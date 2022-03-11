5paisa partners with Dailyhunt to expand reach in local Indian languages

5paisa, the online broking company has announced a partnership with Dailyhunt to expand its reach in local Indian languages. With this, Dailyhunt will curate news and finance-related updates in multiple regional languages on one platform which can help consumers summarize their time, money, convenience, and safety. Serving over 350 million+ users every month and offering content artifacts every day in 15 languages from a licensed creator ecosystem of over 100,000 content partners and individual content creators, Dailyhunt is broadening its content base to bring a variety of topics to its audiences to select from.

A case in point is 5paisa, the online broking company, for a new user expansion across content. As part of the partnership, 5paisa, Dailyhunt will create, publish and promote over 5300 content pieces across snackable formats like Share cards, Moment marketing, 108 Mantras (Comic Cards), Factoids and longer formats like articles, interviews, Influencer videos, VoxPop, Explainer Videos & a fascinating series of panel discussions with industry experts sharing their insights across several topics.

Dailyhunt’s partnership with 5paisa is an annual 360-degree campaign with multiple prongs across content for education, product integrations, ads, and sponsorships which offers deeper reach into real Bharat through local language consumptions. The news aggregator will drive mass awareness around the campaign for 5paisa across the year with mass advertisements and sponsorship.

Speaking on the nature and scope of this partnership, Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa, said, “Dailyhunt intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed, and we are excited to partner with Dailyhunt to provide great convenience, flexibility, and choice to customers across geographies. This partnership will help enhance our solutions by empowering the users to access multiple financing-related information.”

By creating a custom tab for 5paisa, Dailyhunt will have extensive product integrations through seven APIs & iFrame integrations for the Stock price ticker, Top Indices, Hot Stocks, Recommended Stocks, Market Movers, FinSchool (Finance Learning), and other videos. Dailyhunt has created a brand hub for 5paisa, including the above integrations.

The hub gives 100% Share of Voice (SoV) to 5paisa with the following tabs: Markets – Product integrations for stocks & indices, News – Sourced directly from 5paisa website only, Blogs – All the branded content that Dailyhunt will create for 5paisa, Videos – Videos sourced from their YouTube channel & the videos we will make for 5paisa and FinSchool – iframe integration for 5paisa’s finance school.

Speaking on the success of this partnership, Sunil Kumar Mohapatra, Chief Revenue Officer, VerSe Innovation, said, “This partnership between 5paisa and Dailyhunt marks a strong beginning of VerSe’s foray into the world of online trading & investing in the content space. The partnership will lay the foundation for accelerating business growth and the scale of 5paisa’s high-quality content for Indian audiences. Given the growing importance of understanding our audiences better, it is imperative that we engage with them in real-time by providing relevant content and a richer experience and hence drive effective communication.”

