideration for OOH especially for luxury brands - can be nearly guaranteed at airports because of its shared perceived value. In the same vein, non-luxury brands that wanted to appeal to a higher socio-economic audience set have also found airports to be invaluable as well aided by the democratization of OOH through DOOH.
We saw innovative advertising formats becoming mainstream at key airport hubs. First-class lounges, private terminals, digital pods, and new media at entry/exit terminals brought in new advertisers, owing to a new visibility-centric approach shown by airport media partners. This has improved the targeting of high-value / difficult-to-reach audiences.
Clustering
The pandemic presented a unique scenario to those in the workforce. Being homebound during the lockdown and later the unlock phases put residential at the centre of OOH planning, and other satellite touchpoints within its 5km radius. Clusters, including grocery and pharma stores, local retail, cinema/plex and local parks, became crucial and we expect this trend to continue into 2023.
Though mobility is at an all-time high – understanding nuanced commute patterns were critical to ensuring that our clients had the most efficient campaigns basis their markets and target groups. Other clusters included corporate hubs as a centre – and satellite touchpoints included key transit points & integrated shopping areas – where we saw higher dwell time and footfalls.
Offices
With teams continuing to return to office – and in certain cases a hybrid work culture – this has become another critical touchpoint driving frequency for OOH campaigns impactfully. Media opportunities within corporate spaces were already in a digital format in the top metros. Investments were also made to programmatically connect these digital OOH sites to enhance targeting and value for advertisers.
Tech-First Innovations
The proliferation of DOOH led to new innovation opportunities for OOH. We were bowled over by the sheer enthusiasm for this in the ecosystem as well. Right from media partners – who were willing to walk the extra mile to test and deploy creatives in line with international standards, to content creators with whom we collaborated to deliver multiple tech-led and 3D anamorphic campaigns. From a single-line client brief to storyboarding to product modelling and animation, syncing the storyline along with post-production using cinematic VFX – we did it all. Each of these tech-first ooh campaigns garnered huge eyeballs on-ground, then went viral in the digital social media space.
Data
Data was the driver of conversations across and helped bring OOH to the fore. We at Kinetic have been diligently incorporating tools to deliver audience understanding and insights. During the progressive unlock period we developed IOM – India-On-the-Move to understand audience mobility patterns and trends. This helped us build comfort for the medium with clients. We integrated the digital mobile tech stack to report clear and transparent numbers for our campaigns. We delivered OOH metrics to key stakeholders typically seen in only the digital medium. This integration of data for OOH with other mediums – continued to drive the next level of growth for the medium.
Further, we are at the cusp of transitioning from surrogate-based planning for OOH to audiences by segment-wise commute patterns and dwell time, thereby directly optimizing OOH campaigns. This uses Artificial Intelligence to deliver greater value and ROI for our clients. We look forward to 2023 and a data-rich future for OOH.
Times Prime launches outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub
The campaign showcases new offer launches and exclusive curated events
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
Times Prime, the premium subscription service, has launched its outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon that would showcase the brand's new offer launches and exclusively curated events. The campaign will run for three months and will feature 16 sides of pole kiosks strategically placed throughout the popular shopping and dining destination.
The campaign is designed keeping in mind the audience of Cyberhub and features Hinglish language for building relatability.
"We are thrilled to launch our new outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub, one of the most popular destinations in Gurgaon. We believe that this campaign will be a great way for us to reach our target audience and showcase what makes Times Prime unique and valuable.With our tagline positioning the membership as the only membership that you ever need – a single membership that covers everything from dining, travel, shopping, entertainment and many more,"said Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime.
In OOH campaign, KFC India celebrates ‘the little joys of life’
As part of the campaign, billboards have been put up across prime locations of Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 3:58 PM | 1 min read
KFC India has rolled out a new OOH campaign in Mumbai, encouraging fans to celebrate the little joys in life with a bucket of crispy chicken by their side.
With billboards spread across various prime locations in the city, featuring everyday celebratory occasions like "Jam in Juhu but fav actor also stuck next to you”, “jab kaali peeli fatak se mili” or “traffic ne kia late but dikha sunset great” that any Mumbaikar will relate to.
This OOH and digital campaign stems from the thought that since everyone in the city of dreams is overcoming challenges every day, why not stop and celebrate those little victories with KFC, because 'Treat Toh Banta Hai. Let’s KFC!'
pDOOH to lead the way for outdoor advertising this year
Industry leaders say 2023 will be the year for the outdoor medium - along with the expansion of OOH media as a whole digital OOH is set to play a significant role in fuelling the sector’s growth
By Sonam Saini | Jan 3, 2023 8:58 AM | 7 min read
2022 saw OOH clawing back after the pandemic’s onslaught and 2023 will see the medium regain all its glory, say industry watchers.
Although many businesses are yet to reach pre-Covid revenue levels, the Pitch Madison report says OOH rebounded in 2021 with a 69 per cent increase over 2020, albeit falling short of the pre-Covid 2019 figures. The report further says that Rs 2,178 crore was spent on OOH in 2021, significantly less than the Rs 3,495 crore spent in 2019 but visibly more than the Rs 1,292 crore spent in 2020.
Business in 2023
Jayesh Yagnik, CEO of MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, is sure of good times ahead in 2023. “The expansion of DOOH will alter the media landscape for the better. The measurement matrix, which the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) is developing, will have a positive effect on the industry once syndicated data is implemented, which is anticipated to happen in 2023. Overall, there should be no turning back now since confidence in this oldest form of advertising has returned. OOH has experienced its worst because of Covid, but we have shown that we are capable of bouncing back better and stronger.”
As for Amarjeet Hudda, COO of Laqshya Solutions, 2023 has come with a lot of hope for the OOH industry in India with better growth than in 2022. Hudda predicts double-digit growth for the sector this year.
Speaking of positive signs, Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer, Times OOH, says the atmosphere in the industry is upbeat as offices have reopened and people have begun to travel for both leisure and work. As a result, these factors will continue to skew brands to advertise in the out-of-home sector. "We are confident that OOH will remain a highly relevant medium for brands to target consumers."
Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma said, “2023 for the OOH industry is going to be one with exponential growth opportunities. 2022 saw that DOOH with programmatic capabilities has made inroads within digital agencies, as a mainstream digital medium bringing in more brands and campaigns, and invariably contributing to the growth of the industry. This year will be bigger and better in terms of higher acceptance from marketers for programmatic DOOH.”
Arijit Chakrabarti, Vice President – Strategy and Creative, Kinetic India, opined 2022 has been the first full year for OOH post the pandemic. A quick glance at the trend line shows that there are a greater number of clients and brands present on OOH than it was even before Covid, he said.
Growth Factors
According to Hudda, the big reason for OOH’s growth has been spending by top categories, namely Real Estate, Auto, Mobile Handsets and Organised Retail. “The top three categories are doing very well. Hence, we expect they will spend more on OOH this year.”
Yagnik shared that along with new launches, positive attitudes, and the expansion of OOH media as a whole, DOOH will play a significant role in fuelling growth in the upcoming year. “New infrastructure and smart cities are creating more opportunities for transit media, which is raising the inventories and fostering the expansion of OOH as an industry.”
The propensity to purchase has increased a lot, Hudda shared. “Despite a slowdown in the European markets, India has positive news. The country’s GDP forecast is approximately 7%. So, we can expect this year to be better than 2022 for the industry.”
Nanda shared that aviation reports show that leading airports are already breaking passenger growth records on a regular basis, indicating that people are out and about after the lockdown, taking a break from digital fatigue, work, and restrictions. “The marketing fraternity is aware of these trends and is already diverting their ad budgets towards avenues such as airports and other transit formats,” said Nanda.
As for Patil, “Audience buying, data and measurement are the key factors that have fostered the growth of DOOH over the last few years and will continue to do so in the years to come. It is expected that these capabilities in 2023 will be much more refined and accurate, and most importantly, they will enable marketers to execute omnichannel marketing campaigns more effectively.”
Emergence of pDOOH
As per Nanda, in the cookie-less world, location targeting will take an upper hand due to reduced personalised identifiable data. Brands will have to look for newer options to target masses wherein context and location will come into play, he noted. “As OOH is all about targeting the right audience at the right locations, the increase of programmatic DOOH will improve the ability to target contextually giving a substantial base to the communication.”
Nanda predicts that the next big trend of 2023 will be Programmatic Digital OOH. He shared, “There is an increase in the digital OOH inventory across the country, and to enter the next level of growth there is a need for standardisation with a systematic selling and buying approach for digital outdoor media with the help of pDOOH. It further simplifies the process of deploying the campaigns across different sizes and locations of screens effortlessly. Furthermore, with tech giants of the world like Google and Yahoo, entering into the DOOH space, we expect pDOOH to gain higher traction in 2023.”
According to Chakrabarti, digitization of OOH screens will continue to drive growth in 2023 and going by advertiser demands Programmatic DOOH capabilities would be a key differentiator. “We believe that Programmatic DOOH screens would merge into the entire digital ecosystem. It would be another (albeit) powerful screen in the mediascape to selectively target audience segments at scale.”
Multiple DOOH innovations have occurred in 2022, particularly in the 3D space. He also believes that as 3D anamorphic creations become more common in 2023, the number of such innovations will increase.
The second half of 2022 saw the rise of anamorphic and hyper-realistic 3D ads, which are yet another factor attracting more demand for the medium other than the current features of contextual, hyperlocal and real-time ads possible with programmatic capabilities, Patil noted.
The Road Ahead
Another segment expected to drive growth in 2023 will be around tech-led innovations such as AR, VR, MR and anamorphic. “Such things are catching the attention of various new-age and tech-oriented brands. We also expect an increase in investment in tools that facilitate measurement of OOH ad effectiveness.”
Nanda believes that 2023 will bring in stability for brands to plan campaigns in advance and have enough time for creative and technology innovations. “Moreover, with a massive increase in airport passenger traffic especially during the ongoing holiday season when people are in the mood to travel abroad and explore new places, it is a golden time for brands to tap the maximum number of audiences with a highly captive mindset and spending mood. Now with airports and metro rail being equipped with world-class media, brands will leverage the potential of pDOOH to unlock greater possibilities. We see 2023 as the year of the OOH industry.”
Data was the king in 2022 and we don’t expect that to change much in 2023, said Chakrabarti. “However, with new AI-based solutions becoming more commonplace we expect a greater number of these solutions to drive the site selection and planning process into 2023. This data-centric approach has allowed categories such as FMCG, which were traditionally OOH averse, to embrace OOH in 2022. In 2023, we expect these interventions to percolate to multiple other categories as well. OOH practitioners have taken cues from other mediums to drive a transparent data-centric approach across all aspects of deployment. Today one can safely say that data is no longer showcased just for data’s sake but for insights, optimization and scaling deployment,” he asserted.
Future Generali’s outdoor campaign advocates equal rights for LGBTQIA+ community
The campaign is based on the insurer expanding the definition of ‘family’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 2:49 PM | 2 min read
Future Generali India Insurance Company has launched a campaign that puts a spotlight on providing LGBTQIA+ members in a live-in relationship an equal opportunity to secure their health insurance needs.
Staying true to its ‘Inclusion’ agenda and intent of being an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, the insurer has expanded its definition of ‘family’ across all its retail health insurance offerings, to include LGBTQIA+ community and live-in partners.
The first-of-its-kind brand campaign, represented by two real-life, same-sex couples, demonstrates the organization's commitment to Diversity Equity & Inclusion, both as an employer and as an insurer. The campaign runs across the central theme of redefining the term ‘family’ to include live-in partners, including same-sex partners.
The campaign is launched on digital and on Out Of Home (OOH) platforms in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa and Bangalore and will be live for 3 weeks starting January 01, 2023.
Commenting on this campaign, Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. said, “We are conscious of the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. We believe the LGBTQIA+ community is of prominence and the individuals from the community deserve the right to avail of similar protection solutions alike any other individual. As insurers, we believe that we have a moral and societal responsibility to provide a level playing field to all sections of the society devoid of their personal preferences.”
Further, Varma said, “As a brand that stands for Innovation and Human Touch, we are committed towards providing need-based and innovative solutions that resonate with our customers’ evolving needs. This offering is a step in the direction of making the first move by the insurance industry towards focusing on inclusive protection plans for LGBTQIA+ individuals. At FGII, driving inclusion across various sections of the society and the communities we operate in is central to our ‘Life-time partner’ behavior.”
Bata India launches 3D OOH campaign
The first-of-its-kind set-up has been installed in Bengaluru
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 3:10 PM | 2 min read
Bata India has launched a 3D OOH billboard that utilizes an anamorphic image content creation format thereby making content appear in 3 dimensions, which are visually compelling. Bata has used this innovative technology to highlight the variety of sneakers it offers with the Sneaker Studios launched across 300+ stores across the country.
The first-of-its-kind set-up has been installed in Bengaluru. This hyper-realistic billboard is a visual treat for potential consumers and immediately commands attention. The advertising features sneakers from various brand like Power, that’s used for fitness and NorthStar, the lifestyle sneaker brand from Bata. Made to engage with youth audience, the 3D outdoor seamlessly marries various animations like a moving skateboard, sneakers popping out of a shoe box and a train of multiple sneakers streaming from the billboard thereby creating a compelling story.
Anand Narang, VP, Marketing & Customer Experience, Bata India Limited, said “At Bata India, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to engage with our audience. We are elated to be one of the first few brands and especially, the first footwear brand in India to bring the disruptive format of 3D OOH advertising. As we offer over 300 sneakers styles from 9 international brands in our new Sneaker Studios, a shop-in-shop destination inside Bata stores, we thought of leveraging the new 3D emerging outdoor media to announce this launch. Consumers can experience Sneaker Studio in their neighbourhood Bata stores and get to shop their favourite styles instantly or even order them via home delivery service.”
Times OOH leverages power of digital billboards for Nila Spaces' DOOH campaign
The Ahmedabad-based brand utilised the complete network of digital billboards by occupying all slots, managed by Times OOH in the city
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 3:10 PM | 3 min read
Nila Spaces, a real estate brand has launched a one-of-its-kind ‘Roadblock DOOH Campaign’ in Ahmedabad with Times OOH.
The real estate brand came with a vision to establish its upcoming premium project- Vida- The Future of Urban Living in a highly anticipated manner and exclusive format that suits the imagery of the brand and its new project and caters to the masses. Thus, the brand zeroed upon high-quality and strategically placed digital billboards to make a big announcement of its project.
To make it large and expansive, the Ahmedabad-based brand utilised the complete network of digital billboards by occupying all slots, managed by Times OOH, available in the city. The complete network of Times OOH’s digital billboards showcased the Vida Campaign across the city throughout the day in a series. Currently, there are 118 digital billboards available with a loop of 8 slots on each screen.
Since digital billboards offers hassle-free, quick, and inexpensive campaign execution; this campaign was made live in the span of a single night with the help of a robust CMS system that managed to display the campaign across the city with just one click and from one place.
"We are a progressive company that believes in undertaking initiatives that are fresh, lively and exciting. The same formula is applied in our marketing plans as well. We have always been fascinated by the Times OOH digital billboards as it is the future of out-of-home advertising available in the city. However, we wanted to do a unique activity. Together with an able team of Times OOH we came up with a roadblock idea that has never been done before that suited our brand ideology and our aim to launch project VIDA - The Future Of Urban Living at GIFT City, one of our marquee projects, in a highly famed manner”, says Deep Vadodaria – Director, Nila Spaces.
The blanket execution of the OOH campaign has been a dream strategy for advertisers as it helps in making a significant impact on consumers. However, with traditional formats, the execution is a big challenge due to the conventional method of deployment of creativity. Nonetheless, the Digital Billboard has completely evaded the execution-related challenges and enhanced the effect of the campaign with seamless all at once for execution.
“The entire city with help of 118 digital billboards was painted with VIDA by Nila Spaces Limited for a day which helped the brand in gaining huge recognition in the market as well as extensive visibility with the help of digital billboards”, adds Deep.
“The possibilities of any advertising channel come out with proper utilization of the format of the medium which enhances the efficacy of the marketing initiative. digital billboards carry a huge set of potential to make an undeniable presence for the brand with its various features and calculative execution is one such feature that helps brands in achieving a big objective- Larger than Life Impact. It is quite overwhelming to see that Nila Spaces has utilized our digital billboards to the fullest”, expresses Anchal Dhawan, City Media - Business Head, Times OOH.
Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.
Kirloskar curates DOOH campaign for new ‘Limitless’ positioning at Mumbai Airport
The campaign has been launched in partnership with Times OOH
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 3:13 PM | 2 min read
A 130-year-old industrial conglomerate, Kirloskar refreshes its positioning with a new age Digital OOH campaign at the Mumbai Airport in partnership with Times OOH. Since 1888, Kirloskar, a pioneer in engineering solutions has made a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people across the world.
The spirit of innovation and purpose was captured through a new positioning – “Limitless” last year which has now been taken to the masses with the help of airport branding. The refreshing and re-energizing new campaign looks to expound on the Limitless philosophy in a simple, relatable & engaging manner that celebrates the brand’s shared philosophy with that of the innate human desire to challenge the limits and live, think and dream limitlessly. The brand in association with their ad agency Lowe Lintas has worked on designing the right creatives that easily explains the brand philosophy and offerings. Hence, the creatives were coined using the greatest manifestation of people who truly believe there are no limits – children.
The OOH campaign’s creative aims to draw a likeness between the child-like belief and imagination that anything can be made possible, and Kirloskar’s spirit of innovation that helps create engineering solutions that make the impossible… possible. Kirloskar has numerous offerings associated with manufacturing interests ranging from Gensets, motors, pump sets, industrial chillers, iron castings, and much more. Therefore, to showcase multiple creatives talking about different offerings, Kirloskar opted for the Digital OOH medium available at Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport.
The brand is strategically running multiple creatives on a variety of Digital screens across the departure and arrival of the airport. Digital OOH media is giving an extended reach to the brand with multiple creatives as the format ensures the continued interest and attention of the passengers at the Mumbai Airport. The campaign has been deployed for a duration of three months.
“Kirloskar Limitless is an overwhelming campaign. Kirloskar is one of the most renowned and successful brands in the country and working with them has been an enriching experience for us. The brand has chosen Mumbai Airport Media exclusively in the OOH marketing to seek the right exposure for their biggest marketing stunt in recent times. While the airport audience is the best suited for the brand, the premium quality Digital OOH media is also enhancing the exquisiteness of the creatives. We are looking for promising and longstanding outcomes for the brand”, says Sumit Chadha, Business Head, Times OOH. Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius
