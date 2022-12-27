How Reels, Gen Z and chatbots will redefine social media in 2023
Experts share insights on how social media trends will alter brand marketing strategies in the upcoming year
Over the years social media has been a must-have tool for marketers. Coming 2023, industry experts say brands will further experiment with social media practices. Marketing researchers have unveiled some of the upcoming trends.
The demand for reel-based content is set to have more takers. Experts say LinkedIn will be about much more than jobs, GenZ will redefine UGC, social SEO will replace hashtags and closed captioning will be the default on social video.
Social media & marketing strategies
Talking about how social media has evolved in recent years, Ameer Ismail, President of Lintas, live, says that after the unfortunate spike of Covid, social media has proven to be the most effective and easiest way for brands to communicate their proposition because of the quick turnaround of assets/campaigns and the platforms.
“I feel we have just scratched the surface when it comes to social media. With this evolving, need for influencer marketing and metaverse, there is still a lot more to come in this evolving and exciting world of possibilities,” Ismail added.
As for Pravin Shiriyannavar, COO, brand-comm, a unit of Madison World, social media has evolved to a stage where there is a belief that one is not a marketer if he or she doesn’t know social media marketing. "Today, it has also gone past being a selling platform to being a service platform because of its interoperability. Brands are constantly listening to customers’ voices and it is part of the brands’ feedback or listening machinery. It has also become a great platform for personal branding. At Brand Comm, we have been helping many CXOs in their brand-building journey."
Trends for 2023
Social media has been lately seeing a lot of chatbot communication and brands continue to invest in influencer marketing. According to Shiriyannavar, there will be an increase in acceptance of video content along with a need for business psychologists to study consumer behaviour and work on campaigns that are scientifically backed. He also spoke of the need to develop engaging content by constantly monitoring the way users or consumers react and engage.
Tussle between platforms
Ravi Kumar, Founder, and CEO, MadHawks, says, “Facebook, as the most popular social media platform, will continue to take a larger business share from brands. Instagram is rapidly catching up and may soon overtake Facebook in terms of user numbers. However, it is unlikely to occur in 2023. The ageing demographics of Facebook users, which also mean higher spending power, are a better bet. This has the potential to be a valuable resource for future Facebook business growth. LinkedIn could be the underdog among all the talk about Facebook and Instagram taking over the spotlight for brands. Despite having a smaller audience, LinkedIn's success will be driven by the tightly knit communities and clear intent of the audience. Twitter, on the other hand, has seen a massive clash - so it's a good idea to keep actively engaging with your audience as the platform will catch the attention throughout the year - For better or worse.”
Sharing more on what the future looks like, Ismail, said, “We go through a football field of data regularly and attention is in short supply. In that context, social media is a perfect space to learn, share and express views. As a matter of fact, brands now are keener and more interested in the type of content, moment marketing initiatives and digital film campaigns to increase their engagement and thereby conversion.
What's streaming in 2023: Collaborations & cost concerns
Industry players say they are now looking at bringing down content costs and providing immersive content for adapting to changing consumer behaviour
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 27, 2022 8:59 AM | 4 min read
The OTT scene in India has been going steady, and growing at a strong pace on the back of increasing penetration, more content choices and a flourishing regional market.
The OTT subscribers base in India is expected to reach 50 million by the end of 2023 from 45 million at present, according to a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA). The report also predicts that the OTT market is set to become a Rs 12,000-crore industry by 2023 at a compound annual growth of 36%.
While this looks like a rosy picture for the streaming market in the coming days, it's not just that, say industry insiders. The OTT players, 60 and counting, are grappling with stiff competition, rising cost of content production and customer acquisition.
A ZEE5 global spokesperson says, “We continue to see a strong growth trend for OTT platforms driven by multiple factors including increasing connected TV penetration, greater content choices and an increasing local language play, and there is plenty of headroom for growth. However, platforms will need to remain agile given changing market and economic dynamics with rising inflation and cost concerns.” This trend is similar in global markets.
Apart from attracting new consumers, OTT brands have a series of challenges to deal with in 2023 such as to retain their loyal customer base, reduce expenses and boost the platform’s profitability.
Hybrid revenue models
The survival of OTT platforms depends on both ad-free and ad-based models with almost equal weightage. While the ad-based model (AVOD), which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the overall OTT revenue, has a low-entry barrier and is scalable, SVOD makes financial forecasting easier since users are locked in, and incoming revenue can be easily tracked.
At present, platforms are trying various subscription models to sustain. For instance, Netflix has introduced its ad-based cheaper plans (in markets other than India) for the first time after relying on an ad-free subscription plan for years. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has launched its mobile plan priced at Rs 599 per year.
“Reaching out to a wider base through hybrid revenue models, offering different pricing tiers and deployment of various technologies to provide consumers with a more personalized and customized experience will be key in the coming year,” the spokesperson added.
Collaboration: Flavour of the season
An increasing number of OTT players now prefer collaboration over competition. ZEE5 and ALTBalaji, who joined hands almost three years ago to co-create content, have shown the way to others.
“The collaboration on content creation doesn’t only help share the rising cost, it also helps partners to understand consumer insights better and results in higher monetisation for both,” says Divya Dixit, an independent consultant, who has worked with Alt-Balaji and Zee5 earlier.
Making OTT series has been a costly affair compared to TV serials. As against Rs 15-20 lakh that is spent on one episode of a TV serial, OTTs often require Rs 50-70 lakh per episode, says Dixit. The acquisition of films, too, has been digging a big hole in their pockets.
OTT platforms are now looking to bring down content acquisition costs and that includes actors’ fees. Such rationalization help to slash the cost of both Content and Consumer Acquisition, Dixit says.
Bundling of Apps
Bundling of OTT apps by market leaders is another trend that is set to grow in 2023, Dixit insists. While Amazon Prime onboarded more than 13 channels to its platform, Tata Play Binge, OTT Play and a few other market players are also offering several apps under their bundle.
It's a win-win situation for small and big players both. The smaller platform with less content may struggle to sustain an SVOD model, the big platform reaches new geographical areas riding on small players.
The availability of multiple streaming platforms under one roof has resonated well with the price-sensitive Indian market. An EY report estimated that 322 million subscribers consumed bundled content.
Changing consumer behaviour
With things returning to normal and consumers looking for unique and more immersive content, OTT service providers are typically facing challenges of viewership and subscription fatigue.
According to Deloitte’s Annual Digital Media Trends survey, nearly 47% of U.S. consumers are frustrated by the growing number of subscriptions required to watch what they want.
The sense of being overwhelmed with OTT has started affecting Indian consumers as well, OTT experts say.
Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer - MX Player, noted, “Two important aspects that will determine the OTT growth in 2023 - the first is consumer behaviour which will be driven by their decision of how fast and how sticky they will be in choosing streaming as their preferred option for entertainment. Secondly, the degree of differentiated content offerings from various platforms versus other forms of entertainment like TV or cinema in 2023 will also add to the growth of OTT.”
2022’s big exits in the digital world
As the year comes to an end, we look back at some of the key people movements in the tech universe
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 8:22 AM | 5 min read
The digital world was in a bit of flux all along in 2022 after scaling new heights during the pandemic. While Elon Musk taking over Twitter continues to create ripples in the industry, Facebook and other tech companies also made news with their layoffs. While industry experts saw the pink slips as part of a course correction, the year did see the sector lose a bit of its sheen.
The digital world saw some high-profile unceremonious exits and a few heads leaving for better opportunities.
As 2022 comes to an end, we look back at some of the key people movements in the industry.
Parag Agarwal, the former Twitter CEO had quite an unceremonious exit from Twitter in October after Elon Musk took over the microblogging site. Some reports even said he was escorted out of the building after the $44 billion deal was signed. Agarwal's exit came after a few months of pub
Ajit Mohan quit as Head of Meta in India in November to join Snap. Mohan joined Meta, the called Facebook, in January 2019 as VP and MD of the India business. At Snap, Mohan is said to be serving as President of the APAC business.
Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions, announced in July that he would be moving out of Meta in the latter part of this year. He was with Meta for 7 years and prior to that he was with SVP India, Samsung Electronics and HT Media.
Rubeena Singh moved out of VerSe Innovation's short video app Josh where she was Country Manager. Singh who has over 21 years of experience across digital, print and broadcast started her career at Star TV and spent a large part of her career at Nework18. There she spearheaded the launch of CNBC Awaaz, Forbes India and Moneycontrol.
Bharat Arora, Country Manager-India at Taboola, decided to move on in November. In a social media post announcing his resignation, he said he was taking a "little break". Arora joined Taboola in September 2019. Before joining Taboola, he was with Amazon. He has also worked with Sizmek, BJP, and
In another high-profile exit, Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta announced his departure in November. He had joined Zomato in 2018 as the head of food delivery. In a communication to BSE, Gupta said he was moving on to "seek unknown adventures".
WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose moved out in November. His exit came amidst the flood of layoffs at Meta across the globe. Bose announced his resignation on LinkedIn, saying, "After four amazing years at WhatsApp, I have taken the call to move on from Meta. This decision has not been an easy one for me.
Rahul Vengalil stepped down as Managing Partner at Isobar in July. It was his second stint at the Dentsu Group company. He later joined Rediffusion to lead Everest Brand Solutions as a digital-first full-service agency. Vengalil is known for handling a long list of clients in Automobile, Retail, Lifestyle, FMCG, eCommerce, Travel, Hospitality, Consumer Electronics, IT & ITES, Media & Entertainment & Real Estate sectors.
Twitter's chief of advertising Sarah Personette stepped down this November. Her resignation followed Elon Musk's closure of the $44 billion Twitter buyout. Personette had been with Twitter since October 2018. Prior to that, she worked in leadership roles at companies like Facebook, Build-A-Bear and Refinery29.
Netflix India Director - Original Films & Licensing Pratiksha Rao left the organisation in June after close to four years of service. During her tenure, she built Netflix's licensing films business besides growing the original films portfolio. Prior to Netflix, Rao was Head of Digital Creator Partnerships - APAC at Twitter. She also has had stints at ixigo, NDTV Lifestyle, and Sotheby's.
Facebook India Head of Business Marketing Neha Markanda stepped down in May after a stint of 2.8 years. She joined Facebook India in September 2019 from GSK Consumer Healthcare India. At GSK, she was General Manager - Horlicks where she managed the strategy and brand communications for the health and nutrition drinks brand. Markanda had joined GSK Consumer Healthcare India as General Manager - Family Nutrition Digital in December 2015.
Netflix Content and Brand Marketing Lead Dipashree Das moved out of the streaming platform in July after a nearly 6-year stint. She has earlier led marketing roles at Singtel and Channel NewsAsia in Singapore. Das has also worked with NDTV Profit and Unilever.
Netflix's Co-Lead for Series Marketing, Tara Kapur, moved out of the streaming platform in November. Kapur was with Netflix for three years. Prior to that, she was with VICE Media. She was earlier with Times Network and Bloomberg TV. Kapur has 13 years of experience in the media industry across content, marketing and brand building.
WhatsApp Pay's India Head Vinay Choletti moved on in December. He was with the organisation for just over a year. Choletti was responsible for scaling WhatsApp Pay's commerce journeys. He was earlier with Amazon for over 7 years and was heading SMB Payments at Amazon Pay.
Priyadarshi Banerjee moved out of Times Group after a 11-year-stint this April. He was Assistant Vice-President and Marketing Head of digital and business operations. Banerjee was soon appointed as Senior Vice-President at One Digital Entertainment.
Netflix's Shagun Seda announced that she was stepping down as Marketing Director (Films & Series) in December. She was with Netflix since November 2020. Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years.
MX Player’s Mansi Shrivastav no more
The Senior VP breathed her last on December 25
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 10:09 AM | 1 min read
Mansi Shrivastav, Senior Vice President- Content, Alliances, Syndication, at MX Player passed away on December 25.
According to media reports, she was suffering from cancer.
Shrivastav was associated with MX Player for the last 5 years. Prior to that, she was with a digital start-up and earlier with Romedy Now and Zoom.
Industry veteran Sunil Lulla remembered Shrivastav with a heartfelt post.
Mansi Shrivastav chose a day on which the world celebrates to bid adieu.
Our hearts are broken, and our minds are numb. She leaves behind her elegant grace, the mirth of her laughter, and the telling nuances of her wit, as timeless memories.
She was my finest Content Programming Manager (at Times Television Network) who drove a hard bargain with facts, data, instinct and perspective, in the years we worked together.
Always had an ear to listen to and always a word to counsel, her heart and her shoulders were always larger than life.
I pray her soul rests in eternal peace. Her family be provided with solace and comfort from the Lord above.
One last prayer on behalf of all whose lives she touched, dear Lord, send us many more Mansi’s.
Long live Mansi. You will be forever missed.
Disney+ Hotstar net loss down 43% in FY22
Reports quoting Tofler data say the company’s ad revenue now stands at Rs 1684.31 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:24 AM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has reduced its net loss for FY22 by 43%, media networks have reported. The net loss now stands at Rs 343.16 crore as compared to last fiscal's Rs 600.77 crore.
Reports quoting data from Tofler say its advertising revenue has increased to Rs 1684.31 crore, a more than two-fold jump from Rs 829.74 crore in FY21.
The company's operational revenue has jumped 93% to Rs 3220.41 crore from Rs 1670.63 crore in the last FY.
The growth has been on account of sporting extravaganzas like the IPL and the ICC T20 World Cup.
Its subscription revenue has also increased 65% to Rs 1373.61 crore.
Will a newbie chatbot dethrone Google as the world's favourite search tool?
The month-old ChatGPT developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAi has reportedly forced Google CEO Sundar Pichai to issue a 'code red'
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 26, 2022 9:23 AM | 6 min read
Digital media’s latest sensation ChatGPT is touted as one of the most significant developments in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) this year. Developed by OpenAI co-founded by Elon Musk and backed by Microsoft, ChatGPT has emerged as one of the most-used chatbots globally within a month of its launch.
The reason? It can answer general queries, explain codes and scientific concepts, write basic academic essays and even script for romcoms, much more than what Wikipedia or Google Search offer at present.
The hype around ChatGPT has sparked a debate all over the world about whether it would replace Google as our go-to web search platform in the near future.
While such speculations and suggestions appear to be far-fetched, ChatGPT and more evolved versions will surely pose a threat to Google Search business in the long run, tech experts say.
Google’s search business model is based on paid links and links manipulated through search engine marketing (SEM) and search engine optimization (SEO) to appear above.
Smart chatbots like ChatGPT have the potential to prevent many users from using Google Search and clicking on ad links, which generate almost ⅔ of Alphabet's overall revenue, some tech experts point out.
Google itself is not downplaying the threat. CEO Sundar Pichai is believed to have issued a "code red", directing his staff to develop AI tools that can tackle threats posed by ChatGPT.
e4m reached out to Google to understand their viewpoint and plans. The company’s response is awaited.
How does ChatGPT work?
ChatGPT is a state-of-the-art natural language processing (NLP) model developed by OpenAI. It is a variant of the popular GPT-3 (Generative Pertained Transformer 3) model, which has been trained on a massive amount of text data to generate human-like responses to a given input.
Unlike traditional NLP models that rely on hand-crafted rules and manually labelled data, ChatGPT uses a neural network architecture and unsupervised learning to generate responses. This means that it can learn to generate responses without needing to be explicitly told what the correct response is, which makes it a powerful tool for handling a wide range of conversational tasks.
This makes it useful for tasks such as customer service, where a conversational model needs to be able to handle a wide range of questions and follow-up questions without losing track of the context.
Is the threat real?
ChatGPT appears to be challenging the core of Google Search business, similar to how e-commerce platform search is a competition to Google search. Besides, it offers specific answers to questions posed, as opposed to Google search that gives link-based SEO algorithms, according to Paras Mehta, Business Head, Matterkind, an IPG Reprise company.
“The entire ecosystem that Google has created to make its search work is being challenged. For example, the SEO workstream gets challenged, logic on how SEO as well as SEM works get challenged and so on”, Mehta points out.
While Google Search offers only links based on certain algorithms, the multi-tasker ChatGPT is capable of language translation, text summarisation, and sentiment analysis. This makes it a versatile tool that can be used in a variety of applications.
Madhu Sudhan, the co-founder of Punt Partners, noted that Google had phrased their organizational North Star as “organizing the world’s information”. “The catch there was that the organization was manifested as a relevance-rank ordered list of links with the task of checking each link and finding the best one to address specific questions was still a manual task to be undertaken by the user,” he added.
It's a strike at the heart of Google's core, says Sudhan adding, “ChatGPT skips those steps and suggests that what it shows you is the best and only (since it shows you one) answer. For very specific queries -- like code blocks etc. -- where people would find answers on stack overflow, ChatGPT has already ensured that you don’t need to go to Google and find the specific link.”
If there is a better alternative than Google Search that can offer a quick, detailed and precise answer, I would surely like to go for it, says Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director, Everest Solutions, a Rediffusion group company.
Not easy to take on Google: Experts
Chatbots are at the forefront of the current digital-first business environment as they make the customer journey more intelligent, informed, and convenient. Smart chatbots like x.ai (personal assistant that can schedule meetings, and send reminders), LivePerson (omnichannel messaging platform) and Lyrebird (creates realistic artificial voices) can do wonders for businesses, point out experts.
However, competing with Google is not easy for these bots, including the current version of ChatGPT, many tech experts insist.
Siddharth Bhansali, Founder of Noesis.Tech, CTO XP&DLand, Metaform, says that ChatGPT3 is still in its infancy.
“It may take years for ChatGPT to scale up. Besides, we also don't know how it is going to be monetised. Ultimately the threat to Google is that ChatGPT3 is changing the way people find answers on the internet, and Google will have to step up to make the current way better or more relevant, or to innovate and disrupt themselves before somebody else (like ChatGPT3) will,” Bhansali said.
Citing ChatGPT’s limitations, tech expert Jaspreet Bindra writes in an article, “For one, it does not crawl the web and so cannot go out there and find the information you need and tell you from where it is sourced. Secondly, its knowledge base, or the text it was trained on, ends in 2021. So, it may still think that Queen Elizabeth reigns over England, or that we’re still under the impression that Russia would never invade another country.”
ChatGPT has other drawbacks as well. Security company Check Point Research that chatbot gives hackers a way to easily design, write and execute malicious code. Besides, chatbots can generate wrong content, give responses that are racist or sexist and can be misused to create malware, tech experts say.
A tech expert said, “Such flaws are the reasons why Google is hesitant to release its AI chatbot LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) to the public, on which it has been silently working on much before the launch of ChatGPT.”
For now, we should be happy that ChatGPT will improve our search experience ending its decades-long monopoly in the search. It has already given Pichai a food-for-thought or maybe his new year resolution.
An omnipresent AI and all things blockchain: What to expect from 2023
Guest Column: Gopa Menon, Digital Head - Mindshare South Asia, shares his list for all the big digital trends this year that will gain momentum in the year to come
By Gopa Menon | Dec 26, 2022 9:02 AM | 6 min read
We live in such a dynamic and ever-changing world, future gazing and predicting trends is a tough act. Nobody could have predicted how 2020 will forever change the face of marketing but over the years we know that a few things are kind of certain like brands and businesses needing to be connected to understand customer needs and their motivations. While tech advancement continues to gather pace, it will always be important to look at the human aspect of marketing, and the focus should always be on people and using technology as an enabler to make the journey or their interaction enjoyable, meaningful, and seamless.
Some of the trends we have seen continue from this year and will gain momentum next year is what I have attempted to highlight.
1. Omnipresent AI
Will 2023 be the year of AI? Maybe, we are already seeing this in the last half of this year with Chatgpt and AI powering Text to image creatives. We will continue to see huge advancements in AI & increase in the number of businesses using AI-powered technology and automation for their marketing campaigns. I also believe next year AI will become mainstream and at the centre of every marketing or business decision. These interfaces will help businesses create more intelligent products and services. AI is also the backbone of voice search and smart assistants.
3. Metaverse beyond the hype
The idea of Metaverse is that it enables an immersive internet where one is able to engage and enable multiple things. AR and VR will continue to advance, and I believe one will start to see more tangible creation on Metaverse beyond the hype that it got into in 2022. There are reports that Microsoft and other tech majors are developing a metaverse platform for co-creation and collaboration. As Tech evolves and advances, we will see the overall experience of consumers on these platforms getting even better, whether it’s an advancement in how your Avatar looks to how you are able to engage in a game with its characters in an immersive manner.
3. Blockchain of everything
I believe in 2023, we will see the adoption and advancement of blockchain technology in marketing. As companies create more and more products and services, there is a high probability of this becoming mainstream. I also foresee NFT usage or activations becoming more practical and mainstream. Decentralization of data storage is another way to make your data safer as well as easier to access than the cloud and this is a trend that I see becoming more mainstream.
4. Screen Agnostic Planning to become a norm
Gone are the days when digital and TV plans were built in silos, with advancements in digital technology, one is now able to drive more measurable impact for their marketing campaigns. One is also able to retarget the users who have been exposed to the TV commercial and with the advent of Connected TV and its rising popularity, it will become even more important to plan in an integrated manner. Since customer journeys are not at all linear today, it’s now possible to target consumers at different stages in the funnel with different communications. This will become important for brands as they are increasingly trying to integrate their offline and online efforts.
5. Personalisation at scale
Personalization will become increasingly important in marketing efforts as everyone is trying to cut through the clutter and get customers’ undivided attention. In keeping with the trend – one-size-fits-all campaign will no longer work, and the need of the hour will continue to create customized marketing campaigns. Marketers will also have to ensure that other than focusing on efficiency, they must ensure that their content is relevant. In order to do this, I foresee increased use of AI & ML in marketing to personalize content at scale. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will be put to use to personalize the message, as these technologies are powering brands to create and personalize content at scale.
6. Influencer Relationships will grow even stronger
While over the year we have seen a rise in Influencer marketing, this trend will continue to grow in 2023. Influencer marketing now has become the go-to strategy for pretty much every business with an online presence. Every brand that is collaborating with influencers is seeing great returns on its investment through increased sales and brand awareness. One trend that I see gaining importance is the Influencer in the Commerce space. With the growing importance of influencers, their ability to influence and drive sales will become even more important. Brands can leverage influencer marketing by creating communication that fit seamlessly into social media feeds and integrating their eCommerce platforms with social media channels.
Instagram and other social platforms have helped accelerate the social commerce trend.
This space I feel will become interesting as technology has evolved and now one is able to attribute and measure the impact of an influencer on the brand specifically with respect to outcomes like Sales.
7. Use of Big Data and Data-Driven marketing will continue to grow
Dependence on big data for marketers is as unavoidable as it’s transformative for the business. That’s why I believe businesses will continue to invest in collecting first-party data and also analyzing information from all of the data sources and thus integrating it into their digital marketing campaigns i.e., increased reliance on data to drive decision-making purposes for their business. Businesses will also be preparing for the cookieless scenarios which will dawn upon us sooner than later and hence the importance of collecting, enriching, and activating the data in the right environment will increasingly become important.
8. Hyper-Local becomes the norm
Hyper-targeting across touchpoints will become important to drive efficiency. In the current environment, every brand will focus on maximizing its spending. Focused, micro-targeted segmentation will reduce wastage and eliminate people who are not responsive to communication. For this level of hyper-targeting, the use of customized data sets and cohorts will become a necessity. Action-oriented sequencing in omnichannel campaigns will emerge as another sub-trend.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Netflix may start 2023 with curbs on sharing passwords
The streaming giant spoke of such a step after it faced severe losses
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 3:51 PM | 1 min read
Netflix seems all set to stop subscribers from sharing passwords from early next year. The streaming giant has been talking about this step for some time now.
The password-sharing feature has led Netflix to suffer losses, forcing CEO Reed Hastings to put an end to the practice.
It gained 2.4 million subscribers in Q3 with Hastings saying that the platform will now focus on content, marketing and a lower-priced plan with advertising.
The company had also said during its financial that it was expecting to continue to add subscribers in coming months. It is also rolling out a number of changes, including launching a less expensive option with adverts next month, Netflix said.
