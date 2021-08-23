WATConsult named digital marketing partner of SAVA Healthcare

Pune-based SAVA Healthcare has appointed WATConsult, the globally awarded hybrid digital agency from the house of dentsu India, as the digital marketing partner for its new herbal formulation business, ‘SAVA Herbals’. SAVA Healthcare is an Indian multinational and one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies. Within a decade, the company has established a strong footprint globally as well as in India with its human and veterinary pharmaceuticals.

As per the mandate, WATConsult will oversee Social Media Management, Media Planning & Buying, Online Reputation Management and Search Engine Optimisation for the brand.

The key focus of the agency will be to drive the brand growth and complete execution of the strategies across all leading digital and social media platforms generating a high engagement rate and overall connection with the audience.

Speaking on the partnership, Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman, SAVA Group said, “SAVA Healthcare has always believed in providing customers with the best quality pharmaceutical products. SAVA Herbals is an extension of the capabilities that we have built over the years in manufacturing herbal extracts of highest purity. We truly believe that our association with WATConsult will help us grow and set new benchmarks as we promote our brand’s philosophy of making life feel good.”

Dr Sriram Padmanabhan, Head – R&D, SAVA Healthcare added, “The products that are being launched by SAVA Herbals have been developed in-house and tested for clinical efficacy and safety in patients, which is very significant. WATConsult will help us spread this message and reach out to customers across.”

Commenting on the association, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said, “Healthcare is of paramount importance especially in today’s times and so are companies like SAVA that intend to help improve people’s lives. Armed with a lot of new-age thinking and a digital-first approach, we are looking forward to helping the company further scale its efforts and accelerate business growth.”

Through SAVA Herbals, SAVA Healthcare will be launching clinically proven herbal product offerings across various therapy areas. The company has plans to launch more products in the next few months. These products will be available on www.savaherbals.com and all major e-commerce platforms.

