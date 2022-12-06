A digital mediapalooza in the making?
Guest Column: Rahul Vengalil, ED, Everest Solutions, likens the present situation in advertising to the mid-2010s when brands went after buying efficiency by ignoring planning effectiveness
Google and Facebook together received advertising revenues of close to Rs 40,000 crore last year, which is a significant amount. This is more than the outlay in all the TV mediums together, substantially higher than what was put into the print medium as well. As a digital marketer since 2010, I should be jumping with joy looking at these numbers, but the truth is I am not. I am afraid there that we are going into an unsustainable model in the coming days.
Digital marketing has become a much sought-after career today, from creative to media to data to whatnot. The number of youngsters who want to get into digital media, social media and content marketing has multiplied manifold of late. These are good trends, but unfortunately, I believe there is a bubble in the making. The costs have gone up substantially on one side, but the agency remuneration hasn’t gone up accordingly. If I were to put the key reason behind this, it is the democratization of digital media.
Let’s sieve through the chaff and really look at reality. Google and Meta increased their revenue last year and are close to Rs 40,000 crore. This entire amount hasn’t been planned and bought by the media agencies in India. It is bought by agencies, influencers, mature startups, SMEs/MSMEs, and many mom-and-pop stores. As per one estimate, Meta has over 8 million active advertisers on their platform globally and a major part of its revenue comes from direct advertisers. It won't be that different in India as well. This means that the advertising budget that is handled by agencies would well be less than half of the number that is quoted everywhere. In contrast, more than 90% of offline media is bought by agencies. In a biz model that works on commission, a lesser number of people are buying almost double the media on offline channels.
I remember a time early in my career when I was working with a marquee client in India. My retainer for being the digital creative agency was x and the retainer that my counterpart charged then for being the mainline agency was nothing less than 30x. This gap has significantly reduced over the year, but still exist. Digital or more rightly put social media has become the lead medium for every client in India today. The expectation is for every piece of content that is put up on social media to provide the brand’s POV and if possible become viral.
That’s undue pressure on the agency partner to deliver, and mind you, an agency creates everywhere between 15 creatives and 30 creatives each month, that’s a run rate of 1 per day. Compare this with what the mainline agency creates, which is 10 campaigns in a year, resulting in videos, print ads and other collaterals.
What a digital agency creates in a month a mainline agency at best creates in half a year, keeping the studio job outside of the purview for now. Companies are still not ready to create a remuneration parity between digital agencies and mainline agencies today, because the perceived notion is that the 1 TVC or print ad is significantly more important than the content that is created for social media platforms.
Digital media is so democratized that any advertiser with a credit card can advertise today, and a bunch of friends who understand social media can create an advertising agency. My most conservative estimation is that there are over 3000 digital media agencies (creative and media together) in India today. In comparison, the number of mainline agencies would be significantly lower. The hurdles to start an offline media buying unit is high, from initial investment for tools, access, affiliation, etc in comparison to online where you just need a credit card. The challenges to start an offline creative unit is also comparatively higher compared to the online counterpart, after all, one can also create content using Canva to publish online.
Just to reiterate, the number of people coming into digital media has increased, the costs of the resources have increased, and the number of agencies doing digital is much higher than traditional, but the amount of media bought by digital agencies has not seen a corresponding rise, the remunerations paid to digital agencies for making content is not at par with traditional agencies (barring few exceptions).
The situation is much like the media palooza of the mid-2010s where brands went after buying efficiency by ignoring planning effectiveness. When agencies are not paid equitably for the amount of time and effort that is being put on the table, the quality of the output will suffer. The conversation should move away from what’s the “best cost” to “what can you do to impact my business positively”. Alternatively, businesses can also lower the expectation from the digital partner, which I don’t think should be even on the table as an option.
Agencies should learn to trust the creators: Panel
Top content creators and experts at the Impact Digital Influencer Conference discussed how brands and influencers can strike the right chord
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:10 AM | 2 min read
At the Impact Digital Influencer Conference, top content creators and industry experts convened for a panel discussion on the topic “The Jugalbandi of Brands and Influencers- striking the right chord." The panel was moderated by Satyanarayan Murthy, Head Growth Products, Inca, Motion and saw participation by Viraj Gehlani, (Content creator); Sunetro Lahiri, (Vice President creative, The Glitch); Simone Khambatta (Digital content creator); Snehil Mehra (content creator); Nishant Tanwar (standup comedian, content creator); Arushi Handa (content creator) and Shlok Srivastava (Tech influencer).
Talking as an ad maker, Lahiri noted, “When it comes to influencer marketing, I don’t think brands are not doing it right.” He thinks listening out to the influencers is important while making an ad is necessary as consumers directly connect with the influencers.
Gehlani spoke about influencers’ life, which he believes is quite hyped. He said, “I create content as my passion but don’t stress a lot about it. Audiences like our content and get connected when we keep it natural. It is very necessary to promote a brand subtly so that it doesn’t look like an ad.” Influencers’ posts and ads are different from each other.
Khambatta said, "It’s really difficult to understand what ad agencies and brands want. If they want ads or content created by the creators. Brands want to reach creators’ audience then they have to let them do it their way because no one knows their audience more than creators. Agencies will have to learn to trust the creators."
Tech influencer Shlok thinks the collaborative efforts of brands and creators produce good content. According to him his audience really looks forward to sponsored videos. He feels that creators should also realise where the brands are coming from. For him serving the audience is what matters.
Mehra, popularly known as BC aunty said, “Collaborating with brands is a great revenue model as it supports influencers financially."
Since thousands of influencers are coming up, the insecurity of losing the audience is real. On this, Handa pointed out, “We can’t change the algorithms of Instagram. What’s yours will be yours. Today, everyone has a phone and anyone can become an influencer and I can’t control it.”
Talking about brands' budgets, comedian Nishant Tanwar said, “I deal with the brands in my own ways. The behaviour of the person from the agencies matters a lot. I adjust prices according to that.”
From Web 3.0 to Metaverse: 10 digital trends that defined 2022
The digital landscape evolved rapidly in 2022 as the pandemic drove communities and businesses online. exchange4media tracks down top key trends in the digital landscape this year
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 5, 2022 8:44 AM | 8 min read
In the rapidly evolving world of digital trends, every year brings something new and exciting for consumers and marketers. The year 2022 saw many such trends that captured our imagination, from the promise of Metaverse to the impending Web 3.0. The year also saw the implosion of cryptocurrency and the emergence of connected TV as avenue for marketers and media planners.
In this edition of e4m's year-enders, we list down the top 10 trends from the digital world that rocked 2022.
1. Digital ad spend
India’s digital ad revenue remained the talk of the town for the entire year.
Two tech giants Google India and Meta India-pocketed more than Rs 41,000 crore in 2021-22 through online ads. E-commerce players Amazon India and Flipkart also clocked nearly Rs 7,000 crore in ad money together, taking the cumulative Indian revenue of Meta, Google, Amazon and Flipkart to Rs 48,000 crore.
This is much higher than the predictions made by the leading agencies earlier this year. Although the reports and predictions had different timelines, experts believe that digital ad spend could be at an all-time high this year riding on the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), perhaps even surpassing the ad spend on TV.
TAM report for Q1 and Q2 of FY23 however paints a different picture. It indicates digital ad insertion has declined by 13% compared to the Jan-March quarter.
“The growth rate has declined, but digital ad spend has continued its growth in 2022 s as India’s economic outlook appears to be stronger relative to other markets,” says Atique Kazi, President - Data, Performance & Digital Products, GroupM India.
GroupM’s ‘This Year Next Year’ end-of-the-year report pegs that digital advertising revenue in India accounts for the largest share (48.8%) in 2022 and is expected to continue rising above pre-pandemic levels. Retail media in India is forecast at $551 million in 2022.
2. Data privacy law
Data privacy debates rocked the country throughout the year mainly due to rising data breach cases and stringent laws in the European Union and other developed countries. India has close to 760 million internet users.
After much pressure, the government of India has finally come out with a revamped Data Protection Bill that seeks to allow companies to transfer some users' data abroad, while giving the federal government powers to exempt state agencies in the interests of national security.
The Bill also proposes financial penalties of up to $30 million fine for breaching the provisions of the law.
The revised Bill came after India withdrew a 2019 privacy bill in August this year. It alarmed companies by proposing stringent restrictions on cross-border data flows. The proposed law would be the latest regulation that could impact how tech giants such as Facebook and Google process and transfer data in India's fast-growing digital market.
3. Connected TV advertising
Connected TVs number this year crossed 10 million in India, according to a FICCI-EY report for 2022. With the rapid growth of CTV and its young users, it has emerged as a touchpoint of interest for marketers and media planners to effectively reach out to their audiences.
It is rapidly emerging as an ideal medium for brands to directly target their audiences. With connected TV, brands are able to advertise on the large screen and at the same enjoy the benefits of digital advertising, like targeting, measurement and interactivity.
Although connected TV advertising is in its nascent stage in India and the platform lacks effective measurement tools, brands have started to advertise on the platform this year.
Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director-India and South East Asia, Samsung Ads, assures, “As we look to the next generation of audience measurement, large first-party data sets from Smart TVs will likely play a key role around not only measurement but also planning and optimisation.”
4. Short-videos
The Indian short-form video market set off on a strong growth trajectory in 2022, thanks to the Indian government’s ban on TikTok in 2020.
“The void was quickly filled by global giants YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels besides home-grown platforms like Moj, Josh, MX TakTaka, Chingari among others”, says Sajal Gupta, Digital Marketing Specialist, Chief Executive Kiaos Marketing.
With a 300 million active user base, short-form video platforms have witnessed a surge in content consumption this year.
RedSeer predicted in 2021 that short-video platforms will overtake over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in terms of content consumption in 2022.
Indian short-video apps alone see a $19 billion monetisation opportunity by 2030, according to a Redseer report.
5. Metaverse
During 2022 it was hard to move without bumping into the term "metaverse”, especially following Facebook’s rebranding into Meta at the end of 2021. Metaverse enabled a myriad of new opportunities for the digital and physical worlds to converge.
Leading advertisers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tanishq, Mondelez and MakeMyTrip, set the tone by leveraging the virtual space to create their own Shoppe in the metaverse.
The craze that started at the beginning of the year during the Omicron wave appears to have somewhat fizzled out later.
Rubeena Singh, outgoing country manager, Josh, says, “Metaverse has immense potential and people are yet to explore the space fully.”
It is predicted to add $5 trillion to the value of the global economy by 2030, and 2023 is likely to be a key year for defining the direction it will take.
6. Social Commerce
Brands and retailers strategized around social commerce—creating content designed to show off products in an entertaining and visually appealing way so that it’s shared widely across social media.
Integrations with Shopify and other payment platforms made it easier for brands and influencers to set up shop on social media.
Besides, Influencers were roped in for performance marketing. With coupon codes, their followers purchased online with influencers counting their cut in their wallet.
7. Micro and Nano-influencers
Content creators with smaller followings than film actors and celebrities emerged as the strategic play in the influencer marketing world in 2022.
According to the latest INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report 2022, the industry grew to touch Rs 1,275 crore in India this year and is likely to grow by 25% CAGR for the next five years.
The popularity of influencers, especially nano- and micro-influencers, grew phenomenally to an extent that they were more trusted than celebrities across the board by consumers and there is more willingness to try a product on the basis of influencer recommendation vis-a-vis celebrity recommendation, the report highlights.
8. Crypto downfall
The cryptocurrency market plunged to a new low every day in 2022. It all started after the Luna-Terra fiasco early this year, followed by Bitcoin and then many others.
Crypto markets crashed further following the Indian government’s announcement to impose a 30 per cent tax on earnings from crypto trading in the budget, which was implemented in April.
November 2022 was a month that investors watched in horror as FTX, the multi-billion-dollar crypto exchange, imploded. Soon afterwards, other leading crypto firms were inundated with requests from customers seeking to claw their money back — the crypto equivalent of a run on the bank.
Several firms have been forced to suspend withdrawals while they sort out their liquidity problems.
9. Web 3.0
While many tech messiahs like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have expressed their doubts over Web 3.0, leading marketers are calling it the future of the internet and democratization of ownership of media, information and the way companies, consumers and content interact with each other.
Many started working on developing Web 3.0 systems, touting its benefits to consumers and a way for brand interaction sans the middlemen.
Unlike Web 1.0, which comprised largely static web pages and Web 2.0 as it exists today, Web 3.0 is based on blockchain technology, with a potential decentralized ecosystem that will allow users to break away from the control of tech giants like Alphabet, Meta, and the rest of “big tech”, thereby bringing down the “walled gardens” of closed internet platforms.
Web 3.0 helps us design intelligent interfaces that are more user-friendly, highly personalized, increasingly adaptable, and easily shareable, with heightened security and privacy.
10. First-party data
Third-party cookies have acted as a catalyst for advertisers, who invest heavily in digital, to understand who their consumers are, what their preferences are, and where they are located, to target them with precision. Google is gearing up to eliminate third-party cookies in its Chrome browser by 2023.
Since Google Chrome holds the largest market share in terms of browsing in India, a large number of marketers started investing in first-party data this year.
Sajal Gupta says, “Huge investments are required in collecting the first-party data. Then there are recurring costs associated with the data as consumers grow over the years and their preferences and requirements also change accordingly. For B2B entities, first party data collection would be tricky.”
Jahid Ahmed promoted to SVP and Head of Digital Marketing, HDFC Bank
Ahmed has been associated with HDFC Bank for close to eight years.
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 4, 2022 4:20 PM | 1 min read
Jahid Ahmed has been promoted to SVP and Head of Digital Marketing, HDFC Bank.
Ahmed has been associated with HDFC Bank for close to eight years, he joined HDFC Bank in 2015 as Assistant Vice President and Head, Digital Marketing.
"It has been such a pleasure to work and grow along with the bank's emphatic digital growth story, truly making it a great place to work”, Ahmed wrote on LinkedIn.
He has over 14 years of experience in the BFSI sector and has been instrumental in institutionalising Data driven Digital Campaigns, Mar-Tech and Transformation set ups across various BFSI organisations.
In his previous role at HDFC Bank, Ahmed was heading Digital and Content Marketing at HDFC Bank where he looked after Online Acquisition ,Website innovation, Analytics, Social Media listening and Content marketing.
ShareChat shuts down fantasy sports platform Jeet11, lays off 5% of employees
As per the statement to e4m, it has reorganised its functions and moved some of the employees within teams
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 5:21 PM | 1 min read
Indian social media startup ShareChat has shut down its fantasy sports platform Jeet11 laying off some employees.
The company reportedly sent an email to its affected employees last month. Jeet11 was launched in 2020.
Confirming the development, a ShareChat spokesperson told e4m, “As a standard business practice, we periodically evaluate our strategies. We can confirm that we are ceasing operations of Jeet11 and have reorganized some of our functions, which meant the movement of this talent within teams and a few employee exits. This process has impacted less than 5% of our employees.”
We continue to focus on robust growth and hiring across various functions and roles as per our plans, the spokesperson added.
He further stated, “To succeed as India’s fastest-growing social media company, we assess our strategy regularly and make necessary changes to achieve our vision.”
The startup has a total workforce of around 2,300 employees. That means the collapse of the platform has impacted over 100 people.
Content marketing is about featuring in people’s consideration set: Kaushik Mukherjee
At Impact Digital Influencer Conference, Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, speaks to Nawal Ahuja, co-founder, exchange4media
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 3:59 PM | 3 min read
The Impact Digital Influencer Conference held on November 30 saw an engaging fireside chat between Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, and Nawal Ahuja, co-founder, exchange4media.
“Cosmetics & beauty is a category that lends itself naturally to the use of influencer marketing. In fact, it is one of the categories that has the highest use of influencer marketing,” Ahuja said opening the session.
Agreeing with Ahuja and taking the discussion further, Mukherjee talked about the strategies adopted by SUGAR Cosmetics that has made it one of the most followed brands on social media.
“They say that at some point you run out of mistakes and things start working. I think we have seen that happen, and that has compounded over a period of time,” shared Mukherjee.
He continued, “When we started building SUGAR, a lot of our investors and marketers asked why we were building cosmetics category as it has a smaller base. We observed something very interesting back then. Because consumption of content was happening on personal devices, it was easier to get traction and engagement on a category like cosmetics. Back then, people were just figuring out what to make of the content. It was a very hungry online population that wanted to learn what to do with make-up and how to use it. So, it was a mix of education and entertainment. But we cannot always over-index on engagement. We have got to be true to what we stand for.”
Mukherjee further stated that content marketing is a lot about featuring in people’s consideration set.
Speaking about the scope of influencer marketing and the use of influencers, he opined, “The best part about last decade is that it has comprised influence on purchasing, thanks to the rise of digital influencers. What we do is we ask ourselves why are we thinking of engaging with someone. And that has very clear, distinct answers. We are either engaging an influencer for a content or we are engaging them for media or just trust. If there is a campaign that needs to be amplified using media, that is when we really hit the celebrity accounts and that is when we invest money in the macro accounts. But on the daily basis, we have a casting director whose job is to uncover people who have under 5k followers. We have done this before wherein we spotted someone who had exceptional talent. Now with collaboration posts, it has become easier to give credit to them, and they see a huge follower boost.”
Concluding the session, Mukherjee mentioned that in the past, they have made the mistake of pushing different adapts of the same content on different platforms and it did not work. “People do not care about the product. They care about what you do with the product and what you are creating with the product. So, for a beauty brand, it is incredible how much engagement you can make with what you can create for example, the looks. What you create with a product, is very important. Earlier, you had 6-7 minutes to explain your point and show how the look has been created. But that duration has got crunched to 30 seconds for a reel right now. So, the attention span is going to decrease.”
Not just content creators anymore: How India’s influencers are expanding their horizons
Influencers are venturing into films, launching their own fashion brands and conducting shows & workshops. The creator economy set to grow despite looming recession, experts say
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 2, 2022 8:37 AM | 6 min read
Over the last few years, the creator economy in India has grown exponentially, attracting millions of independent creators joining various social media platforms and starting businesses. As the creator economy has grown to the size of $75-150 million in India and $1.75 billion globally, as per AdLift, marketers are investing more of their social media budgets on content creator partnerships with leading creators or influencers.
Some of the creators are so popular and talented that they have started bagging bigger platforms to showcase their talent. Prajakta Koli, for instance, who is known for her YouTube and Insta channel MostlySan with millions of followers, made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’. Koli gained prominence by focussing on observational comedy related to daily life situations. Creator Viraj Ghelani has also joined the tribe and shared the trailer of his debut film ‘Govinda Mera Naam’. He will be seen alongside Bollywood’s favorites Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani. YouTuber Beyounick will also debut with the film ‘The Virgin Tree’.
“One of the most prominent trends in the creator economy currently is the movie projects that the creators have been bagging under big production houses. While the creators get a bigger platform to showcase their talent, producers can take advantage of their huge fandom. It’s a win-win situation,” says Divyansh Gala, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers.
The demand for influencer-led merchandise is also on the rise and creators are increasingly leveraging their loyal customer base to build personal labels and brands.
Bhuvan Bam, who runs a popular comic Youtube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’ with 28 million followers, started his label named Youthiapa with friend Arvin Bhandari way back in 2017. It was India’s first platform to have store access on a YouTube channel where subscribers can shop for their favorite merchandise right below videos.
Influencer Vishnu Kaushal has also come up with his merchandise brand ‘Peach by Vishnu’ in 2021 and has released four collections since, all of which got sold out within days. Koli, also launched her merchandise line in 2021. It comprises T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and mugs among other things.
Many creators such as Ankur Warikoo, after creating a huge follower base, have started taking workshops on topics of their expertise. Similarly, we have seen a lot of educational creators taking up online effective sessions, and students seem to appreciate it. There’s a strong potential that they can start a paid subscription model for this in the near future, according to Gala.
With influencers having such a strong resonance with their audience-base, some brands have them onboard as their official content creators, not just on a case-by-case basis, marketing experts say.
Esports content platform Rooter for instance has recently signed a long-term deal with leading streamer Lokesh Raj Singh, popularly known as Lokesh Gamer.
Dipesh Agarwal, Co-founder and COO, Rooter, says, “The market for live game streaming and game-based content creation as a medium of entertainment has exploded over the last few years. Bringing top creators like Lokesh on board is another step towards our long-term goal of becoming the de facto live streaming and engagement platform for Indian gamers and gaming enthusiasts.”
Not just video or game creators, podcasters are also emerging as influencers for many brands though the audio influencer segment is niche in India as of now, says Arjun Koladi, Head of Sales, Spotify India.
It’ll be interesting to watch such shifts in the brand-influencer relationships in 2023 which are set to get even bigger thanks to all of the attention and investment that the creator economy is drawing in this year.
Siddhant Mazumdar, Head of Mediabrands Content Studio – India, says, “I think creators will look to diversify and create different types of content and not just stick to what they started with. Being versatile in your approach will be key to developing a strong base across platforms. The possibilities are endless.”
No recession impact
With a looming global recession, a reduction in advertising spends are expected across the board. This poses a pertinent question-What lies ahead for the creator's economy in the coming months? Experts say there is nothing to worry about.
Mazumdar explains, “With a looming recession, brands will be forced to rationalize their spending in a big way. And in doing so, I expect expensive creative/content productions to face much deeper scrutiny as brand managers will look for smarter and more economical approaches in meeting the same objectives. This is exactly why creators should continue to bloom as their low cost of production can help them become recession proof.”
Amit Chaudhary, Chief Data Officer, Cheil India, echoes the sentiments. “Creator’s economy is built around three pillars – content creators, brands and platforms on which the content goes live. While advertising spends may be cut, brands would still go ahead and engage with content creators that clearly demonstrate good fit –relevance of brand to creators audience,” Chaudhary said.
However, that doesn’t mean that things will be very simple for them either as with more and more creators popping up every day, competition amongst creators will become even more fierce, Mazumdar warns, adding, “Every creator will have to work extra hard to prove relevance and their ability to deliver on the brand brief. Brands will have no problem pointing out that there is always some cheaper, more flexible way to do the same content piece.”
Not all are able to monetise
Grass is not green across the content ecosystem. A large number of creators remain unpaid across the world.
According to a report by Kaalari Capital, there are around eight crore creators in India, of which only about 1.5 lakh can monetise their services effectively—i.e. less than 0.2 per cent.
As per the report, creators with 10,000 to 10 lakh followers earn approximately between ₹15,000 to ₹2 lakh per month. A few with more than 10 lakh followers have the potential to earn approximately between ₹2 lakh to ₹52 lakh per month.
So from the other side of the smartphone screen it may look like everyone can become an influencer and monetise their content, but it’s not easy for everyone to make a livable income off it. Even those who are successful in doing so, claim that constant and steady income is unlikely or rare.
Chaudhary says, “To outshout competitors, brands are constantly on the lookout for new creators. In 2023, young and emerging creators especially with a fast growing audience and a robust brand fit would be able to monetise content quickly and the gap is bound to shrink as brand outreach efforts would improve too.”
This gap will most definitely shrink as more and more creators are entering the content ecosystem and there are clear success codes to follow already, set by the most successful ones. While every creator will not earn a million dollars, most will at least get started with basic monetization with the help of the many platforms and avenues for them to do so, Mazumdar noted.
‘When it comes to social media, you need to keep evolving’
At the recently held e4m-INCA Influencer Marketing Conference, industry experts talked about building organic reach
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 7:33 PM | 5 min read
At the recently held e4m-INCA Influencer Marketing Conference, a panel of industry experts got together to share insights on the topic, ‘Building organic reach - The holy-grail, what's the magic formula to get it right?
The panel comprised Saibal Biswas, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing Partnership at Medibuddy; Ritu Mittal, Head - Marketing and Digital at Bayer; Sahil Gilaani, Director, Sales and Marketing at Gits; Jayesh Sali, Head of Marketing, Fashion & Lifestyle at Reliance Digital; Amrita Gaddam, Founder & CEO at The Tribe Concepts; Shifali Gajjar Khalsa, Head - Brand & Marketing and Corporate Communication at SBI General Insurance; and finance influencer Sharan Hegde. The session was moderated by Ashwin Padmanabhan, President - Trading & Partnership, GroupM.
The discussion started with Padmanabhan asking Hegde about his journey as a finance influencer which is a niche category. "It's still a learning experience,” Hegde answered.
“When I started three years back, Instagram was trying to get into the short-form game, after TikTok. People were creating the same kind of content which was already there on TikTok. So it was about creating educational content which was something that was unheard of. You need to realise that Instagram is not like YouTube. In Instagram, the algorithm is trying to think whether this content will blow up or not," Hegde shared.
"My first learning was that I'm not competing with other educational content. I'm competing with everyone. I combined comedy and acting into finance, and that was the game changer," he added.
Speaking about his experience, Gilani said, "We started social media very early, in 2009. In my journey, I learnt that you need to start adapting. We started collaborating with other platforms. We realised that we should look at UGC. So when it comes to social media, you need to keep evolving because someone is doing better than you."
Gaddam, who has built her hair care company using the digital platform, shared how she used influencer marketing as a crucial tool to build the brand. "Tribe Concepts was built in a short period. We are a 100% digital brand. Over the last three years, everything we did was online and only with influencers. The scenario three years back was different from now. Three years back, it was the first time that influencers were talking about brands. But now even the biggest MNCs are going for influencer marketing. And today if a brand has to win, it has to win through organic content," she said.
"One thing I truly believe in is the relevancy of the platform. What has worked for us is understanding our as well as the influencer's audience, discussing what our audience wants and creating content on that. Our influencer marketing strategies change every month," she added.
Talking further about the complexities involved in being a finance influencer, Khalsa said, "BFSI is a different category. In BFSI, insurance is a complex subject. But I'm glad to say that insurance has been doing very well in the last 5-6 years on the digital platform. We are always at par with what any other category brand does.”
Stressing the need to choose the right influencer and the right platform, Mittal shared, "Nobody wants to watch the advertisement; they skip the advertisement. When we go about it, we keep in mind facts like who is the influencer and who is the consumer. I think data can help you shape that. It will help you determine who is the right influencer and audience. And audience on digital is a big chunk of democratic audience."
"Then comes the platform. Not every platform can play out to advantage of the category. You need to identify the platform and then use the platform to the advantage of the category or the product,” she added
Biswas raised some points about consumers and their liking. He said, "I think we look at it from an ROI perspective. The fundamental starts from knowing your consumer. What is that consumer really seeks? Is he/she seeking information, entertainment?"
As the audience is evolving with time, people are keener on using brands that stand for a purpose. Speaking on the same, Sali, said, "Earlier brands were all about status, logo and exclusivity. But in today's time, brands are active actors in social conversations and are driven by renewed sense of purpose and responsibility. You need to pivot your communication to a strong purpose that becomes a key differentiating factor for you. Because there is very less margins of functional differences in today's time, the only way is to find a strong purpose associated to your brand and then driving the content through the communication that you have crafted."
While concluding the panel discussion, Hegde talked about how it is important for brands to be associated to a person. "This is very underpenetrated in India. One needs to give a face to your brand. This should the person who has stake in your company."
"If you build that personal branding and attach it with your company, there is nothing like it. Building that will be the best thing and if you do it right, you might not need an influencer 10 years later," he added.
